Genialis Raises $13M to Build Clinical Biomarkers that Predict Patient Response
BOSTON, LAUSANNE & LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (ots) - Debiopharm Innovatoin Fund &
Taiwania Capital co-lead financing round for Genialis to propel drug
development, diagnostics and treatment planning through AI/ML-enabled platform
with a biology-first approach
Genialis (http://www.genialis.com) , a computational precision medicine company
unraveling complex biology to find new ways to address disease, today announced
it raised more than $13 million in Series A financing to transform the way
diseases are diagnosed and treatment decisions are made. Taiwania Capital and
Debiopharm Innovation Fund co-led the round, with participation from previous
investors First Star Ventures, Redalpine Venture Partners, and Pikas. Other new
investors include P5 Health Ventures and several Angels. Ita Lu of Taiwania and
Hamzeh Abdul-Hadi of Debiopharm will join Genialis' Board of Directors.
Taiwania Capital co-lead financing round for Genialis to propel drug
development, diagnostics and treatment planning through AI/ML-enabled platform
with a biology-first approach
Genialis (http://www.genialis.com) , a computational precision medicine company
unraveling complex biology to find new ways to address disease, today announced
it raised more than $13 million in Series A financing to transform the way
diseases are diagnosed and treatment decisions are made. Taiwania Capital and
Debiopharm Innovation Fund co-led the round, with participation from previous
investors First Star Ventures, Redalpine Venture Partners, and Pikas. Other new
investors include P5 Health Ventures and several Angels. Ita Lu of Taiwania and
Hamzeh Abdul-Hadi of Debiopharm will join Genialis' Board of Directors.
Genialis is developing next-generation patient classifiers using machine
learning and high-throughput omics data to capture underlying disease biology
and predict how patients will likely respond to targeted therapies. The company
will use the funds from the Series A to expand its proprietary ResponderID((TM))
platform and build out its comprehensive collection of clinically validated
biomarker models to provide pinpoint diagnoses for virtually every cancer
patient. To date, Genialis has used ResponderID in collaboration with biopharma
to analyze clinical trial data and inform future trial designs for numerous
investigational drugs. Genialis also supports the commercialization of next-gen
biomarker assays with several leading diagnostic firms.
"With ResponderID, we sought to disrupt the historical linear progression of
drug discovery and development, rather aiming to close the loop between drug
development, patient care and new drug discovery," says Rafael Rosengarten,
Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Genialis. "We chose to focus initially on
biomarkers that improve the efficiency of drug development, that ensure the
right patient gets the right medicine, and make an impact on real people's lives
in a shorter period of time."
ResponderID is a machine learning platform for clinical and translational
research, built from years of experience working with partners across the
industry and advanced internal R&D. ResponderID yields new biomarkers for drug
development and discovery programs, as well as diagnostic tests. ResponderID can
read the status of virtually any NGS-based biomarker, including bespoke and
proprietary signatures, from a single assay. The resulting output provides
clinical and translational researchers with a comprehensive molecular portrait
learning and high-throughput omics data to capture underlying disease biology
and predict how patients will likely respond to targeted therapies. The company
will use the funds from the Series A to expand its proprietary ResponderID((TM))
platform and build out its comprehensive collection of clinically validated
biomarker models to provide pinpoint diagnoses for virtually every cancer
patient. To date, Genialis has used ResponderID in collaboration with biopharma
to analyze clinical trial data and inform future trial designs for numerous
investigational drugs. Genialis also supports the commercialization of next-gen
biomarker assays with several leading diagnostic firms.
"With ResponderID, we sought to disrupt the historical linear progression of
drug discovery and development, rather aiming to close the loop between drug
development, patient care and new drug discovery," says Rafael Rosengarten,
Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Genialis. "We chose to focus initially on
biomarkers that improve the efficiency of drug development, that ensure the
right patient gets the right medicine, and make an impact on real people's lives
in a shorter period of time."
ResponderID is a machine learning platform for clinical and translational
research, built from years of experience working with partners across the
industry and advanced internal R&D. ResponderID yields new biomarkers for drug
development and discovery programs, as well as diagnostic tests. ResponderID can
read the status of virtually any NGS-based biomarker, including bespoke and
proprietary signatures, from a single assay. The resulting output provides
clinical and translational researchers with a comprehensive molecular portrait
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 89 | 0 |