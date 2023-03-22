CAMELOT Once Again Declared a Pacesetter in Supply Chain Management / Analyst firm ALM confirms market-leading consulting expertise

Philadelphia (ots) - Analyst firm ALM Intelligence has again identified CAMELOT

Management Consultants as a global market leader and "Pacesetter" in supply

chain management consulting in the latest edition of its Pacesetter Market

Research. ALM confirmed CAMELOT's outstanding impact for clients in a rapidly

changing market environment. Among the 23 market leaders ALM Intelligence

evaluated in the study, CAMELOT was one of the few companies to receive

Pacesetter status.



The goal of the Pacesetter study was to determine which consulting providers





deliver the greatest value for clients in today's dynamic market environment andwhat exactly that value is. To find out, ALM analysts evaluated consulting firmson five key criteria: business model, value proposition, service delivery,client enablement, and market presence. CAMELOT received top marks in particularfor the quality of its service delivery and for the added value that theconsultants provide for clients.Innovative Consulting Services"Our repeated recognition as a Pacesetter in supply chain management consultingconfirms that we continue to meet our clients' needs with new, innovativeconsulting offerings," comments Markus Geutler, Partner CAMELOT US. Theseinclude, for example, a new risk management approach that aims to preparecompanies for supply chain risks, regardless of what the specific risk is andwhen it occurs. Companies thus benefit from improved stability and resilience intheir supply chains. Another example is a supply chain cost optimizationapproach that results in competitive costs without a negative impact on customerservice.ALM Pacesetter Research (APR) is a market research initiative of ALMIntelligence with an inclusive perspective of the professional serviceslandscape. For ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research: Supply Chain 2023-2024, theanalyst firm analyzed and profiled 23 market leaders across four marketsegments.About CAMELOT Management Consultants Inc.CAMELOT Management Consultants is a globally leading consulting specialist forvalue chain management in the process, consumer goods, and industrialmanufacturing industries. The firm is a sector of the CAMELOT Consulting Group,headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. Their integrated consulting approach andclose collaboration with renowned technology specialists guarantees projectsuccess along all consulting phases: from decision-making to the organizationaland technical implementation. https://www.camelot-mc.com/usContact:Markus GeutlerCAMELOT Management Consultants Inc.1717 Arch Street, Suite 1300Philadelphia, PA 19103 USA+1 (267) 589 9242mailto:mge@camelot-mc.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83079/5469997OTS: Camelot Management Consultants AG