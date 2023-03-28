Tiexi Day witnesses Sino-German Cooperation (FOTO)

Munich, Germany (ots) - China and Germany have further deepened cooperation at a

regional level with a Tiexi Day event being held in Munich Germany on March 27,

2023.



The event coincided with an economic forum on Cooperation in the name of the

China-Germany (Shenyang) Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park.





With the theme of "China and Germany meeting, Seeing the Future", the eventattracted more than 100 representatives from the public and business sectors ofboth sides to talk about industrial cooperation and seek future developmentopportunities between China and Germany.The event has witnessed signing of 11 projects, including the digitaltransformation and upgrading project of China-Europe Digital Alliance, theculture and tourism project of Kaiyuan Zhouyou Group Germany, and the strategiccooperation project between Kemether Automotive Engineering Technology(Liaoning) Co.,Ltd and Automation W+R GmbH.Speaking at the event, Lv Zhicheng, Mayor of Shenyang introduced the city'sconvenient investment environment and superior industrial park policies,welcoming German enterprises to invest in Shenyang. He also promised to "serveand support every enterprise".Chinese side also introduced the China-Germany (Shenyang) EquipmentManufacturing Industrial Park at the event. The park focuses on the developmentof intelligent and high-end equipment, automotive manufacturing, industrialservices, strategic emerging industries, and currently has more than 470enterprises, including more than 80 German companies. In the year of 2022, thepark completed above-scale industrial output value of 86.4-billion-yuan, fixedasset investment of 19.5 billion yuan.Germany is China's largest economic and trade partner in the EU. The latest datafrom the German Federal Statistical Office shows that the bilateral trade volumebetween Germany and China reached EUR 297.9 billion in 2022, making China themost important trade partner of Germany for the seventh consecutive year.