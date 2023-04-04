checkAd

European Bioplastics sides with specific EU Commission proposal / Why coffee capsules should be compostable

Berlin (ots) - European Bioplastics (EUBP) supports the European Commission's
intention of making coffee capsules mandatorily compostable and calls on the EU
Parliament and Council to uphold this specific proposal to not undermine its
effectiveness.

"While we regret that currently only a limited number of packaging applications
have been suggested to mandatorily be compostable, we wholeheartedly support the
Commission's inclusion of coffee capsules in the listing of products that, in
the future, shall be allowed to be placed on the EU market only if certified
compostable", says Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director of EUBP.

Coffee makes up approximately 80% of a coffee capsule by weight. Capturing the
capsules' main component via organic recycling ensures the greatest value
retention from the used application, which is in line with the fundamentals of
circularity. Compost containing coffee grounds has several benefits when used as
a soil amendment. In any other end-of-life option, the valuable organic material
is simply lost.

The Commission's Impact Assessment concludes that compostable coffee capsules
are a preferred option from a Life-Cycle Assessment point of view. Compostable
coffee capsules significantly increase the capture of biowaste, reduce the
contamination of compost with non-compostable plastics, and do not lead to
increased contamination of other waste streams.

If all single-serve units on the market are compostable in industrial composting
facilities consumers can be sure where to dispose their capsules after use.
Organic recycling operators have the peace of mind that whatever single-serve
unit enters their facilities is safe and can biodegrade like the rest of the
input material and does not leave persistent microplastics.

Given that separate collection of biowaste will be mandatory in the EU by 2024,
there is no need for a dedicated infrastructure build up for collection, sorting
and organic recycling of certified compostable coffee capsules. This is,
however, not the case for other forms of coffee capsules on the market, for
which recycling schemes exist in very few countries.

"We, therefore, strongly believe that organic recycling is the most
environmentally sound end of life option for single serve coffee units and call
on the Parliament and Council to keep coffee capsules on the proposed positive
list for mandatorily compostable packaging applications as set out in the
Commission's proposal for revised packaging rules (PPWR)", von Pogrell
concludes. More information can be found on http://www.european-bioplastics.org
.

Contact:

Hasso von Pogrell,
Managing Director, European Bioplastics,
+493028482350,
mailto:press@european-bioplastics.org

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/68147/5479856
OTS: European Bioplastics


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  73   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

European Bioplastics sides with specific EU Commission proposal / Why coffee capsules should be compostable European Bioplastics (EUBP) supports the European Commission's intention of making coffee capsules mandatorily compostable and calls on the EU Parliament and Council to uphold this specific proposal to not undermine its effectiveness. "While we …

Nachrichten des Autors

Industriestandort Deutschland im Wandel: Auswirkungen auf die Bewertung von Produktionsimmobilien
172 Leser
Darling Ingredients schließt Übernahme des brasilianischen Gelatine- und ...
140 Leser
7-Eleven plant Einstieg in den deutschen Markt / Führender Convenience Anbieter sucht nach ...
140 Leser
Jetzt auch in Bayern: Dienstrad-Leasing für Tarifangestellte der bayerischen Metall- und Elektroindustrie
140 Leser
Bilanz 2022: Erfolgreiches Krisenmanagement als Basis für stabilen Ausblick (FOTO)
136 Leser
Tiefkühl-Rekorde im Jubiläumsjahr / Gesamtmarkt wächst stark: Bestmarken bei Absatz und Verbrauch
136 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Abwärtstrend gestoppt - Immobilienpreise sinken nur noch in 4 von 14 Städten
132 Leser
Voneinander lernen durch Reverse Mentoring: Gen-Up ruft Beirat aus Marken- und Medienexpert*innen ins Leben (FOTO)
132 Leser
Agentur Media Plan mit neuem Corporate Look und Website auf internationalem Kurs (FOTO)
124 Leser
Balkonkraftwerke: Die Zukunft der dezentralen Energieerzeugung? (FOTO)
120 Leser
Artemis Group erweitert Konzernleitung und ernennt Finanzchef (FOTO)
668 Leser
FP Markets führt cTrader ein, um das bestehende marktführende Angebot des Unternehmens zu ...
520 Leser
Digital Career Institute erweitert Angebot um Salesforce Kurs
476 Leser
Elterngeld 2022: Väteranteil steigt weiter auf 26,1 % / Frauen beziehen mit durchschnittlich 14,6 Monaten nach ...
432 Leser
PEUGEOT 9X8 x J. Demsky: Neues Design wird auf der Milan Design Week enthüllt (FOTO)
408 Leser
Einzelhandelsumsatz im Februar 2023 real um 1,3 % niedriger als im Vormonat
404 Leser
Xinhua Silk Road: Investitionsförderungsveranstaltung für 19. ICIF, Shenzhen Design Week in Berlin, ...
396 Leser
Zahlungsverkehr der Zukunft / Souveränität durch Synergien - Wie können nationale ...
392 Leser
Crossover Markets bringt CROSSx, den ersten Ausführungsplatz für digitale Assets seiner ...
384 Leser
Synergien nutzen - Kräfte bündeln - Potential ausbauen / Engelhard Arzneimittel ...
384 Leser
J&T Direktbank startet mit 2,5% Zinsen aufs Tagesgeld am deutschen Mark (FOTO)
1644 Leser
Die COVID-19-Pandemie erhöht den Bedarf nach adäquater Versorgung für Menschen mit ...
1312 Leser
Der neue Ford Bronco: Ikonischer Geländewagen kommt in streng limitierter Auflage auf den europäischen Markt ...
1148 Leser
Humane sammelt 100 Millionen Dollar in einer Serie-C-Finanzierungsrunde und baut eine Geräte- ...
1124 Leser
Basisrente als Alternative zur Pflichtmitgliedschaft in der gesetzlichen Rentenversicherung: Was Selbstständige jetzt wissen sollten (FOTO)
1052 Leser
Ein Jahr Mitarbeitenden-App: toom und Flip feiern Geburtstag von toomunity / Digitalisierung der internen Kommunikation von toom ...
1020 Leser
Berliner Experte für Gebäudeautomation durch Investor gerettet / Nach fünf Wochen: Lösung für die insolvente AURICON GmbH steht
1020 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und Sierra Club decken auf: Baden-württembergische Landesbank und EnBW finanzieren Import von Fracking-Gas aus den USA
952 Leser
Neustart für die ePA: AOK vergibt Auftrag für elektronische Patientenakte neu
892 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in Metzgerei- und Fleischereibetrieben - Justin Kießig verrät 5 ...
836 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
9810 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9219 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7535 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5667 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5472 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4632 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4161 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3904 Leser