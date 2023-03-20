Adragos Pharma acquires Clinigen's development unit, Lamda Laboratories
- Acquisition strengthens Adragos end-to-end integrated service offering within
the pharmaceutical product development segment
- Agreement includes further product development activities for Clinigen Limited
- Lamda spurs further growth for Adragos as its 3rd site in Europe, and 5th
globally
Munich-based pharmaceutical contract development organization (CDMO) Adragos
Pharma GmbH has signed a definitive agreement with global pharmaceutical
services company Clinigen Limitedto acquire Lamda Laboratories S.A. in Athens.
The acquisition of Lamda Laboratories significantly expands Adragos'
pharmaceutical product development, regulatory affairs and supply chain
management services for its global pharmaceutical customers.
Lamda has not only acted as Clinigen's sole development center but has also
established a well-earned reputation as a highly reliable contract development
organization (CDO) for third party customers. Under a pharmaceutical development
services agreement, Lamda will continue to provide services for Clinigen
Limited.
The Athens site, a mere 15 minute drive from the airport, is fully equipped with
state of the art equipment including the handling of potent drugs, established
Quality systems and a proven track record of delivering complex developments on
time for customers.
A highly experienced management team and well-trained staff will continue to
focus on complex product development for growing markets in Europe, Japan, and
North America. Lamda will offer an expanded range of pharmaceutical development,
regulatory affairs and supply chain management services for a wide range of
dosage forms including complex and high potent oral solids, differentiated oral
liquids, injectables and topical medicines. As part of the transaction, Adragos
secures royalty streams for products stemming from previous co-developments.
David Bryant, Interim CEO of Clinigen Limited states: "We are pleased to have
found in Adragos Pharma a trusted partner to build on the success story of Lamda
with its great team taking it to the next level while also continuing to support
Clinigen as we focus on providing high-value services to the biopharma
industry."
Dr. Andreas Raabe, CEO of Adragos Pharma commended the "impressive track record
and professional service mindset at Lamda". He noted that "Lamda combines
differentiated product development capabilities with substantial scale, an
essential combination for our international group."
The exact terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. Completion of the
transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent.
About Adragos
Adragos Pharma is a globally operating CDMO with headquarters in Munich,
Germany. Its declared goal is to expand its existing production network through
acquisitions in Europe, North America, and Japan to attain a globally leading
position within the next few years and set new standards in customer service and
data centricity. In its buy-and-build growth strategy, Adragos Pharma is
supported by FSN Capital, a leading Northern European private equity firm, and
Prange Group, a diversified leading German family office. Adragos Pharma
currently operates four production sites in France, Germany, and Japan.
http://www.adragos-pharma.com
About Clinigen
Clinigen is a global, specialist pharmaceutical services company focused on
providing ethical access to medicines. Its mission is to deliver the right
medicine to the right patient at the right time. The Group supports
pharmaceutical and biotech companies across the medical product lifecycle, from
clinical through to commercial and operates from sites in North America, Europe,
Africa and the Asia Pacific. Clinigen has more than 1,000 employees across five
continents in 15 countries, and provides access in more than 120 countries every
year. For more information on Clinigen, please visit:
http://www.clinigengroup.com
Contact:
mailto:press@adragos-pharma.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157731/5467161
OTS: Adragos Pharma
