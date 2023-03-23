Huma receives world's first and only multi-condition EU MDR Class IIb regulatory approval for its configurable SaMD disease management platform

New York and London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Huma's platform is ready to use, reducing the time and cost for other

companies to bring regulated SaMD products to market, democratising digital

health innovation across the industry

- Class IIb certification expands the patient population and level of disease

severity that can be managed; allowing delivery of personalised care through

the use of predictive algorithms

- Clinical evidence from over 20 peer-reviewed publications and studies were

submitted for regulatory assessment of clinical safety and efficacy



Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today

announced that it has become the only company in the world to receive EU MDR

2017/745 Class IIb certification for a disease agnostic Software as a Medical

Device (SaMD) 1 . This level of regulatory certification makes Huma's technology

the highest classified configurable disease agnostic platform in the sector

today.



