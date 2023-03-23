New generative AI solution from Market Logic Software, DeepSights(TM), places trusted market insights at the fingertips of business decision-makers 24/7

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - World's first AI trained to answer questions about

market research and intelligence will transform impact of insights on business

performance



Market Logic Software (https://stats.newswire.com/x/html?final=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cub

WFya2V0bG9naWNzb2Z0d2FyZS5jb20v&hit%2Csum=WyIzc2JraDAiLCIzc2JraDEiLCIzc2JraDIiXQ

) , the global leader for insights management solutions, is today announcing

general availability of DeepSights (http://www.deepsights.ai/) (TM), the world's

first AI Assistant trained to answer business questions about market research

and intelligence. The product is specifically designed to place trusted

corporate market insights at the fingertips of decision-makers across the

enterprise, whenever and wherever they are needed.



