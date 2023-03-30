LI.FI raises $17.5 million Series A to help traditional finance build on DeFi

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Fundraise comes as financial firms continue to expand

usage of Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols



LI.FI, the leading multi-chain liquidity and data gateway, announced today that

it has raised more than $17 million in a Series A fundraise co-led by CoinFund

(https://www.coinfund.io/) and Superscrypt (https://www.superscrypt.xyz/) .



The round, which totalled $17.5 million, also includes participation from

Bloccelerate (https://bloccelerate.vc/) , L1 Digital (https://l1.digital/) ,

Circle (https://www.circle.com/en/) , Factor (http://factor.fi/) , Perridon

(https://perridon.com/) , Theta Capital (https://thetacapital.com/) , Three

Point Capital (https://3point.io/) , Abra (https://www.abra.com/) , and nearly

20 angel investors.





"This fundraise is vital to enabling us to execute our vision of a multi-chainfuture," said Philipp Zentner, CEO at LI.FI. " Our goal is to enable access toany token and order flow across any chain, trading on any venue, in a seamlessmanner that helps bring the next one billion users to Web3."LI.FI (http://li.fi/) abstracts away the most crucial financial infrastructureto move in and out of any position on any chain - the one gateway to access alldecentralized finance (DeFi), which helps traditional finance (TradFi) savevaluable go-to-market time, research, integration, and maintenance overhead, toavoid sunk costs in this fast-changing infrastructure environment for developersworking on projects including but not limited to dApps, Web3 & other protocols.This raise comes after recent research (https://www.coindesk.com/business/2023/03/10/finance-is-headed-toward-bank-free-decentralized-future-bernstein/) fromBernstein revealed that many market experts believe finance is headed toward a"bank-free, decentralized future" that will see decentralized finance (DeFi)become "a trillion-dollar asset pool with over $40 billion in revenue by 2028."The report went on to say that a "far more sustainable, scalable, transparent[business] with improving token economics," will see a revival of theindustry.LI.FI is in prime position to lead this charge."We are thrilled to partner with Philipp, Max and the LI.FI team for the journeyahead, and to join the company board," said Einar Braathen, Investor, CoinFund."Philipp and Max are a special breed of founders with incredible vision andexecution capabilities; they've effectively created a new category in bridge andliquidity aggregation and produced phenomenal early growth, despite the bearmarket."The proceeds from this fundraise will be used to accelerate development ofLI.FI's offering across more blockchains, decentralized exchanges (DEXs),