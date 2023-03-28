checkAd

BMO Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC Capital's Below-Market "Mini-Tender" Offer

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) has received notice of an
unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation ("TRC
Capital") to purchase up to 1 million BMO common shares, or approximately 0.14%
of the common shares outstanding, at a below-market price of CAD $113.55 per
share.

BMO recommends that shareholders reject TRC's unsolicited offer as the offer has
been made at a price significantly below market, representing a discount of
4.44% and 4.40%, respectively, to the closing prices of BMO shares on the
Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange on March 21, 2023, the last
trading day before the date of the mini-tender offer.

BMO does not endorse and is not affiliated or associated in any way with TRC
Capital or its unsolicited mini-tender offer.

TRC Capital has made similar unsolicited mini-tender offers for shares of
several other public companies. Mini-tender offers are designed to result in a
holding of less than 5% of a company's outstanding shares, thereby avoiding
disclosure and procedural requirements applicable to most bids under Canadian
and U.S. securities regulations. Both the Canadian Securities Administrators
(CSA) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recommend that
investors exercise caution with mini-tender offers and have expressed serious
concerns about mini-tender offers, including the possibility that investors
might tender to such offers without understanding the offer price relative to
the actual market price of their securities.

The SEC has issued "Tips for Investors" regarding mini-tender offers, noting
that some bidders, in making the offers at below-market prices, are "hoping that
they will catch investors off guard if the investors do not compare the offer
price to the current market price." The SEC's advisory may be found on the SEC
website at http://www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm (https://c212.net/c/lin
k/?t=0&l=en&o=3822253-1&h=1615028655&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2Finvestor%2Fpub
s%2Fminitend.htm&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2Finvestor%2Fpubs%2Fminitend.htm) .

The CSA's long-standing guidance on mini-tenders can be found on the Ontario
Securities Commission website at
www.osc.gov.on.ca/en/SecuritiesLaw_csa_19991210_61-301.jsp (https://c212.net/c/l
ink/?t=0&l=en&o=3822253-1&h=3367876938&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.osc.gov.on.ca%2Fen%2FS
ecuritiesLaw_csa_19991210_61-301.jsp&a=www.osc.gov.on.ca%2Fen%2FSecuritiesLaw_cs
a_19991210_61-301.jsp) .

BMO strongly encourages brokers, dealers and other market participants to
exercise caution and review the letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offer
dissemination and disclosures on the SEC website at
www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm (https://c212.net/c/li
nk/?t=0&l=en&o=3822253-1&h=2926332778&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2Fdivisions%2Fm
arketreg%2Fminitenders%2Fsia072401.htm&a=www.sec.gov%2Fdivisions%2Fmarketreg%2Fm
initenders%2Fsia072401.htm) .

BMO requests that a copy of this news release be included in any distribution of
materials relating to TRC Capital's mini-tender offer for BMO shares.

According to TRC Capital's offer documents, BMO shareholders who deposit their
shares in acceptance of the offer may withdraw their shares in certain
circumstances by following the procedures described in the offer documents.

About BMO Financial Group Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a
highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by
assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31,
2023, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad
range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment
banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business
through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth
Management and BMO Capital Markets.

For News Media Enquiries: Jeff Roman, Toronto, mailto:Jeff.Roman@bmo.com , (416)
867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Christine Viau, Toronto,
mailto:Christine.viau@bmo.com , (416) 867-6956, Bill Anderson, Toronto,
mailto:bill2.anderson@bmo.com , (416) 867-7834

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bmo-recommends
-shareholders-reject-trc-capitals-below-market-mini-tender-offer-301783934.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/5474509
OTS: BMO Financial Group



