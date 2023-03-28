LE DU IN BANGKOK CLAIMS NO.1 SPOT AT ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2023
Singapore (ots/PRNewswire) - Le Du in Bangkok is awarded The Best Restaurant in
Asia at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants , sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.
Announced at a live awards ceremony at Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa today,
the list is created from the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an
influential gender-balanced group of over 300 leaders made up of food writers
and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts.
In claiming the No.1 spot, Le Du earns the dual titles of The Best Restaurant in
Asia , sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, and The Best Restaurant in
Thailand
