Onward Security becomes part of the DEKRA family in the APAC region / DEKRA strengthens Cybersecurity Business (FOTO)

- Acquisition of leading provider of Cybersecurity testing and certification

services

- Onward Security has presence in major Asian markets



Expert organisation DEKRA, a global leader in safety, security, and

sustainability, has announced its acquisition of Onward Security in Taiwan, a

prominent provider of cybersecurity solutions. The acquisition comes as DEKRA

takes significant steps to expand its service portfolio in the rapidly growing

field of product testing and certification cybersecurity.With experience and

services for the Consumer, Industrial, ICT, Medical and Automotive sectors.

Onward Security will be key for further accelerating DEKRA´s growth in different

countries in the APAC region and globally.





Onward Security, founded in 2014, specializes in providing cybersecuritycompliance solutions to clients in IoT/IIoT device manufacturing, automotive,industrial, medical and other industries.In the APAC region, the company is aleader in IoT cybersecurity testing and certification services. Furthermore,Onward Security provides cybersecurity evaluations and develops automatedsecurity assessment tools with AI and machine learning features. In 2021, OnwardSecurity has been selected as "Hot Company" in the Cybersecurity Internet ofThings, Global InfoSec Awards.The transaction is part of DEKRA's strategy to become the global leader incybersecurity, testing and certification services. DEKRA has already madeinvestments in this area, acquiring Epoche & Espri in 2017, a Common Criteriaand FIPS laboratory based in Madrid/Spain and established the DEKRA GlobalCybersecurity Hub in Year 2022. With Onward Security, DEKRA strengthens itscapacity and services portfolio in cybersecurity evaluations, assessment,certification, and R&D in the APAC region.Mike Walsh, DEKRA Executive Vice President for the APAC region: "I'm veryexcited about the acquisition. Onward Security's expertise and services are aperfect fit for our business, and we are confident the combined strengths of ourtwo companies will enable us to boost our presence in the APAC region and todeliver even more valuable services to our customers globally. The increasingcomplexity of cyber threats, coupled with the need for businesses to have atrusted partner in cybersecurity, has made it a crucial area of investment forDEKRA."Fernando E. Hardasmal, DEKRA Executive Vice President and Head of the ServiceDivision Digital & Product Solutions: "The integration of Onward Security willallow us to broaden our cybersecurity services portfolio and add R&Dcapabilities. DEKRA will be able to offer its clients comprehensive solutionsthat address the new regulatory challenges and market access to key regions withan expanded portfolio of accreditations. We know Onward Security´s Team foryears now, they are very talented and share with DEKRA values and ambition, weare proud to have them as part of the DEKRA family."Morgan Hung, Co-Founder of Onward Security, Chairman and General Manager alsoexpresses his excitement about the opportunity to work together: "We believethat our expertise in IoT cybersecurity will complement DEKRA's already existingcapabilities, to lead the way in developing IoT cybersecurity and providing ourclients with first-class cybersecurity solutions."About DEKRADEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is todayone of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary ofDEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2022, DEKRA generatedpreliminary sales totaling almost EUR 3.7 billion. The company currently employsover 48,000 people (as of 30.09.2022) in approximately 60 countries on allcontinents. With qualified and independent expert ser-vices, they work forsafety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicleinspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and buildinginspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products andsystems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for thecompany's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for asafe, secure, and sustainable world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRAis now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.