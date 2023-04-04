Cologne (ots) - MTR Legal Rechtsanwälte and Marc Klaas have been singled out forrecognition this year by Best Lawyers.The renowned U.S. publishing company releases an annual list of the top lawyersand law firms in Germany. This year's 2023 edition features both MTR LegalRechtsanwälte and Marc Klaas, whose practice covers a number of areas, includingcorporate and commercial law, and M&A.Best Lawyers has been publishing these ratings since 1981. The foundation of itsapproach to appraising candidates is a survey of firms and practitioners whoevaluate the work of their peers, the idea being that no one is better placed toassess the work of lawyers than fellow practitioners. These assessments reflectthe esteem in which the work of lawyers and law firms is held by their peers.Where praise is particularly pronounced, another careful examination of the firmor practitioner in question is conducted before they are featured on therelevant list, which then serves as recognition of their outstandingcontribution and as a vital source of information for potential clients.MTR Legal sees this honor as a testament to its entire team, while also viewingit as a challenge to continue raising the bar in providing a trusted, one-stopconsultancy service to domestic and international clients alike.https://www.mtrlegal.com/en.htmlMTR Legal Rechtsanwälte http://www.mtrlegal.com/en/ is an international,full-service law firm that provides counsel on corporate, commercial, andbusiness law, tax law, IT law, IP law, and distribution law. The firm advisesinternational companies, corporations, mid-sized businesses, and private clientsworldwide, and has offices in Berlin, Bonn, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt,Hamburg, Munich, and Stuttgart.Contact:MTR Legal RechtsanwälteMichael RainerKonrad-Adenauer-Ufer 8350668 ColognePhone: +49 221 9999220Email: mailto:info@mtrlegal.comURL: https://www.mtrlegal.com/en/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/136523/5479955OTS: MTR Rechtsanwälte