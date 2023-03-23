Zama Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox Contest
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - French Startup is Recognized for Groundbreaking Work on
Homomorphic Encryption
Zama has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference(TM) 2023
Innovation Sandbox contest for its work on Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE).
Zama will present its technology and solution to a panel of renowned industry
judges and a live in-person audience on Monday, April 24 at RSA Conference 2023
in San Francisco.
Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox
(https://www.rsaconference.com/usa/programs/innovation-sandbox) has served as a
platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their
groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative
Startup." The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success and the
top 10 finalists have collectively celebrated 75 acquisitions and received $12.5
billion in investments over the last 18 years. Zama will have three minutes to
pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.
"The RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest is one of the most exciting
highlights of the week as we get to watch 10 of the cybersecurity industry's
best and brightest up and coming stars shine on stage with provocative and
cutting-edge ideas," said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA
Conference. "The demanding challenges and threats we face are only getting more
complex in both size and severity and we need smart, determined and skilled
individuals and companies to make an impact and help tackle what lies ahead."
Zama is a cryptography company building open-source homomorphic encryption tools
for developers, enabling them to build solutions that keep data private. FHE
enables processing data without decrypting it; this means companies and
organizations can offer their services without seeing their users' data - and
users will never notice a difference in functionality. With data encrypted both
while in transit and during processing, everything we do online could now be
encrypted end-to-end.
Dr Pascal Paillier, Chief Technology Officer at Zama said: "The amount of
private data we generate increases every day, and with it the risk of data
breaches and surveillance. Privacy is not about data ownership or security, it's
about being able to selectively disclose what we want, to whom we want. Zama
makes protecting privacy easy, creating tools that can be used even by someone
who is not a cryptographer."
The RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest kicks off at 12:00 p.m. PT on April 24 and
winners will be announced at 3:00 p.m. the same day. The panel of renowned
expert judges includes Niloofar Howe
