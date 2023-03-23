United Nations Development Programme Collaborates with Infosys Public Services to Implement Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite
New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Deployment of state-of-the-art, integrated platform
is a key component of UNDP's new digital corporate management system
today announced the successful deployment of UNDP's Quantum Global Digital
Management System. Quantum, based on Oracle's Fusion Cloud Applications Suite (h
ttps://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oracle.com%
2Fapplications%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cmaryellen.harn%40infosys.com%7Cc502009511c04057
78cb08db2aa46351%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638150657781999270
%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJ
XVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Zr5%2Bz5LuoZzlTD8jXSx66acu2FZwlXWjm81DhyIkUOk%
3D&reserved=0) , provides a unified and seamless platform for all UNDP business
functions including human capital management, financials management, supply
chain management and enterprise performance management for eight agencies of the
United Nations with a user base of over 50,000 across 170 countries.
The new platform replaced all legacy systems, providing a simplified digital
landscape with features like Intelligent Dashboards, AI/automation, and many
self-service capabilities that transform operations and the way UNDP engages
with partners, suppliers and personnel. Quantum's improved data control and high
degree of digital end-to end process integration will lead to improved data
quality and better decision support systems. In addition, UNDP will benefit from
enhanced usability and end user adoption through a modern, multi-lingual and
