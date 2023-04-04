Xella commits to an ambitious, science-based target for CO2 emissions reduction (FOTO)

- Company launches its Sustainability Report for 2022



Xella Group, a leading European building materials provider of sustainable,

efficient, and affordable walling solutions, publishes its 2022 sustainability

report today. In addition, Xella announces it has submitted its 2030 CO2

emission reduction targets to the Science Based Targets initiative for

validation. With this commitment, Xella aims to ensure that its reduction

pathway, including emissions from its supply chain, is in line with the robust

pathway recognized by climate scientists to limit the global temperature

increase to 1.5 °C (Paris Agreement).



Xella´s ESG strategy is based on three pillars: reducing CO2 emissions across

all operations and more globally along the full value chain, developing the

circularity of its materials, and ensuring a safe, diverse and inclusive

workplace. The latest sustainability report highlights continued progress in all

three pillars of Xella's ESG strategy.



