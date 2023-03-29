Reaching net-zero Eurelectric's three pillars for Europe's electricity market reform
Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Today, the European Electricity trade association
Eurelectric releases its landmark study (https://market-design.eurelectric.org/)
on how to make the EU electricity market design fit for a net-zero future. The
conclusion is clear: Europe's power market needs an evolution that builds on the
existing structure which has been refined over more than two decades. The study
proposes to add three new pillars to empower consumers, incentivise clean energy
investments, and ensure security of supply in a changing energy system.
Following the historical price spikes in August 2022, an intense political
debate has played out over the design of the EU internal energy market. The
debate is set to continue on the basis of the legislative proposal tabled by the
European Commission on 14 March 2023. The outcome could have major implications
for customers as well as investors.
To inform the decision-making process, Eurelectric has commissioned the
internationally renowned consultant Compass Lexecon to develop pragmatic
political options.
"With this study, we contribute to the market design debate with very tangible
solutions. For consumers to limit their exposure to the most extreme price
volatility. For investors to benefit from higher certainty and long-term
visibility. And for public authorities to inform their decisions on how to steer
the development of the energy system" - says Eurelectric's President and E.ON
CEO, Leonhard Birnbaum.
Giving customers choice
A key element in the debate over the electricity market is the impact of the
supply shock on customers.
The Eurelectric study demonstrates how a revised market design could benefit
customers by establishing a new balance between long-term and short-term price
signals. The tools: enhanced use of long-term instruments - power purchasing
agreements (PPAs) and contracts for difference (CfDs) - combined with improved
liquidity in forward markets.
The study highlights the importance of financially robust suppliers, but it also
underlines the economic efficiency of a market-led approach. Rather than
politically imposed hedging obligations, a flexible resilience framework
implemented by Member States should therefore help ensure supplier robustness.
Eased collateral regulations and enhanced cross-border hedging opportunities can
further develop forward markets and stimulate liquidity, thus making hedging
more manageable - to the benefit of customers.
A market-compatible investment framework
Long-term instruments are also critical for capital-intensive investments in
low-carbon and renewable technologies, as they provide price stability and
