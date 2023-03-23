NinjaOne Appoints Robert Gibbons as Chief Technology Officer / Seasoned software leader and former Datto CTO to lead engineering and innovation
Austin, TX (ots) - NinjaOne, a modern, cloud-native IT management platform for
managed service providers (MSPs) and IT departments, announced today that it
recently appointed Robert Gibbons as its new chief technology officer (CTO).
Gibbons will lead the company's worldwide technology and engineering
organization to accelerate innovation and business growth.
"As an emerging market leader experiencing hyper-growth, I'm thrilled to welcome
Robert to the executive team," said Sal Sferlazza, NinjaOne CEO. "His technical
skill set and experience managing large engineering teams make him an ideal
leader for overseeing our platform's product innovation.''
With a workforce scaling to over 1,000 employees and growing 100 percent in the
last year, Gibbons joins NinjaOne at a time of significant company expansion.
His career spans more than 20 years, including 15 years managing information
technology and navigating extensive growth during his time at Datto. He
previously served as the CTO of Casana, Datto, and Pica9.
He holds a master's degree in computer science from New York University, a law
degree from Fordham University School of Law, and a bachelor's degree from
Cornell University in Policy Analysis and Management.
"NinjaOne is poised to help customers tackle the biggest IT management
challenges of our time, including managing users and endpoints for large,
distributed workforces," Gibbons said. "I am excited to join at a time when we
are executing strategic growth and continued innovation that simplifies the way
modern IT teams work today."
About NinjaOne
NinjaOne is a leading unified IT management solution that simplifies the way IT
teams work. With NinjaOne, MSPs and IT departments can automate, manage, and
remediate all their endpoint management tasks within one fast, modern, intuitive
platform, improving technician efficiency and user satisfaction. NinjaOne is
consistently ranked #1 for its world-class customer support and has been
recognized as the best-rated software in its category on G2 and Gartner Digital
Markets for the past three years.
For additional information, visit http://www.ninjaone.com
Contact:
Dayna Fried, +1 925 493 9020, mailto:dayna.fried@ninjaone.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164641/5470273
OTS: NinjaOne
