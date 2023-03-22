Focus on technological progress and sustainable future / Bertrandt launches new brand identity (FOTO)
Ehningen, Germany (ots) - Modern, innovative, and bold: with its new brand
identity, Bertrandt is positioning itself for the future. Influenced by its
founding history, self-image, and business idea, but above all by its employees,
the brand identity has been defined in an integrative process across the entire
company - to ensure more precision and visibility.
"Through our development performance, we accelerate technological progress and
make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future." With this brand promise,
the international group describes its self-image. The Bertrandt brand identity
is supported by three core themes:
The Bertrandt-Way
"WE move, WE develop, WE change - together as a team and with our customers."
For our employees, The Bertrandt-Way embodies the unique sense of togetherness
at Bertrandt, a shared experience that is characterized by teamwork and flat
hierarchies. Bertrandt leads the way with commitment and passion, promotes an
entrepreneurial spirit, and ensures that there is always space for personal
responsibility and participation. As a learning, trusting, and sharing
organization, the Group offers each individual a platform for personal
development.
Enabling Progress
With its comprehensive expert knowledge and a level of know-how that crosses
many technologies and many different sectors, Bertrandt provides tailor-made
solutions that accelerate progress not only for its customers but also for the
Group and society as a whole. To achieve this, the company provides individual
expert careers and a wide range of further training opportunities that enable
its employees to keep pace with the spirit of the times and to lay foundations
for the future. For the partnership with our customers, Enabling Progress means
developing holistic, individual solutions throughout the entire product life
cycle. From the first draft design to after sales.
Customer Centricity
For its customers, Bertrandt offers reliable added value based on understanding
and expert consulting. The Group has a broad range of services that can be
flexibly used. Our services make a significant contribution to our customers'
success, providing impulses that open up new opportunities for them. In this
way, Bertrandt is helping to ensure that the future is dynamic and sustainable.
Our corporate design has been further developed to represent the core of the
brand also in a visual form - bold and emotional. The "b" as a new design
element symbolizes the self-confidence and the visionary approach of this
international group of companies. This is also apparent in our new image film.
It conveys the fundamental core competences of the Bertrandt brand, reflecting
both the unique character and the strengths of the Group.
"For Bertrandt, our new branding is more than just an adapted brand image. Our
new brand identity clearly expresses the values that define Bertrandt. Every
day, we are committed to finding the best possible ideas and solutions in order
to meet the different needs of our customers in changing times. We express this
with our new brand identity," said Michael Lücke, Member of the Board of
Bertrandt AG.
Find out more at: https://www.bertrandt.com/enWatch
Watch our image film here: Our new image film - We are Bertrandt.
(https://www.bertrandt.com/en/we-are-bertrandt)
About Bertrandt
Through our development performance, we accelerate technological progress and
make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future. We are an independent and
international development service provider with long years of automotive
expertise. With cross-industry know-how and a holistic understanding of systems
and products, we create technological solutions at any stage of the product
development process. We deal with a focus on hot topics such as digitalization,
e-mobility and autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive, aerospace and
mechanical engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the development of
tailored solutions in these areas. We work on this every day - with around
13,000 employees at over 50 sites worldwide.
Contact:
Bertrandt AG
Birkensee 1
71139 Ehningen
Julia Wiedmann
T: +49 151 64098031
E: mailto:julia.wiedmann@bertrandt.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/14016/5469437
OTS: Bertrandt AG
