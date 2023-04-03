Project TwinTrace Customcells works together with partners on a smart battery factory (FOTO)
Premium processes for global market leadership
"The future of battery cell development and production is undoubtedly networked
and high-tech. With the TwinTrace project, Customcells is playing a pioneering
role worldwide. The digitalization of the entire process chain contributes to
more sustainability and greater efficiency. Such innovations underline our claim
of being a leading global brand in the field of premium battery cells," says Dr.
Dirk Abendroth, CEO of the Customcells Group. Within the framework of TwinTrace,
all relevant product and process data relating to the manufacture of the battery
cell are determined. This enables traceability of all material and product
components and also creates the basis for the creation of a digital twin.
A digital twin is a virtual representation of a real object or process. The twin
uses data and information about the product or process it is supposed to
represent in real time. This makes it possible to simulate, analyze, and
optimize the behavior of products or the performance of a process - all without
having to change the product or process itself. In the case of TwinTrace,
artificial intelligence (AI) is also used to determine the ideal process
parameters for each battery cell during the various manufacturing steps and to
control the process accordingly in a data-driven manner.
Direct collaboration between industry and research for more innovation
"Digitization must not be reduced to collecting and storing data. Value creation
through digitization can only be achieved if the data is also further processed
and incorporated into automated decisions - like for process control. This is
precisely where the digital twin comes in, offering a technical solution that
should be easy to integrate into existing production processes," says Florian
Maier from the Center for Digitized Battery Cell Production (ZDB) at Fraunhofer
IPA. "The direct exchange between research and industry is essential in this
area, as in the end it is always the scalability of a solution that makes the
difference. The joint project provides us with valuable insights for this which
we can also take into account in our further research work," says Michael Oberle
from Fraunhofer IPA. "The digitization of industry is one of the great
opportunities for the future of the German economy and an important prerequisite
on the path to greater sustainability. The digital twin brings more flexibility
and at the same time more quality to processes and opens the field for a whole
range of other possibilities. We are creating a new premium standard here for
the future of the battery industry that will also be relevant for other
industries," says Maryam Zehtaban from acp systems AG.
Use of machine learning in monitoring of active cells
Beyond TwinTrace, Customcells is also driving digitalization and testing the use
of various digital tools and techniques in manufacturing and development. The
use of technologies such as machine learning and digital twins opens up a wide
range of possibilities in areas such as material development, process
optimization and the monitoring of active cells. The company regularly provides
insights and topics on the future of the battery cell on its international
technology blog " Master of Batteries (https://medium.com/master-of-batteries)
".
