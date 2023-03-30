INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY OF NEPHROLOGY LAUNCHES GLOBAL KIDNEY HEALTH REPORT THAT SHEDS LIGHT ON CURRENT CAPACITY AROUND THE WORLD TO DELIVER KIDNEY CARE
Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Today (March 30, 2023), at the Professor Donal
O'Donoghue Global Kidney Policy Forum at the World Congress of Nephrology (WCN
2023) in Bangkok, Thailand, the International Society of Nephrology (ISN)
presented the highlights from its third, 2023 edition of the ISN-Global Kidney
Health Atlas (ISN-GKHA). A multinational study surveying the burden of kidney
disease, the 2023 ISN-GKHA shows that, from the approximately 850 million people
affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD) worldwide, people of every age and race
are affected, and people from disadvantaged populations are at higher risk.
The 2023 ISN-GKHA also reveals that the global burden of kidney failure remains
significant, due to high treatment costs and extensive impacts on the health and
well-being of people living with kidney disease. Identifying gaps in key aspects
of kidney care across the world, the 2023 ISN-GKHA shows that these gaps are
particularly prevalent in low- and middle-income countries, although a
comparison to the previous (2019) edition reveals some important positive
changes in worldwide capacity to deliver kidney care, this particularly via a
notable growth in dialysis facilities around the world.
Sharing these findings and key recommendations, the 2023 ISN-GKHA report aims to
guide policy and advocacy efforts to promote optimal and universal kidney
failure care and to provide benchmarks that will help countries track their
progress over time.
Read the full press release here (https://www.theisn.org/blog/2023/03/30/new-glo
bal-kidney-health-report-sheds-light-on-current-capacity-around-the-world-to-del
iver-kidney-care/) .
Download the 2023 ISN-GKHA here
(https://www.theisn.org/initiatives/global-kidney-health-atlas/) .
M edia contacts:
Reach out to Professor David Johnson and Professor Aminu Bello (co-chairs of the
ISN-GKHA) at mailto:David.Johnson2@health.qld.gov.au and
mailto:aminu1@ualberta.ca to arrange an interview.
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-
society-of-nephrology-launches-global-kidney-health-report-that-sheds-light-on-c
urrent-capacity-around-the-world-to-deliver-kidney-care-301784980.html
Contact:
0061 412 585 570 or Aminu Bello: 0017807292871
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169425/5475529
OTS: International Society of Nephrology (ISN)
