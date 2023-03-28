checkAd

Tiexi Day witnesses Sino-German Cooperation (FOTO)

Munich, Germany (ots) - China and Germany have further deepened cooperation at a
regional level with a Tiexi Day event being held in Munich Germany on March 27,
2023.

The event coincided with an economic forum on Cooperation in the name of the
China-Germany (Shenyang) Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park.

With the theme of "China and Germany meeting, Seeing the Future", the event
attracted more than 100 representatives from the public and business sectors of
both sides to talk about industrial cooperation and seek future development
opportunities between China and Germany.

The event has witnessed signing of 11 projects, including the digital
transformation and upgrading project of China-Europe Digital Alliance, the
culture and tourism project of Kaiyuan Zhouyou Group Germany, and the strategic
cooperation project between Kemether Automotive Engineering Technology
(Liaoning) Co.,Ltd and Automation W+R GmbH.

Speaking at the event, Lv Zhicheng, Mayor of Shenyang introduced the city's
convenient investment environment and superior industrial park policies,
welcoming German enterprises to invest in Shenyang. He also promised to "serve
and support every enterprise".

Chinese side also introduced the China-Germany (Shenyang) Equipment
Manufacturing Industrial Park at the event. The park focuses on the development
of intelligent and high-end equipment, automotive manufacturing, industrial
services, strategic emerging industries, and currently has more than 470
enterprises, including more than 80 German companies. In the year of 2022, the
park completed above-scale industrial output value of 86.4-billion-yuan, fixed
asset investment of 19.5 billion yuan.

Germany is China's largest economic and trade partner in the EU. The latest data
from the German Federal Statistical Office shows that the bilateral trade volume
between Germany and China reached EUR 297.9 billion in 2022, making China the
most important trade partner of Germany for the seventh consecutive year.

Contact:

Yumeng Sun
+8624-23482128

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169410/5474467
OTS: China-Germany (Shenyang) Equipment Manufacturing Industrial
Park



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  25   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Tiexi Day witnesses Sino-German Cooperation (FOTO) China and Germany have further deepened cooperation at a regional level with a Tiexi Day event being held in Munich Germany on March 27, 2023. The event coincided with an economic forum on Cooperation in the name of the China-Germany (Shenyang) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Rekordjahr: Exyte steigert Umsatz um 52 Prozent auf 7,4 Milliarden Euro
404 Leser
STERN-Umfrage: 46 Prozent der Deutschen zweifeln an der Sicherheit der Spareinlagen
200 Leser
Bankenstudie: Acht von zehn Experten erwarten disruptive Veränderungen durch ChatGPT & Co. / ...
176 Leser
Justin Kießig: So haben Fleischerei- und Metzgerbetriebe bei der Bewerbersuche den entscheidenden Vorsprung (FOTO)
168 Leser
Rhena Wolf: Einzel- und Gruppencoachings für Selbstständige, Unternehmer, Inhaber und ...
168 Leser
Darmstädter Fintech INNO INVEST startet Maklerpool für 34f-Vermittler und sagt ...
160 Leser
Daniel Grabka und Torben Godskesen bilden Führungs-Duo für Netto Deutschland (FOTO)
156 Leser
Zusammenschluss von BTI und Berner Bau schafft neuen Bauhandelsriesen in Deutschland (FOTO)
156 Leser
SIRIUS MEDICAL KÜNDIGT GROSSE FINANZIERUNGSRUNDE AN, UM DAS UMSATZWACHSTUM UND DIE ENTWICKLUNG ...
156 Leser
Erste klinische Studie ihrer Art zeigt positive Auswirkungen von Astaxanthin During Sport Recovery
148 Leser
Mitchells & Butlers Germany serviert starke Umsatzzahlen für 2022 (+12,6% gegenüber ...
656 Leser
KORREKTUR: Auftragseingang im Bauhauptgewerbe im Januar 2023: -5,8 % zum Vormonat
624 Leser
Technologischer Fortschritt und nachhaltige Zukunft im Fokus / Bertrandt führt neue globale ...
612 Leser
Emissionsmarkt Deutschland: Emittenten setzen auf das zweite Halbjahr
596 Leser
Atradius-Umfrage: Firmen setzen auf Preiserhöhungen als Schutz vor Inflation
576 Leser
Focus on technological progress and sustainable future / Bertrandt launches new brand identity ...
504 Leser
Viele Unternehmen digitalisieren Unsinn - IT-Profi Oliver Meinecke sieht das digitale Bemühen ...
456 Leser
Ansturm auf Flüssiggasheizungen in Deutschland / Aussicht auf neues GEG ab 2024 führt zu ...
420 Leser
Neue Risiken für die Lieferketten und den Standort Deutschland (FOTO)
420 Leser
Rekordjahr: Exyte steigert Umsatz um 52 Prozent auf 7,4 Milliarden Euro
404 Leser
J&T Direktbank startet mit 2,5% Zinsen aufs Tagesgeld am deutschen Mark (FOTO)
1536 Leser
Die COVID-19-Pandemie erhöht den Bedarf nach adäquater Versorgung für Menschen mit ...
1312 Leser
Der neue Ford Bronco: Ikonischer Geländewagen kommt in streng limitierter Auflage auf den europäischen Markt ...
1124 Leser
87 % der importierten Photovoltaikanlagen kamen im Jahr 2022 aus China
1068 Leser
Ein Jahr Mitarbeitenden-App: toom und Flip feiern Geburtstag von toomunity / Digitalisierung der internen Kommunikation von toom ...
1020 Leser
Basisrente als Alternative zur Pflichtmitgliedschaft in der gesetzlichen Rentenversicherung: Was Selbstständige jetzt wissen sollten (FOTO)
1012 Leser
Humane sammelt 100 Millionen Dollar in einer Serie-C-Finanzierungsrunde und baut eine Geräte- ...
984 Leser
Simon-Kucher steigert Umsatz um mehr als 20 Prozent und stellt neue Markenidentität vor
972 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und Sierra Club decken auf: Baden-württembergische Landesbank und EnBW finanzieren Import von Fracking-Gas aus den USA
952 Leser
Reallöhne im Jahr 2022 um 3,1 % gegenüber 2021 gesunken
884 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
9566 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9219 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
7848 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7535 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5659 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5376 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4632 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4282 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4145 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser