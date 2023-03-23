checkAd

United Nations Development Programme Collaborates with Infosys Public Services to Implement Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Deployment of state-of-the-art, integrated platform
is a key component of UNDP's new digital corporate management system

The new platform replaced all legacy systems, providing a simplified digital
landscape with features like Intelligent Dashboards, AI/automation, and many
self-service capabilities that transform operations and the way UNDP engages
with partners, suppliers and personnel. Quantum's improved data control and high
degree of digital end-to end process integration will lead to improved data
quality and better decision support systems. In addition, UNDP will benefit from
enhanced usability and end user adoption through a modern, multi-lingual and
