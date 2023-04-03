Itzehoe/Tübingen, Germany (ots) - Setting the digital course for the future of

Premium processes for global market leadership"The future of battery cell development and production is undoubtedly networkedand high-tech. With the TwinTrace project, Customcells is playing a pioneeringrole worldwide. The digitalization of the entire process chain contributes tomore sustainability and greater efficiency. Such innovations underline our claimof being a leading global brand in the field of premium battery cells," says Dr.Dirk Abendroth, CEO of the Customcells Group. Within the framework of TwinTrace,all relevant product and process data relating to the manufacture of the batterycell are determined. This enables traceability of all material and productcomponents and also creates the basis for the creation of a digital twin.A digital twin is a virtual representation of a real object or process. The twinuses data and information about the product or process it is supposed torepresent in real time. This makes it possible to simulate, analyze, andoptimize the behavior of products or the performance of a process - all withouthaving to change the product or process itself. In the case of TwinTrace,artificial intelligence (AI) is also used to determine the ideal processparameters for each battery cell during the various manufacturing steps and tocontrol the process accordingly in a data-driven manner.Direct collaboration between industry and research for more innovation"Digitization must not be reduced to collecting and storing data. Value creationthrough digitization can only be achieved if the data is also further processedand incorporated into automated decisions - like for process control. This isprecisely where the digital twin comes in, offering a technical solution thatshould be easy to integrate into existing production processes," says FlorianMaier from the Center for Digitized Battery Cell Production (ZDB) at FraunhoferIPA. "The direct exchange between research and industry is essential in thisarea, as in the end it is always the scalability of a solution that makes thedifference. The joint project provides us with valuable insights for this whichwe can also take into account in our further research work," says Michael Oberlefrom Fraunhofer IPA. "The digitization of industry is one of the greatopportunities for the future of the German economy and an important prerequisiteon the path to greater sustainability. The digital twin brings more flexibilityand at the same time more quality to processes and opens the field for a wholerange of other possibilities. We are creating a new premium standard here forthe future of the battery industry that will also be relevant for otherindustries," says Maryam Zehtaban from acp systems AG.Use of machine learning in monitoring of active cellsBeyond TwinTrace, Customcells is also driving digitalization and testing the useof various digital tools and techniques in manufacturing and development. Theuse of technologies such as machine learning and digital twins opens up a widerange of possibilities in areas such as material development, processoptimization and the monitoring of active cells. The company regularly providesinsights and topics on the future of the battery cell on its internationaltechnology blog " Master of Batteries (https://medium.com/master-of-batteries)".