INVERTO expands management in Copenhagen office (FOTO)

Copenhagen (ots) - INVERTO, the subsidiary of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

specializing in procurement and supply chain management, is strengthening its

management team in the Nordics, with Thomas Abel Brask joining as Managing

Director in Copenhagen.



Thomas Abel Brask joins INVERTO with almost 20 years of industry and consulting

experience. Thomas has particular expertise and experience in managing and

supporting clients on strategic transformation of their procurement and supply

chain and in strategic capability building within large corporations. "Our

Copenhagen office is entering into its fifth year and the hire of Thomas Brask

will perfectly complement the team that we have built in the office. His

extensive procurement and supply chain expertise and hands-on experience from

both industry and consulting, especially within Transportation & Logistics,

Energy & Infrastructure, and Industrial Goods, will help drive our ambitious

growth plans for the Nordic region" says Jan-Christoph Kischkewitz, Managing

Director and People Chair at INVERTO.



