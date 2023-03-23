checkAd

NinjaOne Appoints Robert Gibbons as Chief Technology Officer / Seasoned software leader and former Datto CTO to lead engineering and innovation

Austin, TX (ots) - NinjaOne, a modern, cloud-native IT management platform for
managed service providers (MSPs) and IT departments, announced today that it
recently appointed Robert Gibbons as its new chief technology officer (CTO).
Gibbons will lead the company's worldwide technology and engineering
organization to accelerate innovation and business growth.

"As an emerging market leader experiencing hyper-growth, I'm thrilled to welcome
Robert to the executive team," said Sal Sferlazza, NinjaOne CEO. "His technical
skill set and experience managing large engineering teams make him an ideal
leader for overseeing our platform's product innovation.''

With a workforce scaling to over 1,000 employees and growing 100 percent in the
last year, Gibbons joins NinjaOne at a time of significant company expansion.
His career spans more than 20 years, including 15 years managing information
technology and navigating extensive growth during his time at Datto. He
previously served as the CTO of Casana, Datto, and Pica9.

He holds a master's degree in computer science from New York University, a law
degree from Fordham University School of Law, and a bachelor's degree from
Cornell University in Policy Analysis and Management.

"NinjaOne is poised to help customers tackle the biggest IT management
challenges of our time, including managing users and endpoints for large,
distributed workforces," Gibbons said. "I am excited to join at a time when we
are executing strategic growth and continued innovation that simplifies the way
modern IT teams work today."

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne is a leading unified IT management solution that simplifies the way IT
teams work. With NinjaOne, MSPs and IT departments can automate, manage, and
remediate all their endpoint management tasks within one fast, modern, intuitive
platform, improving technician efficiency and user satisfaction. NinjaOne is
consistently ranked #1 for its world-class customer support and has been
recognized as the best-rated software in its category on G2 and Gartner Digital
Markets for the past three years.

For additional information, visit http://www.ninjaone.com

Contact:

Dayna Fried, +1 925 493 9020, mailto:dayna.fried@ninjaone.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164641/5470273
OTS: NinjaOne



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  53   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

NinjaOne Appoints Robert Gibbons as Chief Technology Officer / Seasoned software leader and former Datto CTO to lead engineering and innovation NinjaOne, a modern, cloud-native IT management platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT departments, announced today that it recently appointed Robert Gibbons as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Gibbons will lead the company's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Pressekonferenz Sozialabgabengedenktag
216 Leser
Berliner Morgenpost: Ja zu einfachen Reparaturen / Kommentar von Rieke Smit
208 Leser
SocialNatives GmbH: Neue Trends und Strategien beim digitalen Recruiting (FOTO)
184 Leser
Kanzleibooster GmbH: Wie eine optimierte Mandantenstruktur Steuerkanzleien entlastet (FOTO)
172 Leser
Eckdaten der deutschen Fitnesswirtschaft 2023 / Die Fitnessbranche wächst: wieder über 10 Millionen Mitglieder in Fitness- und Gesundheitsanlagen
164 Leser
LCC Reisebüro AG öffnet erstes Grünes Reisebüro / Neues Handelskonzept der LCC ...
152 Leser
Techem Umfrage: Smart Meter haben für Vermietende kaum Priorität (FOTO)
148 Leser
QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023
148 Leser
Aktueller ECHA-Regulierungsprozess nimmt Fluorpolymere ins Visier (FOTO)
140 Leser
Diesel auf neuem Jahres-Tiefststand / Benzinpreis 2,7 Cent niedriger als in der Vorwoche / Diesel ...
140 Leser
Neustart für die ePA: AOK vergibt Auftrag für elektronische Patientenakte neu
780 Leser
Technologischer Fortschritt und nachhaltige Zukunft im Fokus / Bertrandt führt neue globale ...
592 Leser
Focus on technological progress and sustainable future / Bertrandt launches new brand identity ...
504 Leser
Robooter präsentiert auf der Naidex unter dem Motto "Reboot Your Life" mehrere ...
448 Leser
Bonial startet KI-gestützte DOOH-Kampagne für kaufDA in CoWorking Spaces
444 Leser
Arf löst Liquiditätsengpässe im grenzüberschreitenden Zahlungsverkehr mit ...
444 Leser
Geotab Data Connector: Integriertes Informations-Tool liefert fundierte Erkenntnisse aus Flottendaten
404 Leser
Khatrao Consulting GmbH wächst weiter: Golden Voice Academy expandiert und sucht mehrere neue Mitarbeiter (FOTO)
396 Leser
Aiways Tech Center: Software-Verbesserungen direkt vom eigenen IT-Hub in München (FOTO)
392 Leser
Marketing im Ausland: So erreichen Maschinenbauer und Industrieunternehmen ihre internationalen Kunden über Social ...
380 Leser
J&T Direktbank startet mit 2,5% Zinsen aufs Tagesgeld am deutschen Mark (FOTO)
1488 Leser
Die COVID-19-Pandemie erhöht den Bedarf nach adäquater Versorgung für Menschen mit ...
1184 Leser
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2023: Das verdient Deutschland
1116 Leser
87 % der importierten Photovoltaikanlagen kamen im Jahr 2022 aus China
1068 Leser
Der neue Ford Bronco: Ikonischer Geländewagen kommt in streng limitierter Auflage auf den europäischen Markt ...
1052 Leser
Ein Jahr Mitarbeitenden-App: toom und Flip feiern Geburtstag von toomunity / Digitalisierung der internen Kommunikation von toom ...
1016 Leser
Basisrente als Alternative zur Pflichtmitgliedschaft in der gesetzlichen Rentenversicherung: Was Selbstständige jetzt wissen sollten (FOTO)
1012 Leser
Humane sammelt 100 Millionen Dollar in einer Serie-C-Finanzierungsrunde und baut eine Geräte- ...
980 Leser
Simon-Kucher steigert Umsatz um mehr als 20 Prozent und stellt neue Markenidentität vor
952 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und Sierra Club decken auf: Baden-württembergische Landesbank und EnBW finanzieren Import von Fracking-Gas aus den USA
948 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9219 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
9206 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
7752 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7527 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5643 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5220 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4632 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4170 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4137 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser