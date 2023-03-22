K2 Partnering Solutions Acquires Openlogix

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / K2 Partnering Solutions, a provider of unique end-to-end consultative technology solutions in the enterprise application and software space, today announced its acquisition of Openlogix, a US-based technology consulting firm specializing in digital transformation and software development.

Openlogix, based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a top Salesforce, MuleSoft and IBM business partner with over 16 years of experience in delivering digital transformation solutions such as enterprise application integration, Customer 360, and application modernization. The firm partners with customers in industries such as Utilities, Financial Services, Insurance, Technology and Telecommunications.

The acquisition allows K2 to expand within its current ecosystems and provides a unique opportunity to efficiently scale its delivery capabilities and further expand its footprint in the U.S., India and Latin America. Openlogix's team of experienced consultants and developers will also enhance K2's ability to deliver customized solutions to clients.

The partnership will create synergies and opportunities for Openlogix to gain market share and provide it with a global platform to accelerate expansion in North America and new markets.

The acquisition is K2's 8th since December 2020 and supports the group's ongoing strategy of growing its portfolio through complementary acquisitions in the consultative technology solutions space.

"We are excited to welcome Openlogix to the K2 family," said Antonio Gulino, CEO of K2 Partnering Solutions. "Steve, Ramani and the talented Openlogix team have built a great company. Their expertise and experience in digital transformation will strengthen our ability to provide innovative solutions to our clients around the world."

"Our goal has always been to successfully carry out digital transformations for businesses of all sizes with a core focus on enterprise application integration," said Steve Lokam, Founder and CEO of Openlogix. "Joining forces with K2 will bring about exciting synergies that will strengthen our unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional services to our valued customers." Ramani Lokam, Vice President, Operations of OpenLogix said: "We are excited about the potential opportunities that this will bring to our employees. With K2's widespread presence, it will create new possibilities for our partners and employees worldwide."

K2 Partnering Solutions continues to support leading corporate enterprises seeking highly-skilled human capital and integrated solutions to develop, implement and operate critical technology and business solutions. The business provides an integrated end-to-end offering of Talent Solutions, Managed Solutions, Education and Human-Cloud Communities.

Contact Information:

Dylan Griffiths

Senior Vice President Marketing

dgriffiths@k2partnering.com

0203 893 4433

SOURCE: K2 Partnering Solutions

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.