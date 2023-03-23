End-to-end digitalization in production iTAC presents MOM system at HANNOVER MESSE
Montabaur (ots) - The demands for agility and efficiency in manufacturing are
increasing. Simultaneously, quality must be maintained at a high level. iTAC
Software AG and its parent company Dürr have the answer: a modular all-in-one
solution for the planning, execution, control, monitoring, optimization and
predictive analysis of manufacturing. The Manufacturing Operations Management
(MOM) system is based on end-to-end networking and digitalization. Another
special feature is the microservices architecture to provide functionalities
tailored to specific requirements. The company will be demonstrating the
advantages of this solution at HANNOVER MESSE (hall15, booth E34) .
"The requirements of the modern factory cannot be met with isolated solutions.
We developed a complete solution that covers all the functionalities of an
intelligent factory and is based on a common architecture. It also offers a
large number of interfaces. All this enables better integration and
interoperability between the systems in terms of consistency. The microservices
ensure the required individualization and flexibilization of manufacturing,
which nowadays must constantly react to new requirements," explains Martin
Heinz, board member of iTAC.
To accomplish this, Dürr and iTAC combined their expertise and brought together
the functional scope of MES for production control and monitoring, SCADA for
data acquisition and analysis, and HMI for visualization of the product and
process flow on a unified MOM architecture. This was made possible by combining
Dürr's DXQcontrol product family with iTAC.MOM.Suite, which provides
manufacturing companies, whether manufacturers or suppliers, with a future-proof
industrial digitalization solution.
Dürr, iTAC and DUALIS will show how the path to the factory of the future works
with complete solutions. In addition to networking and digitalization, the focus
will also be on topics such as sustainability and energy efficiency,
manufacturing analytics and intelligence.
Contact:
iTAC Software AG
Alina Leber
+(49)26021065211
mailto:alina.leber@itacsoftware.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69351/5470918
OTS: iTAC Software AG
