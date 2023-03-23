checkAd

New generative AI solution from Market Logic Software, DeepSights(TM), places trusted market insights at the fingertips of business decision-makers 24/7

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - World's first AI trained to answer questions about
market research and intelligence will transform impact of insights on business
performance

Market Logic Software (
WFya2V0bG9naWNzb2Z0d2FyZS5jb20v&hit%2Csum=WyIzc2JraDAiLCIzc2JraDEiLCIzc2JraDIiXQ
) , the global leader for insights management solutions, is today announcing
general availability of DeepSights (TM), the world's
first AI Assistant trained to answer business questions about market research
and intelligence. The product is specifically designed to place trusted
corporate market insights at the fingertips of decision-makers across the
enterprise, whenever and wherever they are needed.

DeepSights' game-changing capabilities break through the barriers commonly
holding companies back from acting fast and at scale on the highly valuable
intelligence they hold. Leveraging GPT, the OpenAI Large Language Model (LLM),
DeepSights opens the door to interactive, insights-powered decision-making for
businesses 24/7.

Rather than generating search results in a list based on keywords, DeepSights
provides business users with complete, natural language answers to their market
and consumer intelligence questions. The AI assistant has been specifically
trained to understand the context of questions exploring market research
insights and provides full sentence answers that include links to citations from
verified sources.

DeepSights can be embedded within standard applications such as Microsoft Teams
allowing business leaders to access trusted insights in the flow of their daily
work, fostering better decision-making as routine and leading to smarter
actions. The primary business users accessing DeepSights will be those working
in innovation, product management and marketing teams.

Insights and intelligence professionals will also be able to increase their own
productivity by leveraging DeepSights. It will allow them to increase the time
spent creating insights significantly by drastically reducing the time spent
manually responding to internal requests for information while at the same time
speeding up their own analysis of source materials and identifying gaps in
corporate knowledge faster.

Following co-development and beta testing with several Fortune 500 companies,
DeepSights is now generally available for all customers using Market Logic's
award-winning insights management platform as well as businesses who want to add
DeepSights to their existing knowledge management and intelligence tool set.
Market Logic is offering a special starter pack, which will be available as a
