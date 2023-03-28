checkAd

Rapid Progress on Installation of INNIO's Hydrogen Production

INNIO orders two electrolyzers for its hydrogen production plant in Jenbach

 

JENBACH, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / To convert green electricity to green hydrogen (H2) for its power-to-hydrogen-to-power project, INNIO has ordered two electrolyzers with a total capacity of 2 MW from H-TEC SYSTEMS. This represents a critical step in realizing the company's sustainable hydrogen product strategy as part of which all new Jenbacher plants are already "Ready for H2" today. The entire Jenbacher engine product line is expected to be rolled out for 100% hydrogen operation as of 2025. At the same time, the supply of green hydrogen at the Jenbach site represents a milestone on the way to net zero operations on site.

 

The 2 MW system will be constructed in a container design located on the premises of the Achensee power plant of TIWAG - Tiroler Wasserkraft AG. Its subsidiary TINEXT will build the necessary compressor and storage terminals. Locally produced hydrogen - a key enabler of the energy transition - will be transported in a pipeline from the TINEXT compressor and storage terminals to INNIO's primary operations in Jenbach.

 

At a system efficiency of 74%, the two H-TEC SYSTEMS PEM electrolyzers will produce a total of up to 900 kg of green hydrogen daily. This quantity is enough to power the 2 MW Jenbacher H2 engine test bench. Thus, in addition to solar, battery, and hydropower, the primary operations can also be supplied with green electricity and heat generated from green hydrogen. At its INNIO360 Energy Lab in Jenbach, INNIO demonstrates how the energy transition of an industrial plant works.

 

"By ordering these electrolyzers from H-TEC SYSTEMS, we are taking the next important steps in further advancing INNIO's pioneering role in green power generation. After all, supplying green hydrogen represents an important prerequisite for the sustainable, economical, and timely implementation of our hydrogen product strategy," states Martin Mühlbacher, INNIO Vice President and Site Manager in Jenbach. "Using green hydrogen to generate electricity allows us to further reduce the carbon footprint of our Jenbach site," Mühlbacher continues.

