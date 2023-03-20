Firmenich recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies®

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Second consecutive year in Ethisphere's assessment of

best-in-class ethics, compliance & governance



Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned perfume and taste company, has

been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies

(https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees) for the second time by

Ethisphere®, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical

business practices. Ethisphere's 2023 listing comprised 135 honorees in the

world in 19 countries based on their commitment to business integrity and

leadership through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.



"We are honored to be named as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies,

gaining recognition for the second year running. Ethics is a critical foundation

for the credibility of our business and our Environmental, Social and Governance

(ESG) performance, and we strive to lead by example," said Firmenich CEO Gilbert

Ghostine. "This listing demonstrates the strength of our values and commitment

as a responsible business, as well as the consistently high standards of

integrity that we aim to achieve in practice every day within the company and in

our business relationships."



