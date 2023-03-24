Bertrandt sets the course for the future on the Management Board / Continuity on the Management Board of Bertrandt AG

Ehningen (ots) - Continuity on the Management Board of Bertrandt AG. Michael

Lücke (Member of the Management Board - Sales) and Markus Ruf (Member of the

Management Board - Finance) have been confirmed in their positions and have been

appointed for a further five years. The position of Member of the Management

Board (Technology) will be taken over by Dr Andreas Fink as of April 1, 2023.

Hans-Gerd Claus, who has been a Member of the Management Board for many years,

is leaving the Board at his own request. The Supervisory Board of Bertrandt AG

has appointed the long-serving Management Board members Michael Lücke (Sales)

and Markus Ruf (Finance) for a further five years until November 5, 2028. KEY

FACTS



Michael Lücke and Markus Ruf confirmed in office and appointed for a further 5

years





Dr Andreas Fink will take over the position of Member of the Management Board(Technology) as of April 1, 2023.Hans-Gerd Claus will leave his post as Member of the Management Board(Technology) at his own request on March 31, 2023.Management Board member Hans-Gerd Claus (Technology) will leave the ManagementBoard of Bertrandt AG at his own request on March 31, 2023. His contract willexpire on November 5, 2023. Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dietmar Bichlersaid: "I would like to thank Hans-Gerd Claus, also on behalf of the SupervisoryBoard, for his achievements in his more than 20 years of service at Bertrandtand especially in the last ten years as a Member of the Management Board. Wevery much regret his departure and wish him all the best for the future.""Bertrandt is a unique company to which I owe a great deal and for which I havealways been happy to show my commitment and enthusiasm. I would like to wisheveryone involved on the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, as well asall our executives and employees, all the very best for the future," saidHans-Gerd Claus.The Supervisory Board has appointed Dr Andreas Fink as his successor as Memberof the Management Board (Technology), with effect from April 1, 2023. Hepreviously worked for the ZF Group. Dietmar Bichler said: "In Dr Fink, we havegained a proven manager for Bertrandt with over 20 years of experience invarious areas of the automotive industry."About BertrandtThrough our development performance, we accelerate technological progress andmake a relevant contribution to a sustainable future. We are an independent andinternational development service provider with long years of automotiveexpertise. With cross-industry know-how and a holistic understanding of systemsand products, we create technological solutions at any stage of the productdevelopment process. We deal with a focus on hot topics such as digitalization,e-mobility and autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive, aerospace andmechanical engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the development oftailored solutions in these areas. We work on this every day - with around13,000 employees at over 50 sites worldwide.PRESS CONTACTJulia WiedmannT: +49 151 64098031E: mailto:julia.wiedmann@bertrandt.comBertrandt AGBirkensee 171139 EhningenAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/14016/5471744OTS: Bertrandt AG