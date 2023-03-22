checkAd

CAMELOT Once Again Declared a Pacesetter in Supply Chain Management / Analyst firm ALM confirms market-leading consulting expertise

Philadelphia (ots) - Analyst firm ALM Intelligence has again identified CAMELOT
Management Consultants as a global market leader and "Pacesetter" in supply
chain management consulting in the latest edition of its Pacesetter Market
Research. ALM confirmed CAMELOT's outstanding impact for clients in a rapidly
changing market environment. Among the 23 market leaders ALM Intelligence
evaluated in the study, CAMELOT was one of the few companies to receive
Pacesetter status.

The goal of the Pacesetter study was to determine which consulting providers

deliver the greatest value for clients in today's dynamic market environment and
what exactly that value is. To find out, ALM analysts evaluated consulting firms
on five key criteria: business model, value proposition, service delivery,
client enablement, and market presence. CAMELOT received top marks in particular
for the quality of its service delivery and for the added value that the
consultants provide for clients.

Innovative Consulting Services

"Our repeated recognition as a Pacesetter in supply chain management consulting
confirms that we continue to meet our clients' needs with new, innovative
consulting offerings," comments Markus Geutler, Partner CAMELOT US. These
include, for example, a new risk management approach that aims to prepare
companies for supply chain risks, regardless of what the specific risk is and
when it occurs. Companies thus benefit from improved stability and resilience in
their supply chains. Another example is a supply chain cost optimization
approach that results in competitive costs without a negative impact on customer
service.

ALM Pacesetter Research (APR) is a market research initiative of ALM
Intelligence with an inclusive perspective of the professional services
landscape. For ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research: Supply Chain 2023-2024, the
analyst firm analyzed and profiled 23 market leaders across four market
segments.

About CAMELOT Management Consultants Inc.

CAMELOT Management Consultants is a globally leading consulting specialist for
value chain management in the process, consumer goods, and industrial
manufacturing industries. The firm is a sector of the CAMELOT Consulting Group,
headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. Their integrated consulting approach and
close collaboration with renowned technology specialists guarantees project
success along all consulting phases: from decision-making to the organizational
and technical implementation. https://www.camelot-mc.com/us

Contact:

Markus Geutler
CAMELOT Management Consultants Inc.
1717 Arch Street, Suite 1300
Philadelphia, PA 19103 USA
+1 (267) 589 9242
mailto:mge@camelot-mc.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83079/5469997
OTS: Camelot Management Consultants AG



 65   

