Infinity Power Finalizes Acquisition of Lekela Power in Africa's Biggest Renewable Energy Deal
Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Infinity Power has acquired 100% shareholding of Lekela Power, an Africa based
wind power platform
- Transaction makes Infinity Power Africa's largest pure play renewable power
company
- The combined operational portfolio of Infinity Power now stands at 1.3GW with
a strong pipeline of 13.8 GW
- Transaction delivers on Infinity Power's COP27 promise of being fastest
growing renewable energy company in Africa
- Infinity Power is joint venture between Egypt's Infinity and the UAE's Masdar,
one of the world's fastest-growing clean energy companies
Infinity Power, a joint venture between Egypt's Infinity and UAE's Masdar,
announced today it has completed the acquisition of the entire shareholding of
Lekela Power. The transaction makes Infinity Power the largest renewable energy
company on the African continent. Infinity's key stakeholders include Africa
Finance Corporation (AFC) and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD).
Lekela currently operates 1 gigawatt (GW) of wind power projects in South
Africa, Egypt and Senegal, and has a 1.8 GW project pipeline, which are in
various stages of development.
The transaction was funded through equity investment from shareholders and debt
from Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (Absa CIB) and Mauritian Commercial
Bank (MCB)
Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Chairman, Infinity Power said, "Having successfully
finalized the Lekela acquisition, we will build upon this milestone to reach our
target of installing and operating 2 GW of greenfield projects by 2025. With
this transaction, we have delivered on the promise made during COP27 of being
the fastest-growing renewable energy company in Africa. We continue to drive
efforts that reduce carbon emissions, increase renewable energy sources, and
develop efficient energy solutions for the entire region, in order to achieve
our vision of providing clean, reliable and affordable electricity access to
people in underserved communities across Africa."
Nayer Fouad, CEO, Infinity Power , said, " We are very pleased to welcome Lekela
Power into the Infinity Power family and look forward to building this next
chapter together. The acquisition has the potential to bring much needed
stability in power supply to African countries that are facing energy
insecurity. This is a major step forward for Africa's future, and a significant
move in enabling the shift towards sustainable energy, providing a more stable
and secure source of power for its citizens. It is also a key milestone in our
journey, and is the beginning of the next phase of our plan as we continue
