NTT DATA Business Solutions receives SAP S/4HANA® Cloud Partner of the Year award for 2023 Diamond Initiative for SAP Partners (FOTO)

In this year's Diamond Initiative for SAP Partners, NTT DATA Business SolutionsAG received an award for "SAP S/4HANA® Cloud Partner of the Year 2023" from SAPGermany. As part of the Diamond Initiative, SAP Germany honors strong partnersthat impress with outstanding performance in specific categories. In addition tothe award, NTT DATA Business Solutions was also named a Focus Partner in fourrelevant sales areas in Germany: Process & Life Sciences Industries, DiscreteManufacturing & Automotive, Digital Supply Chain, and Intelligent Spend &Business Network.Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions, commented: "We are delightedto have received this award from SAP Germany. It confirms our strong position inthe cloud business in the country. I am proud that our German business unit wasable to impress SAP not only with strong sales figures but also with expertiseand innovative strength. We will continue to invest in this seminal area to helpour customers realize a successful transformation, transitioning into thecloud."Andreas Pauls, Executive Vice President and Regional Head DACH of NTT DATABusiness Solutions, added: "To us, receiving this award is an achievementclearly based on team effort. Every day, our colleagues devise, market, andimplement value adding SAP solutions for our customers, which come predominantlyfrom the SME sector. We are thus continuously expanding our role as an SAPpartner."The award underlines the importance of NTT DATA Business Solutions' partnershipwith SAP, which goes back decades. In the course of the Diamond Initiative,awards are given to partners that have been particularly effective in developingand expanding their collaboration with SAP Germany and that have advanced thedigital transformation of customers with a view to the future. The initiative,which SAP Germany started in 2019, is based on an assessment model developed bySAP under the name "Diamond Model", where five performance dimensions areconsidered: innovation, expertise, solutions, demand generation, and jointpartner revenue in industry-specific projects.About NTT DATA Business SolutionsNTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com) drives innovation -from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuouslyenhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies - and for their people.Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATABusiness Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAPsolutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies -individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and asa global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATABusiness Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutionsand developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation andlong-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,000people in 30 countries.About NTT DATANTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - a trusted global innovator of IT and businessservices headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting,industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managedservices. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently intothe digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success andcombine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50countries. Visit us at https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/ .SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as theirrespective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germanyand other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additionaltrademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentionedare the trademarks of their respective companies.Press Contact for NTT DATA Business Solutions AG :NTT DATA Business SolutionsJasmin StraeterHead of Global CommunicationsGlobal CommunicationsT: +49 521 9 14 48 108Email: mailto:Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/5470390OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG