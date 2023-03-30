checkAd

LI.FI raises $17.5 million Series A to help traditional finance build on DeFi

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Fundraise comes as financial firms continue to expand
usage of Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols

LI.FI, the leading multi-chain liquidity and data gateway, announced today that
it has raised more than $17 million in a Series A fundraise co-led by CoinFund
(https://www.coinfund.io/) and Superscrypt (https://www.superscrypt.xyz/) .

The round, which totalled $17.5 million, also includes participation from
Bloccelerate (https://bloccelerate.vc/) , L1 Digital (https://l1.digital/) ,
Circle (https://www.circle.com/en/) , Factor (http://factor.fi/) , Perridon
(https://perridon.com/) , Theta Capital (https://thetacapital.com/) , Three
Point Capital (https://3point.io/) , Abra (https://www.abra.com/) , and nearly
20 angel investors.

"This fundraise is vital to enabling us to execute our vision of a multi-chain
future," said Philipp Zentner, CEO at LI.FI. " Our goal is to enable access to
any token and order flow across any chain, trading on any venue, in a seamless
manner that helps bring the next one billion users to Web3."

LI.FI (http://li.fi/) abstracts away the most crucial financial infrastructure
to move in and out of any position on any chain - the one gateway to access all
decentralized finance (DeFi), which helps traditional finance (TradFi) save
valuable go-to-market time, research, integration, and maintenance overhead, to
avoid sunk costs in this fast-changing infrastructure environment for developers
working on projects including but not limited to dApps, Web3 & other protocols.

This raise comes after recent research (https://www.coindesk.com/business/2023/0
3/10/finance-is-headed-toward-bank-free-decentralized-future-bernstein/) from
Bernstein revealed that many market experts believe finance is headed toward a
"bank-free, decentralized future" that will see decentralized finance (DeFi)
become "a trillion-dollar asset pool with over $40 billion in revenue by 2028."
The report went on to say that a "far more sustainable, scalable, transparent
[business] with improving token economics," will see a revival of the
industry.LI.FI is in prime position to lead this charge.

"We are thrilled to partner with Philipp, Max and the LI.FI team for the journey
ahead, and to join the company board," said Einar Braathen, Investor, CoinFund.
"Philipp and Max are a special breed of founders with incredible vision and
execution capabilities; they've effectively created a new category in bridge and
liquidity aggregation and produced phenomenal early growth, despite the bear
market."

The proceeds from this fundraise will be used to accelerate development of
LI.FI's offering across more blockchains, decentralized exchanges (DEXs),
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  65   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

LI.FI raises $17.5 million Series A to help traditional finance build on DeFi Fundraise comes as financial firms continue to expand usage of Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols LI.FI, the leading multi-chain liquidity and data gateway, announced today that it has raised more than $17 million in a Series A …

Nachrichten des Autors

Riverside etabliert europäische Gruppe für Kontaminationskontrolle in Reinräumen
284 Leser
Erste Erfolge und weitere Verstöße: Deutsche Umwelthilfe klagt gegen Starbucks, Rewe und Cinestar zur Einhaltung der ...
280 Leser
Schweizer Goldhändler lanciert das Crypto Vreneli / Neue Vreneli Münze definiert mit der ...
228 Leser
Top-Experten auf der CYBICS 2023 in Frankfurt: Wichtigste Konferenz zum EU-Cyber Resilience Act
208 Leser
RWZ mit Rekordergebnis für 2022 / Gesamtergebnis durch alle Geschäftsbereiche ...
192 Leser
Deutsche Edelfisch GmbH auf der Messe Grünes Geld in Stuttgart: Die Fachmesse rund um das Thema ethische und nachhaltige Geldanlagen war ein voller Erfolg (FOTO)
176 Leser
KÖTTER Security fordert mehr Prävention gegen Einbrüche / Gegen steigende Delikte ...
176 Leser
HAGIM Private Debt stattet österreichisches Familienunternehmen mit 40 Mio. Euro ...
172 Leser
Keine Einigung ohne nachhaltigen Inflationsausgleich - Tarifverhandlungen für ...
172 Leser
Palo Alto Networks vom deutschen Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik (BSI) als ...
168 Leser
Rhena Wolf: Einzel- und Gruppencoachings für Selbstständige, Unternehmer, Inhaber und ...
768 Leser
Rekordjahr: Exyte steigert Umsatz um 52 Prozent auf 7,4 Milliarden Euro
640 Leser
KORREKTUR: Auftragseingang im Bauhauptgewerbe im Januar 2023: -5,8 % zum Vormonat
624 Leser
Emissionsmarkt Deutschland: Emittenten setzen auf das zweite Halbjahr
600 Leser
Atradius-Umfrage: Firmen setzen auf Preiserhöhungen als Schutz vor Inflation
576 Leser
DESelect startet "Engage"-Plattform zur Bekämpfung von Marketingermüdung
492 Leser
ManpowerGroup Befragung Fachkräftemangel / 86 Prozent der deutschen Unternehmen können ...
480 Leser
Leidenschaft seit 1883: Vorwerk Gruppe blickt auf 140-jährige Erfolgsgeschichte zurück (FOTO)
456 Leser
Viele Unternehmen digitalisieren Unsinn - IT-Profi Oliver Meinecke sieht das digitale Bemühen ...
456 Leser
Onward Security becomes part of the DEKRA family in the APAC region / DEKRA strengthens ...
424 Leser
J&T Direktbank startet mit 2,5% Zinsen aufs Tagesgeld am deutschen Mark (FOTO)
1620 Leser
Die COVID-19-Pandemie erhöht den Bedarf nach adäquater Versorgung für Menschen mit ...
1312 Leser
Der neue Ford Bronco: Ikonischer Geländewagen kommt in streng limitierter Auflage auf den europäischen Markt ...
1124 Leser
87 % der importierten Photovoltaikanlagen kamen im Jahr 2022 aus China
1068 Leser
Basisrente als Alternative zur Pflichtmitgliedschaft in der gesetzlichen Rentenversicherung: Was Selbstständige jetzt wissen sollten (FOTO)
1036 Leser
Ein Jahr Mitarbeitenden-App: toom und Flip feiern Geburtstag von toomunity / Digitalisierung der internen Kommunikation von toom ...
1020 Leser
Humane sammelt 100 Millionen Dollar in einer Serie-C-Finanzierungsrunde und baut eine Geräte- ...
984 Leser
Berliner Experte für Gebäudeautomation durch Investor gerettet / Nach fünf Wochen: Lösung für die insolvente AURICON GmbH steht
960 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und Sierra Club decken auf: Baden-württembergische Landesbank und EnBW finanzieren Import von Fracking-Gas aus den USA
952 Leser
Reallöhne im Jahr 2022 um 3,1 % gegenüber 2021 gesunken
884 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
9702 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9219 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
7988 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7535 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5663 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5436 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4632 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4149 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser