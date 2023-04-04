Xella commits to an ambitious, science-based target for CO2 emissions reduction (FOTO)
- Company launches its Sustainability Report for 2022
Xella Group, a leading European building materials provider of sustainable,
efficient, and affordable walling solutions, publishes its 2022 sustainability
report today. In addition, Xella announces it has submitted its 2030 CO2
emission reduction targets to the Science Based Targets initiative for
validation. With this commitment, Xella aims to ensure that its reduction
pathway, including emissions from its supply chain, is in line with the robust
pathway recognized by climate scientists to limit the global temperature
increase to 1.5 °C (Paris Agreement).
Xella´s ESG strategy is based on three pillars: reducing CO2 emissions across
all operations and more globally along the full value chain, developing the
circularity of its materials, and ensuring a safe, diverse and inclusive
workplace. The latest sustainability report highlights continued progress in all
three pillars of Xella's ESG strategy.
Emissions significantly reduced.
In 2022, Xella has reduced its CO2 market-based emissions by 8 percent vs 2021,
thanks to the deployment of its energy efficiency actions. In addition, Scope 3
[1] CO2 emissions have been assessed precisely in 2022, representing 84 percent
of Xella's total [2] CO2 emissions. When Xella completes the process of setting
up a science-based target, it will also add an absolute reduction target for its
Scope 3 emissions, beyond a more ambitious target for scope 1 and 2 emissions.
Xella is committed to working with suppliers to find ways to decrease CO2
emissions in some categories of raw materials in the years ahead.
Xella aims to drive circularity.
Xella used 4 percent less input materials in 2022, and sand consumption
decreased thanks to an increased use of crushed return material from production.
This is aligned with Xella's commitment to stop putting production leftovers to
landfill by 2025 and is the first step of its strategy. Xella is dedicated to
further enhance the circularity of its products and production. This includes
decreasing scraps generated by production and investigating new ways to use
leftovers, sort-clean cuts-off, and processed waste from demolition in Xella's
production rather than virgin raw material. It also includes rolling out digital
services such as Xella's blue.sprint digital solution, which contributes to
decrease mistakes and optimizes the use of its products.
Xella can rely on its own research & development facility Xella Technologie- und
Forschungsgesellschaft mbH (T&F), to develop new methods and formulas to make
its production more sustainable.
