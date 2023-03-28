U.S. Polo Assn. Outfits USA Team in Prestigious Westchester Cup, Airing on ESPN

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / U.S. Polo Assn. , the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is the Official Apparel Sponsor for the USA Team in the biggest rivalry in the sport of polo, the Westchester Cup. Held at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) - Wellington, Florida, on Friday, March 31, 2023, the United States will host England in this prestigious international competition.

The illustrious Westchester Cup has a 137-year-old history where the United States and England have challenged each other a total of 19 times, with the last match played in 2019. Luxury designer Tiffany & Co. created the coveted, sterling silver Westchester Cup trophy for the first game dating back to 1886, and the trophy is currently held by the USA Team.

U.S. Polo Assn. is proudly outfitting the USA Team in the Westchester Cup with custom-designed performance jerseys and USPA Pro apparel. Official event merchandise will be available at the Retail Shop at NPC, open Friday, March 31 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET next to the 7th Chukker, as well as online at USPAPro.com. Official Westchester Cup merchandise includes event-branded tee shirts, hoodies, and caps.

"Bringing the Westchester Cup rivalry, with its great athleticism and sportsmanship, back to United States soil for the first time since 2019 is going to be a memorable experience for players and sports fans alike," said Stewart Armstrong, Chairman of the USPA. "We've seen so much growth across the sport of polo in recent years so it's thrilling to have this highly competitive and exciting event at the new NPC, plus airing on ESPN for the first time in polo's history."

Played on the U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field 1, fans can watch the competition up close from either the stadium, private boxes, field side tailgates or reservable hospitality tents. For those unable to attend, ESPN allows sports fans to tune into the action of the 2023 Westchester Cup for the first time ever on ESPN's family of brands. Check your local listings for air times and channels.

A victory in 2019 marked the first win for the United States after four consecutive losses to England. The USA Team has emerged victorious on 12 occasions in the competition's history and is currently defending the winning title in the upcoming 2023 Westchester Cup.