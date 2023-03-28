LE DU IN BANGKOK CLAIMS NO.1 SPOT AT ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2023

Singapore (ots/PRNewswire) - Le Du in Bangkok is awarded The Best Restaurant in

Asia at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants , sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

Announced at a live awards ceremony at Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa today,

the list is created from the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an

influential gender-balanced group of over 300 leaders made up of food writers

and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts.



In claiming the No.1 spot, Le Du earns the dual titles of The Best Restaurant in

Asia , sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, and The Best Restaurant in

Thailand





This year's list spans 19 cities and includes seven new entries- Labyrinth (No.11) in Singapore moves up 29 spots and wins the Highest ClimberAward- Avartana (No.30) in Chennai claims the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored byAspire Lifestyles- Manila's Toyo Eatery (No.42) wins the Flor de Caña Sustainable RestaurantAward- Zén (No.21) in Singapore is this year's Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Awardrecipient- Louisa Lim from Odette (No.6) in Singapore is Asia's Best Pastry Chef,sponsored by Valrhona- Della Tang of Ensue (No.31) in Shenzhen wins the inaugural Beronia Asia's BestSommelier Award- Hiroyasu Kawate of Tokyo's Florilège (No.7) wins the Inedit Damm Chefs' ChoiceAwardFor the full 1-50 list, click here(https://www.theworlds50best.com/asia/en/list/1-50) .Restaurants from Bangkok claim both the No.1 and No.3 spots, with Le Du andNusara, respectively. Le Du , led by chef Thitid 'Ton' Tassanakajohn, presents amodern take on refined Thai food interpreted through a French-leaning lens. Itsmenus champion the use of seasonal and local ingredients and the steadfastbelief in the superiority of Thai produce. Tokyo's Sézanne is The BestRestaurant in Japan , at No.2.New entries on the list include Chennai's Avartana (No.30) Singapore's Born(No.36), Manila's Metiz (No. 48), Beijing's Refer (No.50), and Bangkok's Ms.Maria & Mr. Singh (No.33), Potong (No.35) and Baan Tepa (No.46).William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "Wesalute all the restaurants who have made it onto the list. We also offer ourheartiest congratulations to Le Du: Chef Ton and the team's ability to combinetheir passion for Thailand's culinary heritage, respect for homegrowningredients and flair for modern cooking techniques is what makes the restauranta true winner."Media Centre:https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2042293/Asia_50_Best_Restaurants.jpgPDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039867/50_Best.pdfLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010807/3944868/A50BR_Primary.jpgView original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/le-du-in-bangkok-claims-no1-spot-at-asias-50-best-restaurants-2023-301783649.htmlContact:asias50bestrestaurants@foodnews.com.sgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/139111/5474472OTS: 50 Best