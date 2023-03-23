NinjaOne Appoints Robert Gibbons as Chief Technology Officer / Seasoned software leader and former Datto CTO to lead engineering and innovation

Austin, TX (ots) - NinjaOne, a modern, cloud-native IT management platform for

managed service providers (MSPs) and IT departments, announced today that it

recently appointed Robert Gibbons as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

Gibbons will lead the company's worldwide technology and engineering

organization to accelerate innovation and business growth.



"As an emerging market leader experiencing hyper-growth, I'm thrilled to welcome

Robert to the executive team," said Sal Sferlazza, NinjaOne CEO. "His technical

skill set and experience managing large engineering teams make him an ideal

leader for overseeing our platform's product innovation.''





With a workforce scaling to over 1,000 employees and growing 100 percent in thelast year, Gibbons joins NinjaOne at a time of significant company expansion.His career spans more than 20 years, including 15 years managing informationtechnology and navigating extensive growth during his time at Datto. Hepreviously served as the CTO of Casana, Datto, and Pica9.He holds a master's degree in computer science from New York University, a lawdegree from Fordham University School of Law, and a bachelor's degree fromCornell University in Policy Analysis and Management."NinjaOne is poised to help customers tackle the biggest IT managementchallenges of our time, including managing users and endpoints for large,distributed workforces," Gibbons said. "I am excited to join at a time when weare executing strategic growth and continued innovation that simplifies the waymodern IT teams work today."About NinjaOneNinjaOne is a leading unified IT management solution that simplifies the way ITteams work. With NinjaOne, MSPs and IT departments can automate, manage, andremediate all their endpoint management tasks within one fast, modern, intuitiveplatform, improving technician efficiency and user satisfaction. NinjaOne isconsistently ranked #1 for its world-class customer support and has beenrecognized as the best-rated software in its category on G2 and Gartner DigitalMarkets for the past three years.For additional information, visit http://www.ninjaone.comContact:Dayna Fried, +1 925 493 9020, mailto:dayna.fried@ninjaone.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164641/5470273OTS: NinjaOne