Montabaur (ots) - The demands for agility and efficiency in manufacturing areincreasing. Simultaneously, quality must be maintained at a high level. iTACSoftware AG and its parent company Dürr have the answer: a modular all-in-onesolution for the planning, execution, control, monitoring, optimization andpredictive analysis of manufacturing. The Manufacturing Operations Management(MOM) system is based on end-to-end networking and digitalization. Anotherspecial feature is the microservices architecture to provide functionalitiestailored to specific requirements. The company will be demonstrating theadvantages of this solution at HANNOVER MESSE (hall15, booth E34) ."The requirements of the modern factory cannot be met with isolated solutions.We developed a complete solution that covers all the functionalities of anintelligent factory and is based on a common architecture. It also offers alarge number of interfaces. All this enables better integration andinteroperability between the systems in terms of consistency. The microservicesensure the required individualization and flexibilization of manufacturing,which nowadays must constantly react to new requirements," explains MartinHeinz, board member of iTAC.To accomplish this, Dürr and iTAC combined their expertise and brought togetherthe functional scope of MES for production control and monitoring, SCADA fordata acquisition and analysis, and HMI for visualization of the product andprocess flow on a unified MOM architecture. This was made possible by combiningDürr's DXQcontrol product family with iTAC.MOM.Suite, which providesmanufacturing companies, whether manufacturers or suppliers, with a future-proofindustrial digitalization solution.Dürr, iTAC and DUALIS will show how the path to the factory of the future workswith complete solutions. In addition to networking and digitalization, the focuswill also be on topics such as sustainability and energy efficiency,manufacturing analytics and intelligence.