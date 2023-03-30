INVERTO expands management in Copenhagen office (FOTO)
Copenhagen (ots) - INVERTO, the subsidiary of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG)
specializing in procurement and supply chain management, is strengthening its
management team in the Nordics, with Thomas Abel Brask joining as Managing
Director in Copenhagen.
Thomas Abel Brask joins INVERTO with almost 20 years of industry and consulting
experience. Thomas has particular expertise and experience in managing and
supporting clients on strategic transformation of their procurement and supply
chain and in strategic capability building within large corporations. "Our
Copenhagen office is entering into its fifth year and the hire of Thomas Brask
will perfectly complement the team that we have built in the office. His
extensive procurement and supply chain expertise and hands-on experience from
both industry and consulting, especially within Transportation & Logistics,
Energy & Infrastructure, and Industrial Goods, will help drive our ambitious
growth plans for the Nordic region" says Jan-Christoph Kischkewitz, Managing
Director and People Chair at INVERTO.
Brask is enthusiastic about the opportunities that his new role will provide,
commenting: "INVERTO's industry knowhow and deep expertise within procurement
and supply chain management combined with the unique brand and market position
of our parent company BCG, provides our clients with a very strong and
market-proven value proposition. The recent impressive growth of INVERTO across
Europe is remarkable and demonstrates that our clients clearly recognize and
value this unique combination, especially during the current quite challenging
and turbulent times for procurement and supply chain teams alike. I am extremely
excited about this new challenge, and I look forward to working closely together
with our talented team in Copenhagen and the Nordics to help shape and
accelerate the future development and growth of our company".
The INVERTO team in Copenhagen is currently made up of more than 30 colleagues.
Together with the Swedish team based in Stockholm, the consulting staff mainly
supports clients from the Nordic countries but is also involved in international
projects.
About INVERTO
As an international management consultancy, INVERTO is one of the leading
specialists in strategic procurement and supply chain management in Europe. The
consultancy supports companies from strategy development to implementation and
accompanies them in the digitalization of procurement. As a subsidiary of the
Boston Consulting Group, INVERTO identifies and realizes the potential for
process optimization and cost reduction for its clients and supports the
establishment of resilient supply chains that meet sustainability criteria. In
comprehensive transformation projects, INVERTO is the trusted partner for
improving the performance of the procurement organization.
INVERTO has over 400 employees in twelve locations in nine countries. The
diverse, international teams have in-depth expertise in various industries and
functions. Clients include international corporations and mid-sized companies
across all industries, as well as the world's leading private equity firms.
For more information, please visit https://www.inverto.com/en/
ENDS
Please find the Danish version of the press release here:
https://www.inverto.com/download/mailing/pressemitteilung/230330_INVERTO_Thomas_
Abel_Brask_DK.docx
PRESS CONTACT
INVERTO Denmark ApS
Gothersgade 103, 2.sal
1123 København K
Melanie Burkard-Pispers
Head of Marketing & Communications
Phone: +49 221 485 687 141
Email: mailto:press@inverto.com
Web: http://www.inverto.com/en/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169431/5475997
OTS: INVERTO Denmark ApS
