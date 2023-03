New generative AI solution from Market Logic Software, DeepSights(TM), places trusted market insights at the fingertips of business decision-makers 24/7

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - World's first AI trained to answer questions about

market research and intelligence will transform impact of insights on business

performance



) , the global leader for insights management solutions, is today announcing

general availability of DeepSights (http://www.deepsights.ai/) (TM), the world's

first AI Assistant trained to answer business questions about market research

and intelligence. The product is specifically designed to place trusted

corporate market insights at the fingertips of decision-makers across the

enterprise, whenever and wherever they are needed.





DeepSights' game-changing capabilities break through the barriers commonlyholding companies back from acting fast and at scale on the highly valuableintelligence they hold. Leveraging GPT, the OpenAI Large Language Model (LLM),DeepSights opens the door to interactive, insights-powered decision-making forbusinesses 24/7.Rather than generating search results in a list based on keywords, DeepSightsprovides business users with complete, natural language answers to their marketand consumer intelligence questions. The AI assistant has been specificallytrained to understand the context of questions exploring market researchinsights and provides full sentence answers that include links to citations fromverified sources.DeepSights can be embedded within standard applications such as Microsoft Teamsallowing business leaders to access trusted insights in the flow of their dailywork, fostering better decision-making as routine and leading to smarteractions. The primary business users accessing DeepSights will be those workingin innovation, product management and marketing teams.Insights and intelligence professionals will also be able to increase their ownproductivity by leveraging DeepSights. It will allow them to increase the timespent creating insights significantly by drastically reducing the time spentmanually responding to internal requests for information while at the same timespeeding up their own analysis of source materials and identifying gaps incorporate knowledge faster.Following co-development and beta testing with several Fortune 500 companies,DeepSights is now generally available for all customers using Market Logic'saward-winning insights management platform as well as businesses who want to addDeepSights to their existing knowledge management and intelligence tool set.Market Logic is offering a special starter pack, which will be available as a