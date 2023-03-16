Actor and director Patrick Duffy International Guest of Honour at the St. Patrick's Day Parade

Dublin (ots/PRNewswire) - St. Patrick's Festival and Tourism Ireland are

delighted to welcome Patrick Duffy to Ireland to take part in the 2023 St

Patrick's Day Parade. Patrick, whose grandfather emigrated from Ireland to

America in the 1920s, has always maintained a deep pride and interest in his

Irish heritage. Fittingly, he also celebrates his birthday on 17th March, and

was named after St Patrick!



Born in Townsend, Montana in 1949, the son of tavern owners Marie and Terence

Duffy, Patrick got his big break in ' Man From Atlantis' before achieving global

success playing Bobby Ewing in the much-loved CBS prime time American soap opera

' Dallas ', and starring in seven seasons of the popular sit-com "Step by Step",

Patrick has consistently been an audience favourite.





Patrick makes the trip to Ireland along with tens of thousands of international visitors from Ireland's global diaspora of over 80 million, seeking to connect with their roots, to sample contemporary and traditional Irish arts and culture, and to enjoy one of the world's truly unique experiences on the streets of Dublin.

Speaking of his role as International Guest of Honour, Patrick Duffy said: "Nothing gives me more pride than being asked to be guest of honour at this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin. I can feel my grandfather's joy in my returning to his homeland to represent the Duffy's and express our gratitude for all this great country has given us. I feel like I am returning home and want to meet my extended family."

Patrick also visited EPIC Emigration Museum in Dublin to carry out genealogy research whilst he was in Dublin, before appearing in the national St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin. Patrick most recently visited Ireland in the summer of 2022, with his partner Linda Purl, to trace his Irish roots in Kilmovee, County Mayo.

Richard Tierney, CEO at St. Patrick's Festival said: "He is one of the many sons and daughters of Irish descent who will be making the pilgrimage home to Ireland this coming March, and we can't wait to give him the welcome that he so richly deserves."

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland added: "The parade and the festival will be seen by millions of people around the world, helping to inspire them to put Ireland on their holiday 'wish-list' for 2023."