Zama Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox Contest

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - French Startup is Recognized for Groundbreaking Work on

Homomorphic Encryption



Zama has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference(TM) 2023

Innovation Sandbox contest for its work on Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE).

Zama will present its technology and solution to a panel of renowned industry

judges and a live in-person audience on Monday, April 24 at RSA Conference 2023

in San Francisco.



Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox

(https://www.rsaconference.com/usa/programs/innovation-sandbox) has served as a

platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their

groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative

Startup." The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success and the

top 10 finalists have collectively celebrated 75 acquisitions and received $12.5

billion in investments over the last 18 years. Zama will have three minutes to

pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.



