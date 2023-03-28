BeVinced launches MedTech CRO services
Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - BeVinced, a new leading Clinical Research
Organization (CRO) specializing in Medical Device Regulation (MDR) compliance
services, is proud to announce the launch of its services aimed at addressing
the unique needs of the medical device industry.
The company was started by two recognized experts in the MedTech CRO arena:
Joris Bannenberg and Dirk Meijer, both MD. They founded Factory CRO in 1988 (now
Avania) and each bring more than 30 years of experience.
"We are thrilled to launch our niche CRO services for the MedTech industry.
BeVinced's team of experts in clinical research and regulatory compliance is
dedicated to supporting its clients in navigating the complex regulatory
landscape and bringing and keeping their innovative medical devices to the EU
market," said Dirk Meijer, CEO of BeVinced.
The services include, but are not limited to, clinical trial design and
management, regulatory strategy and submissions, post-market surveillance,
vigilance, CER-writing and technical documentation support as well as Legal
Representative services.
"The MDR has a huge impact on the availability of certain medical devices.
Especially smaller companies and startups may not have enough funding to
outsource the MDR's Post Market Surveillance programs. For this reason, some
companies have even taken their devices from the market. We see a real need for
high-quality services but at lower costs; BeVinced can do that with knowledge,
supporting digital technologies, well designed studies, and a nimble
organization." said Joris Bannenberg, CMO of BeVinced.
For more information about BeVinced and our niche CRO services for the MedTech
industry, please visit our website at http://www.bevinced.com/ .
Contact:
Dirk Meijer,
+31 6 50671465,
dirk.meijer@bevinced.com
