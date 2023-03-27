ALCEDIAG and SYNLAB join forces in Europe to fight diagnostic delay of bipolar disorder with the EDIT-B(TM) test
- An estimated 2.3% of the European population is affected by bipolar disorder
(BD)[1], a largely underestimated figure, since an average of 8-10 years
passes between the appearance of symptoms and diagnosis[2]
- To date, the diagnosis of BD is based on a psychiatric clinical examination of
the patient, made by a psychiatrist.
- BD is so difficult to diagnose because it is often confused with depression.
Misdiagnosed patients may receive inappropriate treatment, which may even
worsen their health condition.
- To significantly reduce this diagnosis wondering, ALCEDIAG and SYNLAB are
announcing, on the occasion of the 31st EPA congress, the availability of
EDIT-B(TM), the world's first CE-marked in-vitro blood test designed to
differentiate BD from depression.
EDIT-B(TM): a reliable, validated and rapid biological response to reduce the
diagnostic delay and address an unmet medical need.
ALCEDIAG and SYNLAB are making EDIT-B(TM) , based on RNA editing and AI,
available to specialized healthcare professionals and their patients in Europe.
Clinically validated in two clinical studies[3] on independent cohorts and CE
IVD[4] marked, it offers remarkable performance with sensitivity and specificity
above 80%. Its objective is to help practitioners make a quicker diagnosis;
reducing the diagnostic delay to a few days; patient care being consequently
dramatically improved and patient management optimized.
"When the brain malfunctions, it sends signals just as a sick liver would. These
signals, or biomarkers, can then be captured by a blood test, based on RNA
editing, allowing for a faster diagnosis. The introduction of biology into
psychiatry is a revolution", comments Dr. Dinah Weissmann, co-founder and
Scientific Director of ALCEDIAG.
"We are very proud to be part of the EDIT-B project, which will give an answer
to so many patients who must face such a difficult patient journey before being
diagnosed. The availability of this test will really be a game-changer in the
psychiatric area", states Giovanni Gianolli, CEO of SYNLAB Italy.
EDIT-B(TM) complements the existing clinical scales. Technically, it measures
the RNA editing of specific markers in patients' blood. ALCEDIAG which developed
the test and ensured its regulatory compliance, uses state-of-the-art Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology coupled with proprietary algorithms using
artificial intelligence (AI).
EDIT-B(TM) is now available in Italy. It will be soon available in France and
Switzerland during 2023 and gradually in other countries (SYNLAB is present 26
countries in Europe).
About ALCEDIAG
ALCEDIAG is an innovative diagnostics company, focused on mental health,
leveraging advanced molecular biology and artificial intelligence to discover
and clinically validate the use of new proprietary biomarkers based on RNA
editing. ALCEDIAG is a subsidiary of ALCEN, French industrial group with a
strong focus on innovation to address societal challenges.
About SYNLAB
SYNLAB strives daily to put people and their health at the center, through
responsibility, reliability and innovation, and has introduced in Italy a new
"integrated" approach to medical prevention and health care in accordance with
the highest European quality standards. Its aim is offering customers a solid
and reliable basis for taking the best possible therapeutic decisions.
