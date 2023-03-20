Firmenich recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies®
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Second consecutive year in Ethisphere's assessment of
best-in-class ethics, compliance & governance
Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned perfume and taste company, has
been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies
(https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees) for the second time by
Ethisphere®, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical
business practices. Ethisphere's 2023 listing comprised 135 honorees in the
world in 19 countries based on their commitment to business integrity and
leadership through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.
"We are honored to be named as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies,
gaining recognition for the second year running. Ethics is a critical foundation
for the credibility of our business and our Environmental, Social and Governance
(ESG) performance, and we strive to lead by example," said Firmenich CEO Gilbert
Ghostine. "This listing demonstrates the strength of our values and commitment
as a responsible business, as well as the consistently high standards of
integrity that we aim to achieve in practice every day within the company and in
our business relationships."
"As a family company, we believe that good business ethics and governance is
fundamental to trust and reputation," said Firmenich General Counsel and Head of
Legal and Compliance, Jane Sinclair. "Our Code of Ethics and policies guide
everyday decision-making at all levels of the company and ensure we have clear
expectations for our business partners, backed by continuous support and
training to elevate our standards. Above all, Ethisphere is recognizing our
colleagues' sustained efforts to operate with integrity, fairness and honesty."
Firmenich designs its processes to advance high standards in daily operations,
communicate its values, counter bribery and corruption, and ultimately promote
peaceful and inclusive societies. The Group regularly engages all its colleagues
and suppliers on its Code of Ethics, and on related policies including on
anti-corruption, human rights and safety.
"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust
programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but
also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon
Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies
honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and
displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Firmenich for
earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."
