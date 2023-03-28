Tiexi Day witnesses Sino-German Cooperation (FOTO)
Munich, Germany (ots) - China and Germany have further deepened cooperation at a
regional level with a Tiexi Day event being held in Munich Germany on March 27,
2023.
The event coincided with an economic forum on Cooperation in the name of the
China-Germany (Shenyang) Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park.
With the theme of "China and Germany meeting, Seeing the Future", the event
attracted more than 100 representatives from the public and business sectors of
both sides to talk about industrial cooperation and seek future development
opportunities between China and Germany.
The event has witnessed signing of 11 projects, including the digital
transformation and upgrading project of China-Europe Digital Alliance, the
culture and tourism project of Kaiyuan Zhouyou Group Germany, and the strategic
cooperation project between Kemether Automotive Engineering Technology
(Liaoning) Co.,Ltd and Automation W+R GmbH.
Speaking at the event, Lv Zhicheng, Mayor of Shenyang introduced the city's
convenient investment environment and superior industrial park policies,
welcoming German enterprises to invest in Shenyang. He also promised to "serve
and support every enterprise".
Chinese side also introduced the China-Germany (Shenyang) Equipment
Manufacturing Industrial Park at the event. The park focuses on the development
of intelligent and high-end equipment, automotive manufacturing, industrial
services, strategic emerging industries, and currently has more than 470
enterprises, including more than 80 German companies. In the year of 2022, the
park completed above-scale industrial output value of 86.4-billion-yuan, fixed
asset investment of 19.5 billion yuan.
Germany is China's largest economic and trade partner in the EU. The latest data
from the German Federal Statistical Office shows that the bilateral trade volume
between Germany and China reached EUR 297.9 billion in 2022, making China the
most important trade partner of Germany for the seventh consecutive year.
Contact:
Yumeng Sun
+8624-23482128
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169410/5474467
OTS: China-Germany (Shenyang) Equipment Manufacturing Industrial
Park
