Coosto predicts their ChatGPT integration will create 90% of all social posts

Eindhoven, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Coosto launches an integration with
ChatGPT today and expects 90% of all social media posts from Coosto users to be
created using this AI integration.

Coosto (https://www.coosto.com/en?utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_source=pressreleas
e&utm_campaign=en%20-%20chatgpt-integratie&utm_term=chatgpt) today announced its
integration with ChatGPT technology, which allows Coosto users to produce fully
automated content linked to their brand and relevant market trends. The ChatGPT
Content Generator takes into account factors such as message length per
platform, tone of voice, market trends, language, and sentiment.

Tests have shown that automated content production is done in a fraction of the
time compared to conventional content creation. In some cases, it was reported
to be up to 98% faster, while maintaining quality.

The AI Content Generator is designed to support content creators instead of
taking over their jobs. The level of input largely determines the quality of the
automatically generated social media copy.

''Our background in AI made us embrace various AI models for several years. We
have been following initiatives such as Open AI for quite some time, and it
makes sense for us to work together in the world we operate in'', says CEO Toine
Verheul. ''There are also dissenting voices around the use of AI, and we think
that is actually positive. We need discussion for further development in the
right direction'', Verheul adds. ''At Coosto, we see AI as a helpful tool for
our customers, but the customer always remains in control.'

Coosto's AI Content Generator is as of now available for Coosto customers and
can be tested for free by interested parties.

Learn more: https://www.coosto.com/en?utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_source=pressre
lease&utm_campaign=en%20-%20chatgpt-integratie&utm_term=chatgpt

Contact:

Tariq Verlinden; Annefleur Di Bucchianico; +31 40 249 2700; press@coosto.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169482/5480112
OTS: Coosto B.V.



