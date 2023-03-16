checkAd

Actor and director Patrick Duffy International Guest of Honour at the St. Patrick's Day Parade

Dublin (ots/PRNewswire) - St. Patrick's Festival and Tourism Ireland are
delighted to welcome Patrick Duffy to Ireland to take part in the 2023 St
Patrick's Day Parade. Patrick, whose grandfather emigrated from Ireland to
America in the 1920s, has always maintained a deep pride and interest in his
Irish heritage. Fittingly, he also celebrates his birthday on 17th March, and
was named after St Patrick!

Born in Townsend, Montana in 1949, the son of tavern owners Marie and Terence
Duffy, Patrick got his big break in ' Man From Atlantis' before achieving global
success playing Bobby Ewing in the much-loved CBS prime time American soap opera
' Dallas ', and starring in seven seasons of the popular sit-com "Step by Step",
Patrick has consistently been an audience favourite.

Patrick makes the trip to Ireland along with tens of thousands of international
visitors from Ireland's global diaspora of over 80 million, seeking to connect
with their roots, to sample contemporary and traditional Irish arts and culture,
and to enjoy one of the world's truly unique experiences on the streets of
Dublin.

Speaking of his role as International Guest of Honour, Patrick Duffy said:
"Nothing gives me more pride than being asked to be guest of honour at this
year's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin. I can feel my grandfather's joy in my
returning to his homeland to represent the Duffy's and express our gratitude for
all this great country has given us. I feel like I am returning home and want to
meet my extended family."

Patrick also visited EPIC Emigration Museum in Dublin to carry out genealogy
research whilst he was in Dublin, before appearing in the national St. Patrick's
Day Parade in Dublin. Patrick most recently visited Ireland in the summer of
2022, with his partner Linda Purl, to trace his Irish roots in Kilmovee, County
Mayo.

Richard Tierney, CEO at St. Patrick's Festival said: " He is one of the many
sons and daughters of Irish descent who will be making the pilgrimage home to
Ireland this coming March, and we can't wait to give him the welcome that he so
richly deserves."

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland added: "The parade and the
festival will be seen by millions of people around the world, helping to inspire
them to put Ireland on their holiday 'wish-list' for 2023."

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034853/Tourism_Ireland.mp4

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034850/Tourism_Ireland.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/actor-and-dire
ctor-patrick-duffy-international-guest-of-honour-at-the-st-patricks-day-parade-3
01774599.html

Contact:

Jenny Sharif,
jsharif@tourismireland.com ,
+353 86 087 3408

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/100239/5465454
OTS: Tourism Ireland



