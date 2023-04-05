Coosto predicts their ChatGPT integration will create 90% of all social posts

Eindhoven, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Coosto launches an integration with

Tests have shown that automated content production is done in a fraction of the time compared to conventional content creation. In some cases, it was reported to be up to 98% faster, while maintaining quality.

The AI Content Generator is designed to support content creators instead of taking over their jobs. The level of input largely determines the quality of the automatically generated social media copy.

''Our background in AI made us embrace various AI models for several years. We have been following initiatives such as Open AI for quite some time, and it makes sense for us to work together in the world we operate in'', says CEO Toine Verheul. ''There are also dissenting voices around the use of AI, and we think that is actually positive. We need discussion for further development in the right direction'', Verheul adds. ''At Coosto, we see AI as a helpful tool for our customers, but the customer always remains in control.'

Coosto's AI Content Generator is as of now available for Coosto customers and can be tested for free by interested parties.