ORIGYN and FederItaly partner to give trust back to consumers using blockchain technology

NEUCHTEL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Fake "Italian" products are a rising concern, with the market estimated to be worth over €100 billion worldwide. Despite protected status and regulations, even iconic Italian products like Parmigiano Reggiano are not immune to counterfeiting, with the fake market worth $2 billion, close to the sales of authentic Parmigiano at $2.7 billion.

100% Made in Italy Certificate

Representing over 7,000 registered companies and diverse businesses across all sectors, FederItaly is a dynamic non-profit federation dedicated to safeguarding "Made in Italy" and fighting the damaging effects of Italian-sounding products to Italy's economy and reputation.

FederItaly has partnered with the ORIGYN Foundation, a Swiss non-profit that uses cutting-edge blockchain technology to prove authenticity, identity, and ownership of valuable assets through digital certificates. These certificates will include multimedia elements like images, documents and even entire applications. By leveraging the foundation's powerful digital certification technology, FederItaly aims to protect Italian brands and consumers alike.

ORIGYN's innovative technology is built on the Internet Computer, the most cost effective and greenest blockchain in existence, developed by the DFINITY Foundation, which ensures the utmost transparency and security in the fight against counterfeit Italian products.

"FederItaly's partnership with ORIGYN marks a milestone in certifying Italian products, promoting economic and social empowerment. With the Senate event, initiative of Senator Gianpietro Maffoni, we are launching the certification process, starting from the Consortium of Extra Virgin Oil from Monti Tifatini, located in a region facing economic and social challenges," said Carlo Verdone, President of FederItaly.

The "FederItaly 100% Made In Italy" mark offers a trusted symbol of authenticity and quality. Companies must undergo a rigorous validation to ensure that all materials and processes originate from Italy. The resulting digital certificate, securely stored on the Internet Computer blockchain, provides all the essential details, from the product's origin to its maker, accessible with a simple scan of the product's QR code.