LI.FI raises $17.5 million Series A to help traditional finance build on DeFi
Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Fundraise comes as financial firms continue to expand
usage of Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols
LI.FI, the leading multi-chain liquidity and data gateway, announced today that
it has raised more than $17 million in a Series A fundraise co-led by CoinFund
(https://www.coinfund.io/) and Superscrypt (https://www.superscrypt.xyz/) .
The round, which totalled $17.5 million, also includes participation from
Bloccelerate (https://bloccelerate.vc/) , L1 Digital (https://l1.digital/) ,
Circle (https://www.circle.com/en/) , Factor (http://factor.fi/) , Perridon
(https://perridon.com/) , Theta Capital (https://thetacapital.com/) , Three
Point Capital (https://3point.io/) , Abra (https://www.abra.com/) , and nearly
20 angel investors.
"This fundraise is vital to enabling us to execute our vision of a multi-chain
future," said Philipp Zentner, CEO at LI.FI. " Our goal is to enable access to
any token and order flow across any chain, trading on any venue, in a seamless
manner that helps bring the next one billion users to Web3."
LI.FI (http://li.fi/) abstracts away the most crucial financial infrastructure
to move in and out of any position on any chain - the one gateway to access all
decentralized finance (DeFi), which helps traditional finance (TradFi) save
valuable go-to-market time, research, integration, and maintenance overhead, to
avoid sunk costs in this fast-changing infrastructure environment for developers
working on projects including but not limited to dApps, Web3 & other protocols.
This raise comes after recent research (https://www.coindesk.com/business/2023/0
3/10/finance-is-headed-toward-bank-free-decentralized-future-bernstein/) from
Bernstein revealed that many market experts believe finance is headed toward a
"bank-free, decentralized future" that will see decentralized finance (DeFi)
become "a trillion-dollar asset pool with over $40 billion in revenue by 2028."
The report went on to say that a "far more sustainable, scalable, transparent
[business] with improving token economics," will see a revival of the
industry.LI.FI is in prime position to lead this charge.
"We are thrilled to partner with Philipp, Max and the LI.FI team for the journey
ahead, and to join the company board," said Einar Braathen, Investor, CoinFund.
"Philipp and Max are a special breed of founders with incredible vision and
execution capabilities; they've effectively created a new category in bridge and
liquidity aggregation and produced phenomenal early growth, despite the bear
market."
The proceeds from this fundraise will be used to accelerate development of
LI.FI's offering across more blockchains, decentralized exchanges (DEXs),
