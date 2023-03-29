Genialis Raises $13M to Build Clinical Biomarkers that Predict Patient Response

BOSTON, LAUSANNE & LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (ots) - Debiopharm Innovatoin Fund &

Taiwania Capital co-lead financing round for Genialis to propel drug

development, diagnostics and treatment planning through AI/ML-enabled platform

with a biology-first approach



Genialis (http://www.genialis.com) , a computational precision medicine company

unraveling complex biology to find new ways to address disease, today announced

it raised more than $13 million in Series A financing to transform the way

diseases are diagnosed and treatment decisions are made. Taiwania Capital and

Debiopharm Innovation Fund co-led the round, with participation from previous

investors First Star Ventures, Redalpine Venture Partners, and Pikas. Other new

investors include P5 Health Ventures and several Angels. Ita Lu of Taiwania and

Hamzeh Abdul-Hadi of Debiopharm will join Genialis' Board of Directors.





Genialis is developing next-generation patient classifiers using machinelearning and high-throughput omics data to capture underlying disease biologyand predict how patients will likely respond to targeted therapies. The companywill use the funds from the Series A to expand its proprietary ResponderID((TM))platform and build out its comprehensive collection of clinically validatedbiomarker models to provide pinpoint diagnoses for virtually every cancerpatient. To date, Genialis has used ResponderID in collaboration with biopharmato analyze clinical trial data and inform future trial designs for numerousinvestigational drugs. Genialis also supports the commercialization of next-genbiomarker assays with several leading diagnostic firms."With ResponderID, we sought to disrupt the historical linear progression ofdrug discovery and development, rather aiming to close the loop between drugdevelopment, patient care and new drug discovery," says Rafael Rosengarten,Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Genialis. "We chose to focus initially onbiomarkers that improve the efficiency of drug development, that ensure theright patient gets the right medicine, and make an impact on real people's livesin a shorter period of time."ResponderID is a machine learning platform for clinical and translationalresearch, built from years of experience working with partners across theindustry and advanced internal R&D. ResponderID yields new biomarkers for drugdevelopment and discovery programs, as well as diagnostic tests. ResponderID canread the status of virtually any NGS-based biomarker, including bespoke andproprietary signatures, from a single assay. The resulting output providesclinical and translational researchers with a comprehensive molecular portrait