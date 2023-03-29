Reaching net-zero Eurelectric's three pillars for Europe's electricity market reform

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Today, the European Electricity trade association

Eurelectric releases its landmark study (https://market-design.eurelectric.org/)

on how to make the EU electricity market design fit for a net-zero future. The

conclusion is clear: Europe's power market needs an evolution that builds on the

existing structure which has been refined over more than two decades. The study

proposes to add three new pillars to empower consumers, incentivise clean energy

investments, and ensure security of supply in a changing energy system.



Following the historical price spikes in August 2022, an intense political

debate has played out over the design of the EU internal energy market. The

debate is set to continue on the basis of the legislative proposal tabled by the

European Commission on 14 March 2023. The outcome could have major implications

for customers as well as investors.



