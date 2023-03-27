ALCEDIAG and SYNLAB join forces in Europe to fight diagnostic delay of bipolar disorder with the EDIT-B(TM) test

Paris and Milan (ots/PRNewswire) -



EDIT-B(TM): a reliable, validated and rapid biological response to reduce the diagnostic delay and address an unmet medical need.

ALCEDIAG and SYNLAB are making EDIT-B(TM) , based on RNA editing and AI,available to specialized healthcare professionals and their patients in Europe.Clinically validated in two clinical studies[3] on independent cohorts and CEIVD[4] marked, it offers remarkable performance with sensitivity and specificityabove 80%. Its objective is to help practitioners make a quicker diagnosis;reducing the diagnostic delay to a few days; patient care being consequentlydramatically improved and patient management optimized."When the brain malfunctions, it sends signals just as a sick liver would. Thesesignals, or biomarkers, can then be captured by a blood test, based on RNAediting, allowing for a faster diagnosis. The introduction of biology intopsychiatry is a revolution", comments Dr. Dinah Weissmann, co-founder andScientific Director of ALCEDIAG."We are very proud to be part of the EDIT-B project, which will give an answerto so many patients who must face such a difficult patient journey before beingdiagnosed. The availability of this test will really be a game-changer in thepsychiatric area", states Giovanni Gianolli, CEO of SYNLAB Italy.EDIT-B(TM) complements the existing clinical scales. Technically, it measuresthe RNA editing of specific markers in patients' blood. ALCEDIAG which developedthe test and ensured its regulatory compliance, uses state-of-the-art NextGeneration Sequencing (NGS) technology coupled with proprietary algorithms usingartificial intelligence (AI).EDIT-B(TM) is now available in Italy. It will be soon available in France andSwitzerland during 2023 and gradually in other countries (SYNLAB is present 26countries in Europe).

About ALCEDIAGALCEDIAG is an innovative diagnostics company, focused on mental health,leveraging advanced molecular biology and artificial intelligence to discoverand clinically validate the use of new proprietary biomarkers based on RNAediting. ALCEDIAG is a subsidiary of ALCEN, French industrial group with astrong focus on innovation to address societal challenges.About SYNLABSYNLAB strives daily to put people and their health at the center, throughresponsibility, reliability and innovation, and has introduced in Italy a new"integrated" approach to medical prevention and health care in accordance withthe highest European quality standards. Its aim is offering customers a solidand reliable basis for taking the best possible therapeutic decisions.[1] Merikangas KR & al. Prevalence and correlates of bipolar spectrum disorderin the world mental health survey initiative. Arch Gen Psychiatry2011;68(3):241- 51.[2] HAS. June 2014[3] Salvetat & al. A game changer for bipolar disorder diagnosis using RNAediting-based biomarkers. Transl.Psychiatry (2022) 12:182[4] Directive 98-79-CE