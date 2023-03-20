Hovione and Ripple Enter Strategic Partnership to Expand Epidel® Platform into Non-Ophthalmic Space

Lisbon, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione, the specialist integrated CDMO,

leader in spray drying and particle engineering, and Ripple Therapeutics, a

leading ophthalmic sustained drug delivery company, have entered a strategic

partnership to expand the use of Ripple's Epidel® platform beyond ophthalmic

applications.



The core feature of Ripple's Epidel® technology is the ability to deliver

sustained-release pharmaceuticals with surface erosion release kinetics without

the use of polymers or excipients. This enables higher drug loading, smaller

size implants, defined and predictable biocompatible degradation products with

straightforward and scalable manufacturing processes. Surface erosion-based drug

release provides a highly effective way to control dose and duration. By

incorporating Ripple's Epidel® platform into its toolbox, Hovione can expand its

portfolio of novel drug delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.





"The combination of technology synergy, innovative vision and cultural fit makescollaborating with Hovione an exciting next step in the advancement of theEpidel® platform beyond the ophthalmic field," stated Dr. Wendy Naimark, Rippleco-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "Hovione's expertise in controlled,sustained drug delivery, along with their experience in chemical synthesis andpharmaceutical manufacturing, makes for a great partnership.""We are thrilled to partner with Ripple, who developed a state-of-the-artplatform for sustained release," says Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux, Hovione's CEO. "Our shared goal is to accelerate and broaden the access to this highlyinnovative and enabling technology for the benefit of our pharmaceuticalcustomers and their patients worldwide."By extending the use of the Epidel® platform beyond ocular applications, thispartnership will enable the development of a diverse range of new products withoptimal sustained release profiles.About Hovione: Hovione is an international company with over 60 years ofexperience in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing operations. As aContract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) (https://go.hovione.com/e/47122/ontract-manufacturing-services/8wjzq5/2436741121?h=xIUzj2eUnalGXhlPJn3XyuRuixnG8bdX6YCeda_Eqg8) with a fully integrated offering of services for drugsubstances, drug product intermediates and drug products. The company has fourFDA inspected sites (https://go.hovione.com/e/47122/hovione-worldwide/8wjzq8/2436741121?h=xIUzj2eUnalGXhlPJn3XyuRuixnG8bdX6YCeda_Eqg8) in the USA, Portugal,Ireland and China and development laboratories in Lisbon, Portugal and NewJersey, USA. Hovione provides pharmaceutical customers services for thedevelopment and compliant manufacture (https://go.hovione.com/e/47122/-services-particle-engineering/8wjzqc/2436741121?h=xIUzj2eUnalGXhlPJn3XyuRuixnG8bdX6YCeda_Eqg8) of innovative drugs, including highly potent compounds, and customizedproduct solutions across the entire drug life cycle. In the inhalation area,Hovione offers a complete range of services, from API, formulation developmentand devices. Hovione's culture is based on innovation, quality anddependability. Hovione was the first Chemical/ Pharmaceutical Company to becomea Certified B Corp, is a member of Rx-360, EFCG and participates actively inindustry quality improvement initiatives to lead new global industry standards.About Ripple Therapeutics: Ripple Therapeutics Corporation is a clinical stage,privately held company that is focused on ophthalmic therapeutics withcontrollable, sustainable drug delivery. The core feature of Ripple's Epidel(TM)technology is the ability to engineer sustained-release pharmaceuticals withsurface erosion release kinetics without the use of polymers or excipients.Ripple's novel therapeutics provide for better outcomes for patients, easiermanagement of care for physicians and lower costs for payors. Ripple has a fullproduct pipeline in development. http://www.rippletherapeutics.com/Or visit http://www.rippletherapeutics.com/For more information:Vanessa Romeu | Communications Director | vromeu@hovione.com |Tel: +351 21 9829000View originalcontent:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hovione-and-ripple-enter-strategic-partnership-to-expand-epidel-platform-into-non-ophthalmic-space-301776012.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/107469/5467850OTS: Hovione