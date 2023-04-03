Successful transaction Adragos Pharma has officially taken over Clinigen's development unit, Lamda Laboratories near Athens, Greece
- Adragos on a growth path: Three locations in Europe and five globally
- Acquisition strengthens Adragos' end-to-end integrated pharmaceutical product
development service offering
- Agreement on further product development activities for Clinigen
Munich-based pharmaceutical contract development organization (CDMO) Adragos
Pharma GmbH successfully completed the acquisition of Lamda Laboratories S.A. in
Athens. With the transaction, Adragos Pharma now operates three sites in Europe
and five globally. The acquisition of Lamda Laboratories significantly expands
Adragos' pharmaceutical product development, regulatory affairs, and supply
chain management services for its global pharmaceutical customers.
