checkAd

INVERTO expands management in Copenhagen office (FOTO)

Copenhagen (ots) - INVERTO, the subsidiary of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG)
specializing in procurement and supply chain management, is strengthening its
management team in the Nordics, with Thomas Abel Brask joining as Managing
Director in Copenhagen.

Thomas Abel Brask joins INVERTO with almost 20 years of industry and consulting
experience. Thomas has particular expertise and experience in managing and
supporting clients on strategic transformation of their procurement and supply
chain and in strategic capability building within large corporations. "Our
Copenhagen office is entering into its fifth year and the hire of Thomas Brask
will perfectly complement the team that we have built in the office. His
extensive procurement and supply chain expertise and hands-on experience from
both industry and consulting, especially within Transportation & Logistics,
Energy & Infrastructure, and Industrial Goods, will help drive our ambitious
growth plans for the Nordic region" says Jan-Christoph Kischkewitz, Managing
Director and People Chair at INVERTO.

Brask is enthusiastic about the opportunities that his new role will provide,
commenting: "INVERTO's industry knowhow and deep expertise within procurement
and supply chain management combined with the unique brand and market position
of our parent company BCG, provides our clients with a very strong and
market-proven value proposition. The recent impressive growth of INVERTO across
Europe is remarkable and demonstrates that our clients clearly recognize and
value this unique combination, especially during the current quite challenging
and turbulent times for procurement and supply chain teams alike. I am extremely
excited about this new challenge, and I look forward to working closely together
with our talented team in Copenhagen and the Nordics to help shape and
accelerate the future development and growth of our company".

The INVERTO team in Copenhagen is currently made up of more than 30 colleagues.
Together with the Swedish team based in Stockholm, the consulting staff mainly
supports clients from the Nordic countries but is also involved in international
projects.

About INVERTO

As an international management consultancy, INVERTO is one of the leading
specialists in strategic procurement and supply chain management in Europe. The
consultancy supports companies from strategy development to implementation and
accompanies them in the digitalization of procurement. As a subsidiary of the
Boston Consulting Group, INVERTO identifies and realizes the potential for
process optimization and cost reduction for its clients and supports the
establishment of resilient supply chains that meet sustainability criteria. In
comprehensive transformation projects, INVERTO is the trusted partner for
improving the performance of the procurement organization.

INVERTO has over 400 employees in twelve locations in nine countries. The
diverse, international teams have in-depth expertise in various industries and
functions. Clients include international corporations and mid-sized companies
across all industries, as well as the world's leading private equity firms.

For more information, please visit https://www.inverto.com/en/

ENDS

Please find the Danish version of the press release here:

https://www.inverto.com/download/mailing/pressemitteilung/230330_INVERTO_Thomas_
Abel_Brask_DK.docx

PRESS CONTACT

INVERTO Denmark ApS
Gothersgade 103, 2.sal
1123 København K
Melanie Burkard-Pispers
Head of Marketing & Communications
Phone: +49 221 485 687 141
Email: mailto:press@inverto.com
Web: http://www.inverto.com/en/   

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169431/5475997
OTS: INVERTO Denmark ApS



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  25   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

INVERTO expands management in Copenhagen office (FOTO) INVERTO, the subsidiary of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) specializing in procurement and supply chain management, is strengthening its management team in the Nordics, with Thomas Abel Brask joining as Managing Director in Copenhagen. Thomas Abel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Viva Wallet startet paneuropäische Zahlungslösung für E-Commerce und ...
288 Leser
Faire Ostern? / Wie fair Zertifikate auf Schokoladenverpackungen wirklich sind (FOTO)
280 Leser
Smarte Balkonkraftwerke: Neue Generation als Antwort auf die VDE-Empfehlung zur neuen 800W-Bagatellgrenze (FOTO)
240 Leser
"Sicherstellung von Aufträgen" auf See, Weifang, China liefert zufriedenstellende ...
236 Leser
"Große Dankbarkeit für jahrzehntelangen Einsatz": Stefan Guffart, Vorstand des Internationalen Bundes, geht in den Ruhestand / Nachfolgerin ist die ...
228 Leser
Crossover Markets bringt CROSSx, den ersten Ausführungsplatz für digitale Assets seiner ...
212 Leser
Diesel inzwischen acht Cent billiger als Super E10 / Preisdifferenz deutlich vergrößert ...
180 Leser
Keine Einigung ohne nachhaltigen Inflationsausgleich - Tarifverhandlungen für ...
172 Leser
Boehringer Ingelheim investiert in virale Therapeutika
172 Leser
Riverside etabliert europäische Gruppe für Kontaminationskontrolle in Reinräumen
172 Leser
Rhena Wolf: Einzel- und Gruppencoachings für Selbstständige, Unternehmer, Inhaber und ...
768 Leser
Mitchells & Butlers Germany serviert starke Umsatzzahlen für 2022 (+12,6% gegenüber ...
656 Leser
Rekordjahr: Exyte steigert Umsatz um 52 Prozent auf 7,4 Milliarden Euro
632 Leser
KORREKTUR: Auftragseingang im Bauhauptgewerbe im Januar 2023: -5,8 % zum Vormonat
624 Leser
Emissionsmarkt Deutschland: Emittenten setzen auf das zweite Halbjahr
600 Leser
Atradius-Umfrage: Firmen setzen auf Preiserhöhungen als Schutz vor Inflation
576 Leser
DESelect startet "Engage"-Plattform zur Bekämpfung von Marketingermüdung
492 Leser
Viele Unternehmen digitalisieren Unsinn - IT-Profi Oliver Meinecke sieht das digitale Bemühen ...
456 Leser
Leidenschaft seit 1883: Vorwerk Gruppe blickt auf 140-jährige Erfolgsgeschichte zurück (FOTO)
428 Leser
Neue Risiken für die Lieferketten und den Standort Deutschland (FOTO)
420 Leser
J&T Direktbank startet mit 2,5% Zinsen aufs Tagesgeld am deutschen Mark (FOTO)
1620 Leser
Die COVID-19-Pandemie erhöht den Bedarf nach adäquater Versorgung für Menschen mit ...
1312 Leser
Der neue Ford Bronco: Ikonischer Geländewagen kommt in streng limitierter Auflage auf den europäischen Markt ...
1124 Leser
87 % der importierten Photovoltaikanlagen kamen im Jahr 2022 aus China
1068 Leser
Basisrente als Alternative zur Pflichtmitgliedschaft in der gesetzlichen Rentenversicherung: Was Selbstständige jetzt wissen sollten (FOTO)
1036 Leser
Ein Jahr Mitarbeitenden-App: toom und Flip feiern Geburtstag von toomunity / Digitalisierung der internen Kommunikation von toom ...
1020 Leser
Humane sammelt 100 Millionen Dollar in einer Serie-C-Finanzierungsrunde und baut eine Geräte- ...
984 Leser
Berliner Experte für Gebäudeautomation durch Investor gerettet / Nach fünf Wochen: Lösung für die insolvente AURICON GmbH steht
960 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und Sierra Club decken auf: Baden-württembergische Landesbank und EnBW finanzieren Import von Fracking-Gas aus den USA
952 Leser
Reallöhne im Jahr 2022 um 3,1 % gegenüber 2021 gesunken
884 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
9702 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9219 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
7988 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7535 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5659 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5432 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4632 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4149 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser