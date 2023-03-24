Ventient Energy announces Leadership Changes
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Ventient Energy announces today that Kevin McCullough
has been appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer.
"With more than 20 years of leadership in the energy sector, Kevin will be an
asset as we continue to build on the strong performance of Ventient Energy in
the European renewable energy sector". Said Carlos Guinand, Chairman of Ventient
Energy's Board.
After over four years of leadership, Mark Jones will step down as Chief
Executive Officer (CEO) effective 27 March 2023.
"I am pleased to be stepping down as CEO after having guided Ventient during the
last four years. With heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in this great
journey and best wishes to Ventient's new phase." Said Mark Jones, former CEO,
Ventient Energy.
"We would like to thank Mark for his achievements and valuable contributions
over the past four years. During this period Ventient became a key player in the
European renewables sector. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,"
said Carlos Guinand, Chairman of Ventient Energy's Board
Kevin McCullough, said: "I am genuinely delighted and excited to be returning to
the renewable energy sector and consider it a privilege to be asked to lead such
a prestigious organisation. The team I'm joining should be rightly proud of
their achievements to date and excited, as I am, at the opportunity for growth
that lies in front of us".
About Ventient Energy Ventient Energy is a Pan-European non-utility developer
and generator of renewable energy. Our portfolio has grown quickly since our
inception in 2017, and we currently own and operate renewable assets in Belgium,
France, Germany, Portugal, Spain and the UK, with a total installed capacity of
2.8GW.
As a business, we focus on sustainable growth that provides long-term returns to
those who invest their future in our vision - generating renewable energy to
secure the future of the people and the planet.
For further enquiries Contact:
Brand and Communications Team
E: mailto:communication@ventientenergy.com
T: +44 (0)131 243 1380
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039889/Ventient_Energy_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ventient-energ
y-announces-leadership-changes-301780759.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169348/5471531
OTS: Ventient Energy
For further enquiries Contact:
Brand and Communications Team
E: mailto:communication@ventientenergy.com
T: +44 (0)131 243 1380
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039889/Ventient_Energy_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ventient-energ
y-announces-leadership-changes-301780759.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169348/5471531
OTS: Ventient Energy
