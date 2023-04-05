checkAd
Original-Research: First Tin Plc (von GBC AG): BUY
Original-Research First Tin Plc (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: First Tin Plc - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu First Tin Plc

Unternehmen: First Tin Plc
ISIN: GB00BNR45554

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 0.50 GBP
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger

Two new low capex tin mines in Germany and Australia. ESG compliant. High valuation upside. DFS studies by the end of 2023. Investment decisions by Q1 2024.
 
Increasing demand for tin. Tin is an important material when it comes to the ongoing electrification of the world. At the same time, tin deposits are limited, especially in Europe. Tin is anticipated to endure continuous deficit markets for the foreseeable future due to rising demand and shortages.
 
Through the quick development of high-value, low-capex tin assets in Germany and Australia, the company is concentrating on becoming a tin supplier in jurisdictions free from war and with low political risk.  
Two advanced tin projects, Tellerhäuser and Taranga. Tier 1 jurisdiction (Germany and Australia), DFS underway for both projects.  
Strong ESG commitment. Mine to market in Germany. Zero-waste mine objective. Building an ethical and reliable tin supply with low-carbon electricity.
 
Major milestones to be achieved soon. DFS should be ready for Taronga project by 2023 Year End to be followed by an investment decision. DFS for Tellerhäuser should follow during the first half year of 2024. The company ranked seventh for the project most likely to be built by the International Tin Association.
 
Strong economics. PFS for Tellerhäuser states a $49m capex and an IRR of 55%. PFS for Taranga states a $76m capex with an IRR of 59% @$30,000/t tin.  
Growth opportunity. The company is currently drilling at both project locations for confirmation, extension, and exploration.  
Strong and extensively experienced team in the tin market, metallurgical work, and mine-to-supply business model.
 
Based on our DCF model, we have determined a price target of 0.50 GBP per share and a BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/26707.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstrasse 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
Date and time of completion of the research report: 03.04.2023 10:00 Date and time of the first disclosure of the research report: 05.04.2023 10:00

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Die First Tin Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von 0,00 % und einem Kurs von 0,080EUR gehandelt.


Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC


