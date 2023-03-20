checkAd

Firmenich recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies®

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Second consecutive year in Ethisphere's assessment of
best-in-class ethics, compliance & governance

Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned perfume and taste company, has
been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies
(https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees) for the second time by
Ethisphere®, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical
business practices. Ethisphere's 2023 listing comprised 135 honorees in the
world in 19 countries based on their commitment to business integrity and
leadership through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

"We are honored to be named as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies,
gaining recognition for the second year running. Ethics is a critical foundation
for the credibility of our business and our Environmental, Social and Governance
(ESG) performance, and we strive to lead by example," said Firmenich CEO Gilbert
Ghostine. "This listing demonstrates the strength of our values and commitment
as a responsible business, as well as the consistently high standards of
integrity that we aim to achieve in practice every day within the company and in
our business relationships."

"As a family company, we believe that good business ethics and governance is
fundamental to trust and reputation," said Firmenich General Counsel and Head of
Legal and Compliance, Jane Sinclair. "Our Code of Ethics and policies guide
everyday decision-making at all levels of the company and ensure we have clear
expectations for our business partners, backed by continuous support and
training to elevate our standards. Above all, Ethisphere is recognizing our
colleagues' sustained efforts to operate with integrity, fairness and honesty."

Firmenich designs its processes to advance high standards in daily operations,
communicate its values, counter bribery and corruption, and ultimately promote
peaceful and inclusive societies. The Group regularly engages all its colleagues
and suppliers on its Code of Ethics, and on related policies including on
anti-corruption, human rights and safety.

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust
programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but
also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon
Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies
honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and
displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Firmenich for
earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  81   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Firmenich recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® Second consecutive year in Ethisphere's assessment of best-in-class ethics, compliance & governance Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned perfume and taste company, has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Bonial startet KI-gestützte DOOH-Kampagne für kaufDA in CoWorking Spaces
272 Leser
Neue EDEKA-Kampagne zeigt: Mehr Nachhaltigkeit beim Einkauf muss nicht teuer sein (FOTO)
220 Leser
Wialon Telematik-Plattform erreicht 3,5 Millionen vernetzte Fahrzeuge weltweit
196 Leser
Nitsa Kalispera neu im Aufsichtsrat von Bertelsmann (FOTO)
168 Leser
Prestige Projekt in Niederösterreich: voestalpine Krems setzt für grüne Stahlverarbeitung auf Sun Contracting (FOTO)
140 Leser
Adragos Pharma acquires Clinigen's development unit, Lamda Laboratories
136 Leser
ADAC SE plant Schutz für Wohnung und Haus: Kooperation mit Allianz soll ausgebaut werden (FOTO)
136 Leser
Infinity Power Finalizes Acquisition of Lekela Power in Africa's Biggest Renewable Energy Deal
124 Leser
Erzeugerpreise Februar 2023: +15,8 % gegenüber Februar 2022
116 Leser
5 Jahre Partnerschaft: Lidl und Bioland fördern regionale Bio-Landwirtschaft / Frische-Discounter baut ...
112 Leser
Basisrente als Alternative zur Pflichtmitgliedschaft in der gesetzlichen Rentenversicherung: Was Selbstständige jetzt wissen sollten (FOTO)
796 Leser
PioneerMakers GmbH sucht Betreiber für Gastronomie und Roof Bar auf dem New Work Campus im ...
788 Leser
Der neue Ford Bronco: Ikonischer Geländewagen kommt in streng limitierter Auflage auf den europäischen Markt ...
676 Leser
Brand Refinement: Engel & Völkers präsentiert Weiterentwicklung des Markenauftritts (FOTO)
652 Leser
Polytex launches new PRO line - the next-generation full cycle workwear solution
604 Leser
Als Erster auf der Piste und Kinder fahren im Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau gratis Ski
600 Leser
Softwarespezialist Collenda firmiert zu Aryza um und erweitert Produktportfolio / Neues Büro ...
588 Leser
Hamburger Startup erhält 2 Mio. Euro für Entwicklung seines autonomen Drohnennetzwerks ...
580 Leser
Materna und VERSO starten Partnerschaft zur nachhaltigen Transformation des Mittelstands / Der ...
516 Leser
Deutscher Unternehmer Carsten Pfau mit Milliardenprojekt in Paraguay
472 Leser
J&T Direktbank startet mit 2,5% Zinsen aufs Tagesgeld am deutschen Mark (FOTO)
1376 Leser
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2023: Das verdient Deutschland
1072 Leser
87 % der importierten Photovoltaikanlagen kamen im Jahr 2022 aus China
1068 Leser
Ein Jahr Mitarbeitenden-App: toom und Flip feiern Geburtstag von toomunity / Digitalisierung der internen Kommunikation von toom ...
1016 Leser
Die COVID-19-Pandemie erhöht den Bedarf nach adäquater Versorgung für Menschen mit ...
1016 Leser
Simon-Kucher steigert Umsatz um mehr als 20 Prozent und stellt neue Markenidentität vor
952 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und Sierra Club decken auf: Baden-württembergische Landesbank und EnBW finanzieren Import von Fracking-Gas aus den USA
944 Leser
Humane sammelt 100 Millionen Dollar in einer Serie-C-Finanzierungsrunde und baut eine Geräte- ...
900 Leser
Reallöhne im Jahr 2022 um 3,1 % gegenüber 2021 gesunken
884 Leser
Spannungsfeld Leben - das Dilemma der jungen Generation / TV, Streaming, Youtube, Instagram, ...
840 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9215 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
9010 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
7692 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7455 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5643 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5132 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4632 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4117 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4042 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser