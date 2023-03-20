Adragos Pharma acquires Clinigen's development unit, Lamda Laboratories

Munich / London / Athens (ots) -



- Acquisition strengthens Adragos end-to-end integrated service offering within

the pharmaceutical product development segment

- Agreement includes further product development activities for Clinigen Limited

- Lamda spurs further growth for Adragos as its 3rd site in Europe, and 5th

globally



Munich-based pharmaceutical contract development organization (CDMO) Adragos

Pharma GmbH has signed a definitive agreement with global pharmaceutical

services company Clinigen Limitedto acquire Lamda Laboratories S.A. in Athens.

The acquisition of Lamda Laboratories significantly expands Adragos'

pharmaceutical product development, regulatory affairs and supply chain

management services for its global pharmaceutical customers.





Lamda has not only acted as Clinigen's sole development center but has alsoestablished a well-earned reputation as a highly reliable contract developmentorganization (CDO) for third party customers. Under a pharmaceutical developmentservices agreement, Lamda will continue to provide services for ClinigenLimited.The Athens site, a mere 15 minute drive from the airport, is fully equipped withstate of the art equipment including the handling of potent drugs, establishedQuality systems and a proven track record of delivering complex developments ontime for customers.A highly experienced management team and well-trained staff will continue tofocus on complex product development for growing markets in Europe, Japan, andNorth America. Lamda will offer an expanded range of pharmaceutical development,regulatory affairs and supply chain management services for a wide range ofdosage forms including complex and high potent oral solids, differentiated oralliquids, injectables and topical medicines. As part of the transaction, Adragossecures royalty streams for products stemming from previous co-developments.David Bryant, Interim CEO of Clinigen Limited states: "We are pleased to havefound in Adragos Pharma a trusted partner to build on the success story of Lamdawith its great team taking it to the next level while also continuing to supportClinigen as we focus on providing high-value services to the biopharmaindustry."Dr. Andreas Raabe, CEO of Adragos Pharma commended the "impressive track recordand professional service mindset at Lamda". He noted that "Lamda combinesdifferentiated product development capabilities with substantial scale, anessential combination for our international group."The exact terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. Completion of thetransaction is subject to customary conditions precedent.About AdragosAdragos Pharma is a globally operating CDMO with headquarters in Munich,Germany. Its declared goal is to expand its existing production network throughacquisitions in Europe, North America, and Japan to attain a globally leadingposition within the next few years and set new standards in customer service anddata centricity. In its buy-and-build growth strategy, Adragos Pharma issupported by FSN Capital, a leading Northern European private equity firm, andPrange Group, a diversified leading German family office. Adragos Pharmacurrently operates four production sites in France, Germany, and Japan.http://www.adragos-pharma.comAbout ClinigenClinigen is a global, specialist pharmaceutical services company focused onproviding ethical access to medicines. Its mission is to deliver the rightmedicine to the right patient at the right time. The Group supportspharmaceutical and biotech companies across the medical product lifecycle, fromclinical through to commercial and operates from sites in North America, Europe,Africa and the Asia Pacific. Clinigen has more than 1,000 employees across fivecontinents in 15 countries, and provides access in more than 120 countries everyyear. For more information on Clinigen, please visit:http://www.clinigengroup.comContact:mailto:press@adragos-pharma.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157731/5467161OTS: Adragos Pharma