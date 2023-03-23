Huma receives world's first and only multi-condition EU MDR Class IIb regulatory approval for its configurable SaMD disease management platform
- Huma's platform is ready to use, reducing the time and cost for other
companies to bring regulated SaMD products to market, democratising digital
health innovation across the industry
- Class IIb certification expands the patient population and level of disease
severity that can be managed; allowing delivery of personalised care through
the use of predictive algorithms
- Clinical evidence from over 20 peer-reviewed publications and studies were
submitted for regulatory assessment of clinical safety and efficacy
Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today
announced that it has become the only company in the world to receive EU MDR
2017/745 Class IIb certification for a disease agnostic Software as a Medical
Device (SaMD) 1 . This level of regulatory certification makes Huma's technology
the highest classified configurable disease agnostic platform in the sector
today.
The company's SaMD platform powers digital health pathways through which data
are collected from patients for self-management or to be assessed centrally by
clinicians. These include remote patient monitoring (RPM) systems, companion
apps, risk assessment tools, dose calculators, algorithms.
Achieving Class IIb certification means that the SaMD platform is permitted to
monitor patients of all ages with any condition - including infants and in
pregnancy - and can connect with a range of external devices, such as heart
rate, blood sugar monitors or smart inhalers. In addition to enabling disease
self-management by patients, it can also support clinicians to manage serious
and critical conditions such as heart failure, COPD exacerbations, surgical
recovery, cancer, immunodeficiency, asthma attacks and more. The platform is now
able to host machine learning algorithms that can support risk prediction,
diagnosis and prognostication.
The platform can reduce burden on HCPs and healthcare systems by:
- offering enhanced decision-making tools for clinicians, such as treatment and
diagnostic recommendations for serious conditions
- delivering proactive care through advanced triage alerts, filters and flags
personalised to individual patients and communicated to clinicians via a
customisable dashboard
- providing advanced personalised insights generated from a patient's medical
history and health data, to optimise care and outcomes
- hosting biomarkers to diagnose and monitor conditions that require frequent
clinical observations
Dan Vahdat, CEO & Founder of Huma, said: "We have spent more than a decade
