Being at the Forefront of Logistics is No Small Feat

Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - Poste Italiane
(https://tgposte.poste.it/en/2023/03/16/poste-groceries-with-fresh/) has done it
again! The largest home delivery player in Italy continues to break boundaries
and extend the reach of delivery logistics with their new initiative "Fresh
Deliveries". This service consists of delivering fresh groceries in refrigerated
vehicles given the customer's preferred time of delivery, representing an
important milestone for the Italian national post.

This new venture was made possible by Poste Italiane's delivery service powered
by Milkman Technologies (https://www.milkmantechnologies.com/) , a tech scale-up
that is the IT core of this business transformation for Poste Italiane's
last-mile operations. Poste Italiane continues to rely on Milkman Technologies
as their unique home delivery platform, a technology comprising the end-to-end
last mile process, from the order ingestion to the doorstep delivery. With this
in mind, Milkman Technologies continues to innovate in logistics, considering
sustainability and a consumer-centric approach as relevant factors for resilient
supply chain management.

Being at the forefront of technology for logistics is not an easy task. What is
an even greater challenge, however, is to bridge the gap between the technology
and the customers' needs. Logistics tech scale-ups such as Milkman Technologies
need to look beyond their product and meet customers where they actually are,
ensuring that the company's value proposition matches the market to which they
are catering. It is for this reason that Milkman Technologies is attending one
of the top conferences in logistics and supply chain management in EMEA, Leaders
in Logistics (https://marketforcelive.com/leaders-in-logistics/events/summit/)
in London on March 28-29 . This event serves as a platform for logistics
professionals to network, share ideas, and meet industry experts to learn which
are the market pain points, urgencies, and winning strategies, much like Poste
Italiane's needs for transformation.

Luca Krueger (https://www.linkedin.com/in/lucakrueger/) , CRO of Milkman
Technologies, will participate in the event's panel discussion " Balancing
Customer Convenience with Speed, Cost, and Sustainability" , three factors
essential to steer demand nowadays. The panel is held together with
representatives from Correios de Portugal, Asendia, John Lewis Partnership and
Via.Delivery. The discussion will focus on rethinking convenience, using
customer data to provide personalized delivery options, navigating the challenge
of returns, and exploring the role of out-of-home delivery in the industry.

"We are thrilled to be participating in the Leaders in Logistics conference and
sharing our insights with other logistics professionals," says Luca. Find out
more in the Leaders in Logistics
(https://marketforcelive.com/leaders-in-logistics/events/summit/) website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037200/Leaders_in_Logistics_2023.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037201/Milkman_Technologies_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/being-at-the-f
orefront-of-logistics-is-no-small-feat-301777479.html

Contact:

carmen.vanklaveren@milkmantechnologies.com,
Phone Number: +34651676741

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158473/5470229
OTS: Milkman Technologies



