European Bioplastics sides with specific EU Commission proposal / Why coffee capsules should be compostable

Berlin (ots) - European Bioplastics (EUBP) supports the European Commission's

intention of making coffee capsules mandatorily compostable and calls on the EU

Parliament and Council to uphold this specific proposal to not undermine its

effectiveness.



"While we regret that currently only a limited number of packaging applications

have been suggested to mandatorily be compostable, we wholeheartedly support the

Commission's inclusion of coffee capsules in the listing of products that, in

the future, shall be allowed to be placed on the EU market only if certified

compostable", says Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director of EUBP.





Coffee makes up approximately 80% of a coffee capsule by weight. Capturing thecapsules' main component via organic recycling ensures the greatest valueretention from the used application, which is in line with the fundamentals ofcircularity. Compost containing coffee grounds has several benefits when used asa soil amendment. In any other end-of-life option, the valuable organic materialis simply lost.The Commission's Impact Assessment concludes that compostable coffee capsulesare a preferred option from a Life-Cycle Assessment point of view. Compostablecoffee capsules significantly increase the capture of biowaste, reduce thecontamination of compost with non-compostable plastics, and do not lead toincreased contamination of other waste streams.If all single-serve units on the market are compostable in industrial compostingfacilities consumers can be sure where to dispose their capsules after use.Organic recycling operators have the peace of mind that whatever single-serveunit enters their facilities is safe and can biodegrade like the rest of theinput material and does not leave persistent microplastics.Given that separate collection of biowaste will be mandatory in the EU by 2024,there is no need for a dedicated infrastructure build up for collection, sortingand organic recycling of certified compostable coffee capsules. This is,however, not the case for other forms of coffee capsules on the market, forwhich recycling schemes exist in very few countries."We, therefore, strongly believe that organic recycling is the mostenvironmentally sound end of life option for single serve coffee units and callon the Parliament and Council to keep coffee capsules on the proposed positivelist for mandatorily compostable packaging applications as set out in theCommission's proposal for revised packaging rules (PPWR)", von Pogrellconcludes. More information can be found on http://www.european-bioplastics.org