Hovione and Ripple Enter Strategic Partnership to Expand Epidel® Platform into Non-Ophthalmic Space
Lisbon, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione, the specialist integrated CDMO,
leader in spray drying and particle engineering, and Ripple Therapeutics, a
leading ophthalmic sustained drug delivery company, have entered a strategic
partnership to expand the use of Ripple's Epidel® platform beyond ophthalmic
applications.
The core feature of Ripple's Epidel® technology is the ability to deliver
sustained-release pharmaceuticals with surface erosion release kinetics without
the use of polymers or excipients. This enables higher drug loading, smaller
size implants, defined and predictable biocompatible degradation products with
straightforward and scalable manufacturing processes. Surface erosion-based drug
release provides a highly effective way to control dose and duration. By
incorporating Ripple's Epidel® platform into its toolbox, Hovione can expand its
portfolio of novel drug delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.
"The combination of technology synergy, innovative vision and cultural fit makes
collaborating with Hovione an exciting next step in the advancement of the
Epidel® platform beyond the ophthalmic field," stated Dr. Wendy Naimark, Ripple
co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "Hovione's expertise in controlled,
sustained drug delivery, along with their experience in chemical synthesis and
pharmaceutical manufacturing, makes for a great partnership."
"We are thrilled to partner with Ripple, who developed a state-of-the-art
platform for sustained release," says Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux, Hovione's CEO. "
Our shared goal is to accelerate and broaden the access to this highly
innovative and enabling technology for the benefit of our pharmaceutical
customers and their patients worldwide."
By extending the use of the Epidel® platform beyond ocular applications, this
partnership will enable the development of a diverse range of new products with
optimal sustained release profiles.
About Hovione: Hovione is an international company with over 60 years of
experience in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing operations. As a
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) (https://go.hovione.c
om/e/47122/ontract-manufacturing-services/8wjzq5/2436741121?h=xIUzj2eUnalGXhlPJn
3XyuRuixnG8bdX6YCeda_Eqg8) with a fully integrated offering of services for drug
substances, drug product intermediates and drug products. The company has four
FDA inspected sites (https://go.hovione.com/e/47122/hovione-worldwide/8wjzq8/243
6741121?h=xIUzj2eUnalGXhlPJn3XyuRuixnG8bdX6YCeda_Eqg8) in the USA, Portugal,
Ireland and China and development laboratories in Lisbon, Portugal and New
Jersey, USA. Hovione provides pharmaceutical customers services for the
development and compliant manufacture (https://go.hovione.com/e/47122/-services-
particle-engineering/8wjzqc/2436741121?h=xIUzj2eUnalGXhlPJn3XyuRuixnG8bdX6YCeda_
Eqg8) of innovative drugs, including highly potent compounds, and customized
product solutions across the entire drug life cycle. In the inhalation area,
Hovione offers a complete range of services, from API, formulation development
and devices. Hovione's culture is based on innovation, quality and
dependability. Hovione was the first Chemical/ Pharmaceutical Company to become
a Certified B Corp, is a member of Rx-360, EFCG and participates actively in
industry quality improvement initiatives to lead new global industry standards.
About Ripple Therapeutics: Ripple Therapeutics Corporation is a clinical stage,
privately held company that is focused on ophthalmic therapeutics with
controllable, sustainable drug delivery. The core feature of Ripple's Epidel(TM)
technology is the ability to engineer sustained-release pharmaceuticals with
surface erosion release kinetics without the use of polymers or excipients.
Ripple's novel therapeutics provide for better outcomes for patients, easier
management of care for physicians and lower costs for payors. Ripple has a full
product pipeline in development. http://www.rippletherapeutics.com/
Or visit http://www.rippletherapeutics.com/
For more information:
Vanessa Romeu | Communications Director | vromeu@hovione.com |Tel: +351 21 982
9000
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hovione-and-ripple-enter-stra
tegic-partnership-to-expand-epidel-platform-into-non-ophthalmic-space-301776012.
html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/107469/5467850
OTS: Hovione
