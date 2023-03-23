checkAd

End-to-end digitalization in production iTAC presents MOM system at HANNOVER MESSE

Montabaur (ots) - The demands for agility and efficiency in manufacturing are
increasing. Simultaneously, quality must be maintained at a high level. iTAC
Software AG and its parent company Dürr have the answer: a modular all-in-one
solution for the planning, execution, control, monitoring, optimization and
predictive analysis of manufacturing. The Manufacturing Operations Management
(MOM) system is based on end-to-end networking and digitalization. Another
special feature is the microservices architecture to provide functionalities
tailored to specific requirements. The company will be demonstrating the
advantages of this solution at HANNOVER MESSE (hall15, booth E34) .

"The requirements of the modern factory cannot be met with isolated solutions.
We developed a complete solution that covers all the functionalities of an
intelligent factory and is based on a common architecture. It also offers a
large number of interfaces. All this enables better integration and
interoperability between the systems in terms of consistency. The microservices
ensure the required individualization and flexibilization of manufacturing,
which nowadays must constantly react to new requirements," explains Martin
Heinz, board member of iTAC.

To accomplish this, Dürr and iTAC combined their expertise and brought together
the functional scope of MES for production control and monitoring, SCADA for
data acquisition and analysis, and HMI for visualization of the product and
process flow on a unified MOM architecture. This was made possible by combining
Dürr's DXQcontrol product family with iTAC.MOM.Suite, which provides
manufacturing companies, whether manufacturers or suppliers, with a future-proof
industrial digitalization solution.

Dürr, iTAC and DUALIS will show how the path to the factory of the future works
with complete solutions. In addition to networking and digitalization, the focus
will also be on topics such as sustainability and energy efficiency,
manufacturing analytics and intelligence.

Contact:

iTAC Software AG
Alina Leber
+(49)26021065211
mailto:alina.leber@itacsoftware.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69351/5470918
OTS: iTAC Software AG



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  77   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

End-to-end digitalization in production iTAC presents MOM system at HANNOVER MESSE The demands for agility and efficiency in manufacturing are increasing. Simultaneously, quality must be maintained at a high level. iTAC Software AG and its parent company Dürr have the answer: a modular all-in-one solution for the planning, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Preisträger: innen der German Stevie® Awards 2023 bekanntgegeben / XBuild und Wolters Kluwer Deutschland ...
212 Leser
Berliner Morgenpost: Ja zu einfachen Reparaturen / Kommentar von Rieke Smit
212 Leser
Einladung zum Pressegespräch: Stiften gegangen? Gemeinnützige Stiftungen lassen bei der Geldanlage Transparenz und ...
184 Leser
Continentale Sachversicherung: Mitarbeiter kostenlos zum Schutz gegen Cyberangriffe schulen lassen
180 Leser
CONCOURS MONDIAL DU SAUVIGNON 2023 - Bester Sauvignon Blanc aus der Steiermark
180 Leser
Green Street feiert 15-jähriges Jubiläum in London mit der Neuauflage von "Heard on ...
176 Leser
DEVK verlängert Kooperation mit Carglass® und PRIMAKLIMA (FOTO)
168 Leser
Spannende Entdeckungsreise durch das Heumilch-Jahr
160 Leser
++ Einladung ++ Verfahren gegen Starbucks, Cinemaxx und Co.: Deutsche Umwelthilfe berichtet über Durchsetzung der Mehrwegangebotspflicht und stellt ...
160 Leser
CEGH GreenGas Platform expandiert nach Deutschland und bietet Handel und Vermarktung von deutschen ...
156 Leser
Neustart für die ePA: AOK vergibt Auftrag für elektronische Patientenakte neu
808 Leser
Technologischer Fortschritt und nachhaltige Zukunft im Fokus / Bertrandt führt neue globale ...
592 Leser
Focus on technological progress and sustainable future / Bertrandt launches new brand identity ...
504 Leser
Bonial startet KI-gestützte DOOH-Kampagne für kaufDA in CoWorking Spaces
500 Leser
Arf löst Liquiditätsengpässe im grenzüberschreitenden Zahlungsverkehr mit ...
460 Leser
Robooter präsentiert auf der Naidex unter dem Motto "Reboot Your Life" mehrere ...
448 Leser
Khatrao Consulting GmbH wächst weiter: Golden Voice Academy expandiert und sucht mehrere neue Mitarbeiter (FOTO)
408 Leser
Geotab Data Connector: Integriertes Informations-Tool liefert fundierte Erkenntnisse aus Flottendaten
404 Leser
rbb24 Recherche exklusiv: Untreue-Verdacht: Millionenschaden bei Charité-Tochter CFM
364 Leser
WIRTSCHAFT/VERKEHR / Mitteldeutscher Verkehrsverbund plant drastischen Anstieg der Fahrpreise
352 Leser
J&T Direktbank startet mit 2,5% Zinsen aufs Tagesgeld am deutschen Mark (FOTO)
1492 Leser
Die COVID-19-Pandemie erhöht den Bedarf nach adäquater Versorgung für Menschen mit ...
1288 Leser
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2023: Das verdient Deutschland
1116 Leser
87 % der importierten Photovoltaikanlagen kamen im Jahr 2022 aus China
1068 Leser
Der neue Ford Bronco: Ikonischer Geländewagen kommt in streng limitierter Auflage auf den europäischen Markt ...
1052 Leser
Ein Jahr Mitarbeitenden-App: toom und Flip feiern Geburtstag von toomunity / Digitalisierung der internen Kommunikation von toom ...
1016 Leser
Basisrente als Alternative zur Pflichtmitgliedschaft in der gesetzlichen Rentenversicherung: Was Selbstständige jetzt wissen sollten (FOTO)
1012 Leser
Humane sammelt 100 Millionen Dollar in einer Serie-C-Finanzierungsrunde und baut eine Geräte- ...
980 Leser
Simon-Kucher steigert Umsatz um mehr als 20 Prozent und stellt neue Markenidentität vor
952 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und Sierra Club decken auf: Baden-württembergische Landesbank und EnBW finanzieren Import von Fracking-Gas aus den USA
948 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
9230 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9219 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
7776 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7527 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5643 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5220 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4632 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4170 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4137 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser