MakerVerse Secures 9.4 Million Euro Series A Funding to Expand On-Demand Manufacturing
Berlin (ots) - The funding will grow the company's AI-powered platform, helping
companies build resilient supply chains.
With manufacturers seeking an easier way to source industrial-quality parts,
MakerVerse raised EUR9.4 million in series A funding to meet that need.
MakerVerse will scale its AI-powered on-demand manufacturing platform for even
faster growth.
9.5 Ventures lead the funding round. All original seed round investors -
including Siemens Energy and ZEISS - subscribed to the new round.
"The last year has really proven that companies want a simpler way to innovate,"
said Dr. Markus Seibold, CEO of MakerVerse. "Our platform makes it easy to
access advanced manufacturing technologies. With the funding, we will expand our
technologies and help companies with even larger projects to drive further
innovation."
MakerVerse offers a one-stop shop platform with a fully-vetted global supply
chain for advanced manufacturing technologies, such as CNC machining and 3D
printing. This helps companies build resilient supply chains and easily source
parts for prototyping, serial production, and more.
"We're thrilled to have closed this funding round, especially in light of the
uncertainty in global economic conditions and in the venture capital world,"
said Tim Schark, CFO of MakerVerse. "This funding round highlights the benefits
and uniqueness of our set-up, which combines the strategic advantages of
corporate investors with the speed and expertise in innovative business models
of VCs."
MakerVerse launched in early 2022 in Germany. Since then, the company has
attracted diverse customers throughout Europe and internationally, including
multinationals, mid-size companies, and start-ups. MakerVerse onboarded nearly
50 vetted suppliers and the company's headcount grew to 30+ employees.
Future Plans
MakerVerse will expand its "one-stop shop" with more technologies and materials.
MakerVerse will also provide advanced support to integrate the platform into
customers' systems. The company plans to build capacity for more large-scale
orders .
"With this funding, we'll be able to expand our end-to-end production order
support, which involves creating complete manufacturing plans, providing expert
guidance, and executing the entire project," said Ward Ripmeester, COO of
MakerVerse.
About MakerVerse
MakerVerse is the advanced manufacturing platform for sourcing industrial-grade
parts on demand. The multi-sided platform connects industrial makers with a
distributed network of certified producers. Investors include industry leaders
Siemens Energy and ZEISS, and financial/venture capital investors, including 9.5
Ventures.
Pressekontakt:
Anthony Karge, Marketing Manager
http://www.makerverse.ai
mailto:press@makerverse.ai
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164138/5479459
OTS: Makerverse
