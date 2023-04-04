MakerVerse Secures 9.4 Million Euro Series A Funding to Expand On-Demand Manufacturing

Berlin (ots) - The funding will grow the company's AI-powered platform, helping

companies build resilient supply chains.



With manufacturers seeking an easier way to source industrial-quality parts,

MakerVerse raised EUR9.4 million in series A funding to meet that need.

MakerVerse will scale its AI-powered on-demand manufacturing platform for even

faster growth.



9.5 Ventures lead the funding round. All original seed round investors -

including Siemens Energy and ZEISS - subscribed to the new round.





"The last year has really proven that companies want a simpler way to innovate,"said Dr. Markus Seibold, CEO of MakerVerse. "Our platform makes it easy toaccess advanced manufacturing technologies. With the funding, we will expand ourtechnologies and help companies with even larger projects to drive furtherinnovation."MakerVerse offers a one-stop shop platform with a fully-vetted global supplychain for advanced manufacturing technologies, such as CNC machining and 3Dprinting. This helps companies build resilient supply chains and easily sourceparts for prototyping, serial production, and more."We're thrilled to have closed this funding round, especially in light of theuncertainty in global economic conditions and in the venture capital world,"said Tim Schark, CFO of MakerVerse. "This funding round highlights the benefitsand uniqueness of our set-up, which combines the strategic advantages ofcorporate investors with the speed and expertise in innovative business modelsof VCs."MakerVerse launched in early 2022 in Germany. Since then, the company hasattracted diverse customers throughout Europe and internationally, includingmultinationals, mid-size companies, and start-ups. MakerVerse onboarded nearly50 vetted suppliers and the company's headcount grew to 30+ employees.Future PlansMakerVerse will expand its "one-stop shop" with more technologies and materials.MakerVerse will also provide advanced support to integrate the platform intocustomers' systems. The company plans to build capacity for more large-scaleorders ."With this funding, we'll be able to expand our end-to-end production ordersupport, which involves creating complete manufacturing plans, providing expertguidance, and executing the entire project," said Ward Ripmeester, COO ofMakerVerse.About MakerVerseMakerVerse is the advanced manufacturing platform for sourcing industrial-gradeparts on demand. The multi-sided platform connects industrial makers with adistributed network of certified producers. Investors include industry leadersSiemens Energy and ZEISS, and financial/venture capital investors, including 9.5Ventures.