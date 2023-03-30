checkAd

INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY OF NEPHROLOGY LAUNCHES GLOBAL KIDNEY HEALTH REPORT THAT SHEDS LIGHT ON CURRENT CAPACITY AROUND THE WORLD TO DELIVER KIDNEY CARE

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Today (March 30, 2023), at the Professor Donal
O'Donoghue Global Kidney Policy Forum at the World Congress of Nephrology (WCN
2023) in Bangkok, Thailand, the International Society of Nephrology (ISN)
presented the highlights from its third, 2023 edition of the ISN-Global Kidney
Health Atlas (ISN-GKHA). A multinational study surveying the burden of kidney
disease, the 2023 ISN-GKHA shows that, from the approximately 850 million people
affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD) worldwide, people of every age and race
are affected, and people from disadvantaged populations are at higher risk.

The 2023 ISN-GKHA also reveals that the global burden of kidney failure remains
significant, due to high treatment costs and extensive impacts on the health and
well-being of people living with kidney disease. Identifying gaps in key aspects
of kidney care across the world, the 2023 ISN-GKHA shows that these gaps are
particularly prevalent in low- and middle-income countries, although a
comparison to the previous (2019) edition reveals some important positive
changes in worldwide capacity to deliver kidney care, this particularly via a
notable growth in dialysis facilities around the world.

Sharing these findings and key recommendations, the 2023 ISN-GKHA report aims to
guide policy and advocacy efforts to promote optimal and universal kidney
failure care and to provide benchmarks that will help countries track their
progress over time.

Read the full press release here (https://www.theisn.org/blog/2023/03/30/new-glo
bal-kidney-health-report-sheds-light-on-current-capacity-around-the-world-to-del
iver-kidney-care/) .

Download the 2023 ISN-GKHA here
(https://www.theisn.org/initiatives/global-kidney-health-atlas/) .

M edia contacts:

Reach out to Professor David Johnson and Professor Aminu Bello (co-chairs of the
ISN-GKHA) at mailto:David.Johnson2@health.qld.gov.au and
mailto:aminu1@ualberta.ca to arrange an interview.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-
society-of-nephrology-launches-global-kidney-health-report-that-sheds-light-on-c
urrent-capacity-around-the-world-to-deliver-kidney-care-301784980.html

Contact:

0061 412 585 570 or Aminu Bello: 0017807292871

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169425/5475529
OTS: International Society of Nephrology (ISN)



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  101   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY OF NEPHROLOGY LAUNCHES GLOBAL KIDNEY HEALTH REPORT THAT SHEDS LIGHT ON CURRENT CAPACITY AROUND THE WORLD TO DELIVER KIDNEY CARE Today (March 30, 2023), at the Professor Donal O'Donoghue Global Kidney Policy Forum at the World Congress of Nephrology (WCN 2023) in Bangkok, Thailand, the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) presented the highlights from its third, 2023 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Zahlungsverkehr der Zukunft / Souveränität durch Synergien - Wie können nationale ...
388 Leser
Viva Wallet startet paneuropäische Zahlungslösung für E-Commerce und ...
284 Leser
Elterngeld 2022: Väteranteil steigt weiter auf 26,1 % / Frauen beziehen mit durchschnittlich 14,6 Monaten nach ...
280 Leser
Miele wächst weiter - und baut ein Werk in den USA (FOTO)
276 Leser
Digital Career Institute erweitert Angebot um Salesforce Kurs
272 Leser
Faire Ostern? / Wie fair Zertifikate auf Schokoladenverpackungen wirklich sind (FOTO)
264 Leser
Wachstum durch innovative Medikamente: Boehringer Ingelheim erreicht 2022 mehr Patienten als je zuvor (FOTO)
264 Leser
Konstantinos Vasiadis: Wie Handelsunternehmen mit der Verwertung von Retourenwaren punkten (FOTO)
240 Leser
Tie Solution GmbH lanciert neue Image Seite mit integrierter ChatGPT-Schnittstelle (FOTO)
240 Leser
Die "Cloud Kite Competition" des 40th Weifang International Kite Festival bringt ...
240 Leser
Rhena Wolf: Einzel- und Gruppencoachings für Selbstständige, Unternehmer, Inhaber und ...
768 Leser
Mitchells & Butlers Germany serviert starke Umsatzzahlen für 2022 (+12,6% gegenüber ...
656 Leser
Rekordjahr: Exyte steigert Umsatz um 52 Prozent auf 7,4 Milliarden Euro
628 Leser
KORREKTUR: Auftragseingang im Bauhauptgewerbe im Januar 2023: -5,8 % zum Vormonat
624 Leser
Emissionsmarkt Deutschland: Emittenten setzen auf das zweite Halbjahr
600 Leser
Atradius-Umfrage: Firmen setzen auf Preiserhöhungen als Schutz vor Inflation
576 Leser
DESelect startet "Engage"-Plattform zur Bekämpfung von Marketingermüdung
492 Leser
Viele Unternehmen digitalisieren Unsinn - IT-Profi Oliver Meinecke sieht das digitale Bemühen ...
456 Leser
Vivien Schaible: Wie Handwerksunternehmen im Kampf um die Top-Talente herausstechen (FOTO)
432 Leser
Leidenschaft seit 1883: Vorwerk Gruppe blickt auf 140-jährige Erfolgsgeschichte zurück (FOTO)
428 Leser
J&T Direktbank startet mit 2,5% Zinsen aufs Tagesgeld am deutschen Mark (FOTO)
1620 Leser
Die COVID-19-Pandemie erhöht den Bedarf nach adäquater Versorgung für Menschen mit ...
1312 Leser
Der neue Ford Bronco: Ikonischer Geländewagen kommt in streng limitierter Auflage auf den europäischen Markt ...
1124 Leser
87 % der importierten Photovoltaikanlagen kamen im Jahr 2022 aus China
1068 Leser
Basisrente als Alternative zur Pflichtmitgliedschaft in der gesetzlichen Rentenversicherung: Was Selbstständige jetzt wissen sollten (FOTO)
1036 Leser
Ein Jahr Mitarbeitenden-App: toom und Flip feiern Geburtstag von toomunity / Digitalisierung der internen Kommunikation von toom ...
1020 Leser
Simon-Kucher steigert Umsatz um mehr als 20 Prozent und stellt neue Markenidentität vor
988 Leser
Humane sammelt 100 Millionen Dollar in einer Serie-C-Finanzierungsrunde und baut eine Geräte- ...
984 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und Sierra Club decken auf: Baden-württembergische Landesbank und EnBW finanzieren Import von Fracking-Gas aus den USA
952 Leser
Berliner Experte für Gebäudeautomation durch Investor gerettet / Nach fünf Wochen: Lösung für die insolvente AURICON GmbH steht
944 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
9670 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9219 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
7988 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7535 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5659 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5376 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4632 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4378 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4149 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser