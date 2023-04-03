checkAd

Successful transaction Adragos Pharma has officially taken over Clinigen's development unit, Lamda Laboratories near Athens, Greece

Munich / London / Athens (ots) -

- Adragos on a growth path: Three locations in Europe and five globally
- Acquisition strengthens Adragos' end-to-end integrated pharmaceutical product
development service offering
- Agreement on further product development activities for Clinigen

Munich-based pharmaceutical contract development organization (CDMO) Adragos
Pharma GmbH successfully completed the acquisition of Lamda Laboratories S.A. in
Athens. With the transaction, Adragos Pharma now operates three sites in Europe
and five globally. The acquisition of Lamda Laboratories significantly expands
Adragos' pharmaceutical product development, regulatory affairs, and supply
chain management services for its global pharmaceutical customers.

In addition to serving as Clinigen's sole development center, Lamda has earned a
well-deserved reputation as a highly reliable contract development organization
(CDO) for third-party customers.

Lamda will continue to provide services for Clinigen.

The Athens site, just 15 minutes drive from the Athens international airport, is
equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, which also allows the handling of
highly potent pharmaceuticals, as well as established quality systems and a
proven track record of delivering complex developments to customers on time.

The official handover of the facility took place today in the presence of the
workforce, which remains at the site.

Dr. Andreas Raabe, CEO of Adragos Pharma: "We are pleased to have carried out
this acquisition. Lamda is of great importance to us because it extends our
value chain coverage from pure Manufacturing to Development, allowing us to
address a new customer group. At the same time, we can offer existing Lamda
customers production capacity within the Adragos Group and existing Adragos
Manufacturing customers a broader service offering."

The exact terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. Truist Securities
acted as buy-side advisor to Adragos Pharma GmbH.

About Adragos

Adragos Pharma is a globally operating CDMO with headquarters in Munich,
Germany. Its declared goal is to expand its existing production network through
acquisitions in Europe, North America, and Japan to attain a globally leading
position within the next few years and set new standards in customer service and
data centricity. In its buy-and-build growth strategy, Adragos Pharma is
supported by FSN Capital, a leading Northern European private equity firm, and
Prange Group, a diversified leading German family office. Adragos Pharma
currently operates four production sites in France, Germany, and Japan.
http://www.adragos-pharma.com

About Clinigen

Clinigen is a global, specialist pharmaceutical services company focused on
providing ethical access to medicines. Its mission is to deliver the right
medicine to the right patient at the right time. The Group supports
pharmaceutical and biotech companies across the medical product lifecycle, from
clinical through to commercial and operates from sites in North America, Europe,
Africa and the Asia Pacific. Clinigen has more than 1,200 employees across five
continents in 15 countries, and provides access in more than 120 countries every
year. For more information on Clinigen, please visit:
http://www.clinigengroup.com

Press contact:

Adragos Pharma
mailto:press@adragos-pharma.com
+49 162 1300986

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157731/5478614
OTS: Adragos Pharma



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  89   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Successful transaction Adragos Pharma has officially taken over Clinigen's development unit, Lamda Laboratories near Athens, Greece - Adragos on a growth path: Three locations in Europe and five globally - Acquisition strengthens Adragos' end-to-end integrated pharmaceutical product development service offering - Agreement on further product development activities for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Lehman-Krise 2.0 / Was die Unruhe in der Bankenwelt für Sparer bedeutet
248 Leser
Unkorrekte Mieterhöhung / Schreiben war nicht ordnungsgemäß zugestellt worden ...
196 Leser
Zweites Mal in Folge: Rechtsschutz der ARAG ist Versicherungsinnovation des Jahres / ARAG Aktiv-Rechtsschutz mit ...
172 Leser
Mentale Stabilität - Bastian Schmidt gibt 5 Tipps, wie Unternehmer einen kühlen Kopf ...
160 Leser
Marktreport: Immobilienpreise im 1. Quartal 2023 weiter rückläufig - Käufer bringen mehr ...
160 Leser
MAX-Jury geht in die dritte, entscheidende Runde: Jetzt ist die Öffentlichkeit dran
144 Leser
Medieneinladung | NRW-ASEAN Summit am 20. April 2023 mit Unterzeichnung einer ...
140 Leser
Storyblok startet den Creator Fund, um Creators die Zukunft des Content Managements zu ...
140 Leser
Wir schaffen Bankenkrisen ab!
112 Leser
Openbank überschreitet die Marke von zwei Millionen Kunden weltweit
112 Leser
Rhena Wolf: Einzel- und Gruppencoachings für Selbstständige, Unternehmer, Inhaber und ...
768 Leser
Rekordjahr: Exyte steigert Umsatz um 52 Prozent auf 7,4 Milliarden Euro
648 Leser
ManpowerGroup Befragung Fachkräftemangel / 86 Prozent der deutschen Unternehmen können ...
516 Leser
FP Markets führt cTrader ein, um das bestehende marktführende Angebot des Unternehmens zu ...
512 Leser
Artemis Group erweitert Konzernleitung und ernennt Finanzchef (FOTO)
504 Leser
DESelect startet "Engage"-Plattform zur Bekämpfung von Marketingermüdung
492 Leser
Onward Security becomes part of the DEKRA family in the APAC region / DEKRA strengthens ...
444 Leser
Elterngeld 2022: Väteranteil steigt weiter auf 26,1 % / Frauen beziehen mit durchschnittlich 14,6 Monaten nach ...
432 Leser
Darmstädter Fintech INNO INVEST startet Maklerpool für 34f-Vermittler und sagt ...
416 Leser
PEUGEOT 9X8 x J. Demsky: Neues Design wird auf der Milan Design Week enthüllt (FOTO)
408 Leser
J&T Direktbank startet mit 2,5% Zinsen aufs Tagesgeld am deutschen Mark (FOTO)
1640 Leser
Die COVID-19-Pandemie erhöht den Bedarf nach adäquater Versorgung für Menschen mit ...
1312 Leser
Der neue Ford Bronco: Ikonischer Geländewagen kommt in streng limitierter Auflage auf den europäischen Markt ...
1148 Leser
Humane sammelt 100 Millionen Dollar in einer Serie-C-Finanzierungsrunde und baut eine Geräte- ...
1124 Leser
Basisrente als Alternative zur Pflichtmitgliedschaft in der gesetzlichen Rentenversicherung: Was Selbstständige jetzt wissen sollten (FOTO)
1052 Leser
Ein Jahr Mitarbeitenden-App: toom und Flip feiern Geburtstag von toomunity / Digitalisierung der internen Kommunikation von toom ...
1020 Leser
Berliner Experte für Gebäudeautomation durch Investor gerettet / Nach fünf Wochen: Lösung für die insolvente AURICON GmbH steht
988 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und Sierra Club decken auf: Baden-württembergische Landesbank und EnBW finanzieren Import von Fracking-Gas aus den USA
952 Leser
Neustart für die ePA: AOK vergibt Auftrag für elektronische Patientenakte neu
888 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in Metzgerei- und Fleischereibetrieben - Justin Kießig verrät 5 ...
836 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
9750 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9219 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7535 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5667 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5460 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4632 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4161 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser