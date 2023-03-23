Being at the Forefront of Logistics is No Small Feat

Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - Poste Italiane

(https://tgposte.poste.it/en/2023/03/16/poste-groceries-with-fresh/) has done it

again! The largest home delivery player in Italy continues to break boundaries

and extend the reach of delivery logistics with their new initiative "Fresh

Deliveries". This service consists of delivering fresh groceries in refrigerated

vehicles given the customer's preferred time of delivery, representing an

important milestone for the Italian national post.



This new venture was made possible by Poste Italiane's delivery service powered

by Milkman Technologies (https://www.milkmantechnologies.com/) , a tech scale-up

that is the IT core of this business transformation for Poste Italiane's

last-mile operations. Poste Italiane continues to rely on Milkman Technologies

as their unique home delivery platform, a technology comprising the end-to-end

last mile process, from the order ingestion to the doorstep delivery. With this

in mind, Milkman Technologies continues to innovate in logistics, considering

sustainability and a consumer-centric approach as relevant factors for resilient

supply chain management.



