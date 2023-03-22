Focus on technological progress and sustainable future / Bertrandt launches new brand identity (FOTO)

Ehningen, Germany (ots) - Modern, innovative, and bold: with its new brand

identity, Bertrandt is positioning itself for the future. Influenced by its

founding history, self-image, and business idea, but above all by its employees,

the brand identity has been defined in an integrative process across the entire

company - to ensure more precision and visibility.



"Through our development performance, we accelerate technological progress and

make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future." With this brand promise,

the international group describes its self-image. The Bertrandt brand identity

is supported by three core themes:





The Bertrandt-Way"WE move, WE develop, WE change - together as a team and with our customers."For our employees, The Bertrandt-Way embodies the unique sense of togethernessat Bertrandt, a shared experience that is characterized by teamwork and flathierarchies. Bertrandt leads the way with commitment and passion, promotes anentrepreneurial spirit, and ensures that there is always space for personalresponsibility and participation. As a learning, trusting, and sharingorganization, the Group offers each individual a platform for personaldevelopment.Enabling ProgressWith its comprehensive expert knowledge and a level of know-how that crossesmany technologies and many different sectors, Bertrandt provides tailor-madesolutions that accelerate progress not only for its customers but also for theGroup and society as a whole. To achieve this, the company provides individualexpert careers and a wide range of further training opportunities that enableits employees to keep pace with the spirit of the times and to lay foundationsfor the future. For the partnership with our customers, Enabling Progress meansdeveloping holistic, individual solutions throughout the entire product lifecycle. From the first draft design to after sales.Customer CentricityFor its customers, Bertrandt offers reliable added value based on understandingand expert consulting. The Group has a broad range of services that can beflexibly used. Our services make a significant contribution to our customers'success, providing impulses that open up new opportunities for them. In thisway, Bertrandt is helping to ensure that the future is dynamic and sustainable.Our corporate design has been further developed to represent the core of thebrand also in a visual form - bold and emotional. The "b" as a new designelement symbolizes the self-confidence and the visionary approach of thisinternational group of companies. This is also apparent in our new image film.It conveys the fundamental core competences of the Bertrandt brand, reflectingboth the unique character and the strengths of the Group."For Bertrandt, our new branding is more than just an adapted brand image. Ournew brand identity clearly expresses the values that define Bertrandt. Everyday, we are committed to finding the best possible ideas and solutions in orderto meet the different needs of our customers in changing times. We express thiswith our new brand identity," said Michael Lücke, Member of the Board ofBertrandt AG.Find out more at: https://www.bertrandt.com/enWatchWatch our image film here: Our new image film - We are Bertrandt.(https://www.bertrandt.com/en/we-are-bertrandt)About BertrandtThrough our development performance, we accelerate technological progress andmake a relevant contribution to a sustainable future. We are an independent andinternational development service provider with long years of automotiveexpertise. With cross-industry know-how and a holistic understanding of systemsand products, we create technological solutions at any stage of the productdevelopment process. We deal with a focus on hot topics such as digitalization,e-mobility and autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive, aerospace andmechanical engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the development oftailored solutions in these areas. We work on this every day - with around13,000 employees at over 50 sites worldwide.