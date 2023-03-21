checkAd

Friedman Institute Yevgeny Prigozhin, the dark horse of Russian politics

Rome (ots/PRNewswire) - The Milton Friedman Institute for Research in Economics
(Italy) published a study on March 20th about a new, emerging type of opposition
in the Russian political establishment as the conflict in Ukraine drags on and
tensions in society grow.

" New public figures with an ambiguous reputation, but ready to challenge the
incumbent authorities, are gaining strength within Russia's political arena.
Until recently, even thinking of this was impossible - the fate of Alexei
Navalny is the most striking example of this, " the study says. This research
focuses on Yevgeny Prigozhin, better known as the owner of the Wagner private
army, whose multibillion dollar wealth, a vast media empire and its paramilitary
organization enables him to do the incredible. Neither Khodorkovsky, nor
Berezovsky, nor other oligarchs of Yeltsin's era had such a combination of
financial, military and media resources simultaneously.

The study refers to a script of a video featuring Prigozhin, whom he himself
distributed on Russian social networks at the beginning of the year and where
the businessman's political ambitions can be traced clearly:

" ... the Wagner private army should turn from a simply private company, the
world ' s best, mind you, army, capable of defending the state, it will turn
into an army with an ideology. The ideology is fighting for justice!" , said the
head of Russia's Wagner mercenary forces in a video published over the weekend
of 11 and 12th March, as also reported by Reuters.

Furthermore, his overt criticism of the top brass of Russia's Defence Ministry,
politicians and government officials, is directly or indirectly in sync with the
plans declared by the USA to reform Russia both politically and in international
relations.

The study says that Prigozhin cannot become a serious rival to Vladimir Putin at
the next presidential elections, if they are held tomorrow. However, the
military failures, the weakening economy, and, as a consequence, a falling
rating of the incumbent president, can open great opportunities for him.

Link to the study:

https://www.friedman.it/the-kremlins-dark-horse/

MILTON FRIEDMAN INSTITUTE:

The Milton Friedman Institute finds his roots in the will of a group of
scholars, politicians and executives, who wanted to promote an association, a
think tank, which could rediscover and promote the theories, ideas and proposals
of liberalism and his principal branches and schools of thought.

American professor and 1976 Nobel Laureate Milton Friedman was chosen as the
individual to whom this association's name was to be dedicated.

Contacts:

mailto:info@friedman.it

www.friedman.it

+39 06 92949 920

Logo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037355/MILTON_FRIEDMAN_INSTITUTE_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/friedman-insti
tute-yevgeny-prigozhin-the-dark-horse-of-russian-politics-301777533.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134414/5469080
OTS: Milton Friedman Institute



