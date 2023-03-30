INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY OF NEPHROLOGY LAUNCHES GLOBAL KIDNEY HEALTH REPORT THAT SHEDS LIGHT ON CURRENT CAPACITY AROUND THE WORLD TO DELIVER KIDNEY CARE

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Today (March 30, 2023), at the Professor Donal

O'Donoghue Global Kidney Policy Forum at the World Congress of Nephrology (WCN

2023) in Bangkok, Thailand, the International Society of Nephrology (ISN)

presented the highlights from its third, 2023 edition of the ISN-Global Kidney

Health Atlas (ISN-GKHA). A multinational study surveying the burden of kidney

disease, the 2023 ISN-GKHA shows that, from the approximately 850 million people

affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD) worldwide, people of every age and race

are affected, and people from disadvantaged populations are at higher risk.



The 2023 ISN-GKHA also reveals that the global burden of kidney failure remains

significant, due to high treatment costs and extensive impacts on the health and

well-being of people living with kidney disease. Identifying gaps in key aspects

of kidney care across the world, the 2023 ISN-GKHA shows that these gaps are

particularly prevalent in low- and middle-income countries, although a

comparison to the previous (2019) edition reveals some important positive

changes in worldwide capacity to deliver kidney care, this particularly via a

notable growth in dialysis facilities around the world.



