Bertrandt sets the course for the future on the Management Board / Continuity on the Management Board of Bertrandt AG

Ehningen (ots) - Continuity on the Management Board of Bertrandt AG. Michael
Lücke (Member of the Management Board - Sales) and Markus Ruf (Member of the
Management Board - Finance) have been confirmed in their positions and have been
appointed for a further five years. The position of Member of the Management
Board (Technology) will be taken over by Dr Andreas Fink as of April 1, 2023.
Hans-Gerd Claus, who has been a Member of the Management Board for many years,
is leaving the Board at his own request. The Supervisory Board of Bertrandt AG
has appointed the long-serving Management Board members Michael Lücke (Sales)
and Markus Ruf (Finance) for a further five years until November 5, 2028. KEY
FACTS

Michael Lücke and Markus Ruf confirmed in office and appointed for a further 5
years

Dr Andreas Fink will take over the position of Member of the Management Board
(Technology) as of April 1, 2023.

Hans-Gerd Claus will leave his post as Member of the Management Board
(Technology) at his own request on March 31, 2023.

Management Board member Hans-Gerd Claus (Technology) will leave the Management
Board of Bertrandt AG at his own request on March 31, 2023. His contract will
expire on November 5, 2023. Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dietmar Bichler
said: "I would like to thank Hans-Gerd Claus, also on behalf of the Supervisory
Board, for his achievements in his more than 20 years of service at Bertrandt
and especially in the last ten years as a Member of the Management Board. We
very much regret his departure and wish him all the best for the future."

"Bertrandt is a unique company to which I owe a great deal and for which I have
always been happy to show my commitment and enthusiasm. I would like to wish
everyone involved on the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, as well as
all our executives and employees, all the very best for the future," said
Hans-Gerd Claus.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Dr Andreas Fink as his successor as Member
of the Management Board (Technology), with effect from April 1, 2023. He
previously worked for the ZF Group. Dietmar Bichler said: "In Dr Fink, we have
gained a proven manager for Bertrandt with over 20 years of experience in
various areas of the automotive industry."

About Bertrandt

Through our development performance, we accelerate technological progress and
make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future. We are an independent and
international development service provider with long years of automotive
expertise. With cross-industry know-how and a holistic understanding of systems
and products, we create technological solutions at any stage of the product
development process. We deal with a focus on hot topics such as digitalization,
e-mobility and autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive, aerospace and
mechanical engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the development of
tailored solutions in these areas. We work on this every day - with around
13,000 employees at over 50 sites worldwide.

PRESS CONTACT

Julia Wiedmann
T: +49 151 64098031
E: mailto:julia.wiedmann@bertrandt.com
Bertrandt AG
Birkensee 1
71139 Ehningen

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/14016/5471744
OTS: Bertrandt AG



