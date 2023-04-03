Munich / London / Athens (ots) -



- Adragos on a growth path: Three locations in Europe and five globally

- Acquisition strengthens Adragos' end-to-end integrated pharmaceutical product

development service offering

- Agreement on further product development activities for Clinigen



Munich-based pharmaceutical contract development organization (CDMO) Adragos

Pharma GmbH successfully completed the acquisition of Lamda Laboratories S.A. in

Athens. With the transaction, Adragos Pharma now operates three sites in Europe

and five globally. The acquisition of Lamda Laboratories significantly expands

Adragos' pharmaceutical product development, regulatory affairs, and supply

chain management services for its global pharmaceutical customers.





In addition to serving as Clinigen's sole development center, Lamda has earned awell-deserved reputation as a highly reliable contract development organization(CDO) for third-party customers.Lamda will continue to provide services for Clinigen.The Athens site, just 15 minutes drive from the Athens international airport, isequipped with state-of-the-art equipment, which also allows the handling ofhighly potent pharmaceuticals, as well as established quality systems and aproven track record of delivering complex developments to customers on time.The official handover of the facility took place today in the presence of theworkforce, which remains at the site.Dr. Andreas Raabe, CEO of Adragos Pharma: "We are pleased to have carried outthis acquisition. Lamda is of great importance to us because it extends ourvalue chain coverage from pure Manufacturing to Development, allowing us toaddress a new customer group. At the same time, we can offer existing Lamdacustomers production capacity within the Adragos Group and existing AdragosManufacturing customers a broader service offering."The exact terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. Truist Securitiesacted as buy-side advisor to Adragos Pharma GmbH.