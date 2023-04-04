Best Lawyers 2023 Marc Klaas and MTR Legal Rechtsanwälte make the grade
Cologne (ots) - MTR Legal Rechtsanwälte and Marc Klaas have been singled out for
recognition this year by Best Lawyers.
The renowned U.S. publishing company releases an annual list of the top lawyers
and law firms in Germany. This year's 2023 edition features both MTR Legal
Rechtsanwälte and Marc Klaas, whose practice covers a number of areas, including
corporate and commercial law, and M&A.
Best Lawyers has been publishing these ratings since 1981. The foundation of its
approach to appraising candidates is a survey of firms and practitioners who
evaluate the work of their peers, the idea being that no one is better placed to
assess the work of lawyers than fellow practitioners. These assessments reflect
the esteem in which the work of lawyers and law firms is held by their peers.
Where praise is particularly pronounced, another careful examination of the firm
or practitioner in question is conducted before they are featured on the
relevant list, which then serves as recognition of their outstanding
contribution and as a vital source of information for potential clients.
MTR Legal sees this honor as a testament to its entire team, while also viewing
it as a challenge to continue raising the bar in providing a trusted, one-stop
consultancy service to domestic and international clients alike.
https://www.mtrlegal.com/en.html
MTR Legal Rechtsanwälte http://www.mtrlegal.com/en/ is an international,
full-service law firm that provides counsel on corporate, commercial, and
business law, tax law, IT law, IP law, and distribution law. The firm advises
international companies, corporations, mid-sized businesses, and private clients
worldwide, and has offices in Berlin, Bonn, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt,
Hamburg, Munich, and Stuttgart.
Contact:
MTR Legal Rechtsanwälte
Michael Rainer
Konrad-Adenauer-Ufer 83
50668 Cologne
Phone: +49 221 9999220
Email: mailto:info@mtrlegal.com
URL: https://www.mtrlegal.com/en/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/136523/5479955
OTS: MTR Rechtsanwälte
