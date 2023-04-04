Financial year 2022 GEMA stronger than ever with a record financial result

Munich (ots) - Despite the challenging situation in society and the economy as a

whole, the German music collecting society and one of the world's largest

authors' societies for musical works, GEMA, achieved its best result ever in

2022. Its total revenues for the financial year were EUR 1.178 billion (a more

than 13 per cent increase on 2021's EUR 1.039 billion). For the first time in

GEMA's history the distribution sum will exceed the billion-euro-mark.



The lifting of pandemic-related restrictions from the second quarter led to a

significant revival of cultural life and a significant increase in revenues from

public musical performance. In addition, growth in the online sector continued,

especially in music and film streaming. Overall total revenues thus far exceed

pre-Corona levels. As a result, the music collecting society will be able to

distribute EUR 1.009 billion - more than ever before - to its members and rights

owners around the world.



