Technogym is Official Supporter to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Technogym is Official and Exclusive Supporter of the
cardio, strength and functional training equipment for the athletic preparation
of the participants who will compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic
Games.
In Paris, Technogym will equip 29 training centers for the athletes to train
prior to and during the Olympic Games. The main training center, equipped for
the need of all sport disciplines will be the Olympic and Paralympic Village in
Paris Saint Denis, while other training centers specifically designed for
different sport disciplines will be located at the competition venues and at the
off-Paris Olympic Villages in Lille, Marseilles and Tahiti.
A total number of approximately 1.200 pieces of equipment will be made available
to the 14.900 athletes - between Olympic and Paralympic, coming from over 200
different countries and performing in 32 different Olympic Sports and 22
Paralympic Sports. Moreover, Technogym will provide a team of professional
athletic trainers to support the athletes as well as all related services (gym
layout, installation and technical service).
Paris 2024 athletes will have the possibility to train on a selection of the
best and most innovative products covering all training areas such as cardio,
strength and functional training. All Technogym smart equipment will be
connected within Technogym Ecosystem.
Nerio Alessandri, President and Founder of Technogym said: " We are very proud
to be Official and Exclusive Supporter of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic
Games. At Technogym, we work every day to create the most innovative products
and digital technologies to support athletes all over the world improving their
performance and reaching their goals. The partnership with the Olympic Games
means a lot to us, not only because of the invaluable feedback we get from the
athletes, but above all because the Games represent a unique platform for
sharing our commitment to spreading the culture of wellness, sport and health
with the whole world ".
"Technogym has always been working closely with athletes by creating high
quality sports equipment. As an athlete, I know their expertise personally and I
am delighted that this company, a world market leader, is supporting us as
Official and Exclusive Supplier to the Paris 2024 Games. Technogym's experience
and knowledge of the sports ecosystem will be essential to enable athletes
around the world to train in the best conditions. This partnership also
illustrates our common desire to place the athletes at the heart of the project,
relying in particular on the advice of the Athletes' Commission. Thanks to
Technogym for its commitment, and welcome to the adventure"! Tony Estanguet,
President of Paris 2024.
In addition to the partnership with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games,
Technogym is globally recognized as the benchmark brand for elite sports
training.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2045565/Technogym_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031509/Technogym_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/technogym-is-o
fficial-supporter-to-the-paris-2024-olympic-games-301787298.html
Contact:
Enrico Manaresi,
emanaresi@technogym.com,
+393403949108
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/71880/5478254
OTS: Technogym
