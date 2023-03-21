Friedman Institute Yevgeny Prigozhin, the dark horse of Russian politics

Rome (ots/PRNewswire) - The Milton Friedman Institute for Research in Economics

(Italy) published a study on March 20th about a new, emerging type of opposition

in the Russian political establishment as the conflict in Ukraine drags on and

tensions in society grow.



" New public figures with an ambiguous reputation, but ready to challenge the

incumbent authorities, are gaining strength within Russia's political arena.

Until recently, even thinking of this was impossible - the fate of Alexei

Navalny is the most striking example of this, " the study says. This research

focuses on Yevgeny Prigozhin, better known as the owner of the Wagner private

army, whose multibillion dollar wealth, a vast media empire and its paramilitary

organization enables him to do the incredible. Neither Khodorkovsky, nor

Berezovsky, nor other oligarchs of Yeltsin's era had such a combination of

financial, military and media resources simultaneously.



