Envision Pharma Group Appoints Richard Gorman as President, Strategic Consulting

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision) has appointed Richard "Rich" Gorman to the role of President, Strategic Consulting and member of the Executive Leadership Team.

 

Rich is a 30-year veteran of the life sciences industry and a respected leader with a track record of success in pharmaceutical commercialization. He is an experienced head of high-performing teams that build go-to-market strategies to deliver on business development and revenue generation goals.

 

Rich will be responsible for leading the Strategic Consulting business across Envision's commercial, medical, and technology sectors. He will lead a team of scientific, medical, and commercial strategists with deep expertise in the life sciences industry while combining its technology and AI platforms to accelerate the business and scientific momentum of clients' strategies.

 

Prior to joining Envision, Rich served as Chief Commercial Officer and Global Head of Strategy for Amplity Health. Before that, he held various leadership positions and senior business development roles at Syneos Health. His background includes serving as a CEO for a specialty pharmaceutical company, as well as several positions within the field of contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

 

Rich shares, "I am delighted to be joining Envision Pharma Group at this pivotal and exciting time. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this talented team of strategy consultants. Combining their proven capabilities with the Envision technology platform will create a powerful option for manufacturers looking to efficiently bring new science and products to patients."

 

Meg Heim, Chief Executive Officer of Envision Pharma Group, states, "We are so excited to have Rich join our team as we continue to accelerate Envision's business expansion, mission, and commitment to our clients' needs. Rich's proven expertise will be critical in partnering with our clients to execute upon their goals, improve performance, and meet their unique business needs with the support of our technology platforms and strategic advisory expertise."

 

About Envision Pharma Group

 

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions. Learn more at www.envisionpharmagroup.com.

 

Contact Information

 

Colleen Carter

Communications

colleen.carter@envisionpharma.com

1 (508) 505 8856

 

SOURCE: Envision Pharma Group

 



