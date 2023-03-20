checkAd

Hovione and Ripple Enter Strategic Partnership to Expand Epidel® Platform into Non-Ophthalmic Space

Lisbon, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione, the specialist integrated CDMO,
leader in spray drying and particle engineering, and Ripple Therapeutics, a
leading ophthalmic sustained drug delivery company, have entered a strategic
partnership to expand the use of Ripple's Epidel® platform beyond ophthalmic
applications.

The core feature of Ripple's Epidel® technology is the ability to deliver
sustained-release pharmaceuticals with surface erosion release kinetics without
the use of polymers or excipients. This enables higher drug loading, smaller
size implants, defined and predictable biocompatible degradation products with
straightforward and scalable manufacturing processes. Surface erosion-based drug
release provides a highly effective way to control dose and duration. By
incorporating Ripple's Epidel® platform into its toolbox, Hovione can expand its
portfolio of novel drug delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.

"The combination of technology synergy, innovative vision and cultural fit makes
collaborating with Hovione an exciting next step in the advancement of the
Epidel® platform beyond the ophthalmic field," stated Dr. Wendy Naimark, Ripple
co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "Hovione's expertise in controlled,
sustained drug delivery, along with their experience in chemical synthesis and
pharmaceutical manufacturing, makes for a great partnership."

"We are thrilled to partner with Ripple, who developed a state-of-the-art
platform for sustained release," says Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux, Hovione's CEO. "
Our shared goal is to accelerate and broaden the access to this highly
innovative and enabling technology for the benefit of our pharmaceutical
customers and their patients worldwide."

By extending the use of the Epidel® platform beyond ocular applications, this
partnership will enable the development of a diverse range of new products with
optimal sustained release profiles.

About Hovione: Hovione is an international company with over 60 years of
experience in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing operations. As a
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) (https://go.hovione.c
om/e/47122/ontract-manufacturing-services/8wjzq5/2436741121?h=xIUzj2eUnalGXhlPJn
3XyuRuixnG8bdX6YCeda_Eqg8) with a fully integrated offering of services for drug
substances, drug product intermediates and drug products. The company has four
FDA inspected sites (https://go.hovione.com/e/47122/hovione-worldwide/8wjzq8/243
6741121?h=xIUzj2eUnalGXhlPJn3XyuRuixnG8bdX6YCeda_Eqg8) in the USA, Portugal,
Ireland and China and development laboratories in Lisbon, Portugal and New
Jersey, USA. Hovione provides pharmaceutical customers services for the
development and compliant manufacture (https://go.hovione.com/e/47122/-services-
particle-engineering/8wjzqc/2436741121?h=xIUzj2eUnalGXhlPJn3XyuRuixnG8bdX6YCeda_
Eqg8) of innovative drugs, including highly potent compounds, and customized
product solutions across the entire drug life cycle. In the inhalation area,
Hovione offers a complete range of services, from API, formulation development
and devices. Hovione's culture is based on innovation, quality and
dependability. Hovione was the first Chemical/ Pharmaceutical Company to become
a Certified B Corp, is a member of Rx-360, EFCG and participates actively in
industry quality improvement initiatives to lead new global industry standards.

About Ripple Therapeutics: Ripple Therapeutics Corporation is a clinical stage,
privately held company that is focused on ophthalmic therapeutics with
controllable, sustainable drug delivery. The core feature of Ripple's Epidel(TM)
technology is the ability to engineer sustained-release pharmaceuticals with
surface erosion release kinetics without the use of polymers or excipients.
Ripple's novel therapeutics provide for better outcomes for patients, easier
management of care for physicians and lower costs for payors. Ripple has a full
product pipeline in development. http://www.rippletherapeutics.com/

Or visit http://www.rippletherapeutics.com/

For more information:

Vanessa Romeu | Communications Director | vromeu@hovione.com |Tel: +351 21 982
9000
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hovione-and-ripple-enter-stra
tegic-partnership-to-expand-epidel-platform-into-non-ophthalmic-space-301776012.
html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/107469/5467850
OTS: Hovione



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  53   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Hovione and Ripple Enter Strategic Partnership to Expand Epidel® Platform into Non-Ophthalmic Space Hovione, the specialist integrated CDMO, leader in spray drying and particle engineering, and Ripple Therapeutics, a leading ophthalmic sustained drug delivery company, have entered a strategic partnership to expand the use of Ripple's Epidel® …

Nachrichten des Autors

Bonial startet KI-gestützte DOOH-Kampagne für kaufDA in CoWorking Spaces
272 Leser
Neue EDEKA-Kampagne zeigt: Mehr Nachhaltigkeit beim Einkauf muss nicht teuer sein (FOTO)
220 Leser
Wialon Telematik-Plattform erreicht 3,5 Millionen vernetzte Fahrzeuge weltweit
196 Leser
Nitsa Kalispera neu im Aufsichtsrat von Bertelsmann (FOTO)
168 Leser
Prestige Projekt in Niederösterreich: voestalpine Krems setzt für grüne Stahlverarbeitung auf Sun Contracting (FOTO)
140 Leser
Adragos Pharma acquires Clinigen's development unit, Lamda Laboratories
136 Leser
ADAC SE plant Schutz für Wohnung und Haus: Kooperation mit Allianz soll ausgebaut werden (FOTO)
136 Leser
Infinity Power Finalizes Acquisition of Lekela Power in Africa's Biggest Renewable Energy Deal
124 Leser
Erzeugerpreise Februar 2023: +15,8 % gegenüber Februar 2022
116 Leser
5 Jahre Partnerschaft: Lidl und Bioland fördern regionale Bio-Landwirtschaft / Frische-Discounter baut ...
112 Leser
Basisrente als Alternative zur Pflichtmitgliedschaft in der gesetzlichen Rentenversicherung: Was Selbstständige jetzt wissen sollten (FOTO)
796 Leser
PioneerMakers GmbH sucht Betreiber für Gastronomie und Roof Bar auf dem New Work Campus im ...
788 Leser
Der neue Ford Bronco: Ikonischer Geländewagen kommt in streng limitierter Auflage auf den europäischen Markt ...
676 Leser
Brand Refinement: Engel & Völkers präsentiert Weiterentwicklung des Markenauftritts (FOTO)
652 Leser
Polytex launches new PRO line - the next-generation full cycle workwear solution
604 Leser
Als Erster auf der Piste und Kinder fahren im Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau gratis Ski
600 Leser
Softwarespezialist Collenda firmiert zu Aryza um und erweitert Produktportfolio / Neues Büro ...
588 Leser
Hamburger Startup erhält 2 Mio. Euro für Entwicklung seines autonomen Drohnennetzwerks ...
580 Leser
Materna und VERSO starten Partnerschaft zur nachhaltigen Transformation des Mittelstands / Der ...
516 Leser
Deutscher Unternehmer Carsten Pfau mit Milliardenprojekt in Paraguay
472 Leser
J&T Direktbank startet mit 2,5% Zinsen aufs Tagesgeld am deutschen Mark (FOTO)
1376 Leser
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2023: Das verdient Deutschland
1072 Leser
87 % der importierten Photovoltaikanlagen kamen im Jahr 2022 aus China
1068 Leser
Ein Jahr Mitarbeitenden-App: toom und Flip feiern Geburtstag von toomunity / Digitalisierung der internen Kommunikation von toom ...
1016 Leser
Die COVID-19-Pandemie erhöht den Bedarf nach adäquater Versorgung für Menschen mit ...
1016 Leser
Simon-Kucher steigert Umsatz um mehr als 20 Prozent und stellt neue Markenidentität vor
952 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und Sierra Club decken auf: Baden-württembergische Landesbank und EnBW finanzieren Import von Fracking-Gas aus den USA
944 Leser
Humane sammelt 100 Millionen Dollar in einer Serie-C-Finanzierungsrunde und baut eine Geräte- ...
900 Leser
Reallöhne im Jahr 2022 um 3,1 % gegenüber 2021 gesunken
884 Leser
Spannungsfeld Leben - das Dilemma der jungen Generation / TV, Streaming, Youtube, Instagram, ...
840 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9215 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
9010 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
7692 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7455 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5643 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5132 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4632 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4117 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4042 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser