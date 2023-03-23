United Nations Development Programme Collaborates with Infosys Public Services to Implement Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Deployment of state-of-the-art, integrated platformis a key component of UNDP's new digital corporate management systemUnited Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Infosys Public Services (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infosyspublicservices.com%2Fen.html&data=05%7C01%7Cmaryellen.harn%40infosys.com%7Cc502009511c0405778cb08db2aa46351%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638150657781999270%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=6VpmrThpXwzDobM7L%2Brf7PQ3FNrDnR960xFBn2GPlJU%3D&reserved=0) (IPS), a US-based subsidiary of global next-generation digitalservices and consulting leader Infosys (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infosys.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cmaryellen.harn%40infosys.com%7Cc502009511c0405778cb08db2aa46351%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638150657781999270%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=ipPdddPeISSi93WPEwVFJBiRi7FyXTQiKRwfN4fxyMU%3D&reserved=0) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),today announced the successful deployment of UNDP's Quantum Global DigitalManagement System. Quantum, based on Oracle's Fusion Cloud Applications Suite (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oracle.com%2Fapplications%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cmaryellen.harn%40infosys.com%7Cc502009511c0405778cb08db2aa46351%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638150657781999270%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Zr5%2Bz5LuoZzlTD8jXSx66acu2FZwlXWjm81DhyIkUOk%3D&reserved=0) , provides a unified and seamless platform for all UNDP businessfunctions including human capital management, financials management, supplychain management and enterprise performance management for eight agencies of theUnited Nations with a user base of over 50,000 across 170 countries.The new platform replaced all legacy systems, providing a simplified digitallandscape with features like Intelligent Dashboards, AI/automation, and manyself-service capabilities that transform operations and the way UNDP engageswith partners, suppliers and personnel. Quantum's improved data control and highdegree of digital end-to end process integration will lead to improved dataquality and better decision support systems. In addition, UNDP will benefit fromenhanced usability and end user adoption through a modern, multi-lingual and