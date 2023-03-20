Infinity Power Finalizes Acquisition of Lekela Power in Africa's Biggest Renewable Energy Deal

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Infinity Power has acquired 100% shareholding of Lekela Power, an Africa based

wind power platform

- Transaction makes Infinity Power Africa's largest pure play renewable power

company

- The combined operational portfolio of Infinity Power now stands at 1.3GW with

a strong pipeline of 13.8 GW

- Transaction delivers on Infinity Power's COP27 promise of being fastest

growing renewable energy company in Africa

- Infinity Power is joint venture between Egypt's Infinity and the UAE's Masdar,

one of the world's fastest-growing clean energy companies



Infinity Power, a joint venture between Egypt's Infinity and UAE's Masdar,

announced today it has completed the acquisition of the entire shareholding of

Lekela Power. The transaction makes Infinity Power the largest renewable energy

company on the African continent. Infinity's key stakeholders include Africa

Finance Corporation (AFC) and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

(EBRD).





Lekela currently operates 1 gigawatt (GW) of wind power projects in SouthAfrica, Egypt and Senegal, and has a 1.8 GW project pipeline, which are invarious stages of development.The transaction was funded through equity investment from shareholders and debtfrom Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (Absa CIB) and Mauritian CommercialBank (MCB)Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Chairman, Infinity Power said, "Having successfullyfinalized the Lekela acquisition, we will build upon this milestone to reach ourtarget of installing and operating 2 GW of greenfield projects by 2025. Withthis transaction, we have delivered on the promise made during COP27 of beingthe fastest-growing renewable energy company in Africa. We continue to driveefforts that reduce carbon emissions, increase renewable energy sources, anddevelop efficient energy solutions for the entire region, in order to achieveour vision of providing clean, reliable and affordable electricity access topeople in underserved communities across Africa."Nayer Fouad, CEO, Infinity Power , said, " We are very pleased to welcome LekelaPower into the Infinity Power family and look forward to building this nextchapter together. The acquisition has the potential to bring much neededstability in power supply to African countries that are facing energyinsecurity. This is a major step forward for Africa's future, and a significantmove in enabling the shift towards sustainable energy, providing a more stableand secure source of power for its citizens. It is also a key milestone in ourjourney, and is the beginning of the next phase of our plan as we continue