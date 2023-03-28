BMO Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC Capital's Below-Market "Mini-Tender" Offer

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) has received notice of an

unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation ("TRC

Capital") to purchase up to 1 million BMO common shares, or approximately 0.14%

of the common shares outstanding, at a below-market price of CAD $113.55 per

share.



BMO recommends that shareholders reject TRC's unsolicited offer as the offer has

been made at a price significantly below market, representing a discount of

4.44% and 4.40%, respectively, to the closing prices of BMO shares on the

Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange on March 21, 2023, the last

trading day before the date of the mini-tender offer.





BMO does not endorse and is not affiliated or associated in any way with TRCCapital or its unsolicited mini-tender offer.TRC Capital has made similar unsolicited mini-tender offers for shares ofseveral other public companies. Mini-tender offers are designed to result in aholding of less than 5% of a company's outstanding shares, thereby avoidingdisclosure and procedural requirements applicable to most bids under Canadianand U.S. securities regulations. Both the Canadian Securities Administrators(CSA) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recommend thatinvestors exercise caution with mini-tender offers and have expressed seriousconcerns about mini-tender offers, including the possibility that investorsmight tender to such offers without understanding the offer price relative tothe actual market price of their securities.The SEC has issued "Tips for Investors" regarding mini-tender offers, notingthat some bidders, in making the offers at below-market prices, are "hoping thatthey will catch investors off guard if the investors do not compare the offerprice to the current market price." The SEC's advisory may be found on the SECwebsite at http://www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3822253-1&h=1615028655&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2Finvestor%2Fpubs%2Fminitend.htm&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2Finvestor%2Fpubs%2Fminitend.htm) .The CSA's long-standing guidance on mini-tenders can be found on the OntarioSecurities Commission website atwww.osc.gov.on.ca/en/SecuritiesLaw_csa_19991210_61-301.jsp (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3822253-1&h=3367876938&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.osc.gov.on.ca%2Fen%2FSecuritiesLaw_csa_19991210_61-301.jsp&a=www.osc.gov.on.ca%2Fen%2FSecuritiesLaw_csa_19991210_61-301.jsp) .BMO strongly encourages brokers, dealers and other market participants toexercise caution and review the letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offerdissemination and disclosures on the SEC website atwww.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3822253-1&h=2926332778&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2Fdivisions%2Fmarketreg%2Fminitenders%2Fsia072401.htm&a=www.sec.gov%2Fdivisions%2Fmarketreg%2Fminitenders%2Fsia072401.htm) .BMO requests that a copy of this news release be included in any distribution ofmaterials relating to TRC Capital's mini-tender offer for BMO shares.According to TRC Capital's offer documents, BMO shareholders who deposit theirshares in acceptance of the offer may withdraw their shares in certaincircumstances by following the procedures described in the offer documents.About BMO Financial Group Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is ahighly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, byassets, in North America. With total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31,2023, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broadrange of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investmentbanking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts businessthrough three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO WealthManagement and BMO Capital Markets.