NTT DATA Business Solutions receives SAP S/4HANA® Cloud Partner of the Year award for 2023 Diamond Initiative for SAP Partners (FOTO)
Bielefeld, Germany (ots) - - In the Diamond Initiative, NTT DATA Business
Solutions AG has received an award for "SAP S/4HANA® Cloud Partner of the Year
2023" from SAP Germany
- NTT DATA Business Solutions has been named a Focus Partner for the sales areas
of Process & Life Sciences Industries, Discrete Manufacturing & Automotive,
Digital Supply Chain, and Intelligent Spend & Business Network in Germany.
Solutions AG has received an award for "SAP S/4HANA® Cloud Partner of the Year
2023" from SAP Germany
- NTT DATA Business Solutions has been named a Focus Partner for the sales areas
of Process & Life Sciences Industries, Discrete Manufacturing & Automotive,
Digital Supply Chain, and Intelligent Spend & Business Network in Germany.
In this year's Diamond Initiative for SAP Partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions
AG received an award for "SAP S/4HANA® Cloud Partner of the Year 2023" from SAP
Germany. As part of the Diamond Initiative, SAP Germany honors strong partners
that impress with outstanding performance in specific categories. In addition to
the award, NTT DATA Business Solutions was also named a Focus Partner in four
relevant sales areas in Germany: Process & Life Sciences Industries, Discrete
Manufacturing & Automotive, Digital Supply Chain, and Intelligent Spend &
Business Network.
Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions, commented: "We are delighted
to have received this award from SAP Germany. It confirms our strong position in
the cloud business in the country. I am proud that our German business unit was
able to impress SAP not only with strong sales figures but also with expertise
and innovative strength. We will continue to invest in this seminal area to help
our customers realize a successful transformation, transitioning into the
cloud."
Andreas Pauls, Executive Vice President and Regional Head DACH of NTT DATA
Business Solutions, added: "To us, receiving this award is an achievement
clearly based on team effort. Every day, our colleagues devise, market, and
implement value adding SAP solutions for our customers, which come predominantly
from the SME sector. We are thus continuously expanding our role as an SAP
partner."
The award underlines the importance of NTT DATA Business Solutions' partnership
with SAP, which goes back decades. In the course of the Diamond Initiative,
awards are given to partners that have been particularly effective in developing
and expanding their collaboration with SAP Germany and that have advanced the
digital transformation of customers with a view to the future. The initiative,
which SAP Germany started in 2019, is based on an assessment model developed by
SAP under the name "Diamond Model", where five performance dimensions are
considered: innovation, expertise, solutions, demand generation, and joint
partner revenue in industry-specific projects.
About NTT DATA Business Solutions
NTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com) drives innovation -
from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously
enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies - and for their people.
Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA
Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP
solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies -
individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as
a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA
Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions
and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and
long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,000
people in 30 countries.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - a trusted global innovator of IT and business
services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting,
industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed
services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into
the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and
combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50
countries. Visit us at https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/ .
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their
respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany
and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional
trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned
are the trademarks of their respective companies.
Press Contact for NTT DATA Business Solutions AG :
NTT DATA Business Solutions
Jasmin Straeter
Head of Global Communications
Global Communications
T: +49 521 9 14 48 108
Email: mailto:Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/5470390
OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
AG received an award for "SAP S/4HANA® Cloud Partner of the Year 2023" from SAP
Germany. As part of the Diamond Initiative, SAP Germany honors strong partners
that impress with outstanding performance in specific categories. In addition to
the award, NTT DATA Business Solutions was also named a Focus Partner in four
relevant sales areas in Germany: Process & Life Sciences Industries, Discrete
Manufacturing & Automotive, Digital Supply Chain, and Intelligent Spend &
Business Network.
Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions, commented: "We are delighted
to have received this award from SAP Germany. It confirms our strong position in
the cloud business in the country. I am proud that our German business unit was
able to impress SAP not only with strong sales figures but also with expertise
and innovative strength. We will continue to invest in this seminal area to help
our customers realize a successful transformation, transitioning into the
cloud."
Andreas Pauls, Executive Vice President and Regional Head DACH of NTT DATA
Business Solutions, added: "To us, receiving this award is an achievement
clearly based on team effort. Every day, our colleagues devise, market, and
implement value adding SAP solutions for our customers, which come predominantly
from the SME sector. We are thus continuously expanding our role as an SAP
partner."
The award underlines the importance of NTT DATA Business Solutions' partnership
with SAP, which goes back decades. In the course of the Diamond Initiative,
awards are given to partners that have been particularly effective in developing
and expanding their collaboration with SAP Germany and that have advanced the
digital transformation of customers with a view to the future. The initiative,
which SAP Germany started in 2019, is based on an assessment model developed by
SAP under the name "Diamond Model", where five performance dimensions are
considered: innovation, expertise, solutions, demand generation, and joint
partner revenue in industry-specific projects.
About NTT DATA Business Solutions
NTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com) drives innovation -
from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously
enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies - and for their people.
Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA
Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP
solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies -
individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as
a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA
Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions
and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and
long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,000
people in 30 countries.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - a trusted global innovator of IT and business
services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting,
industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed
services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into
the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and
combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50
countries. Visit us at https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/ .
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their
respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany
and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional
trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned
are the trademarks of their respective companies.
Press Contact for NTT DATA Business Solutions AG :
NTT DATA Business Solutions
Jasmin Straeter
Head of Global Communications
Global Communications
T: +49 521 9 14 48 108
Email: mailto:Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/5470390
OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 25 | 0 |