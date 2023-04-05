Boston (ots) -



- ClimatePartner launches new climate action label "ClimatePartner certified",

setting higher requirements for companies including mandatory emissions

reduction targets.

- Individual climate-ID pages show the complete climate action journey of

companies and provide transparency about all measures of their voluntary

climate action commitments.

- Previous "carbon neutral" label to be phased out after transitional phase.



In the fight against climate change, the voluntary commitment of companies

continues to play a central role. At the same time, the regulatory framework is

changing, and existing sustainability standards are being questioned.

ClimatePartner has therefore developed a new solution with "ClimatePartner

certified", which takes into account the increased demands for comprehensive

climate action and in particular the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.





Companies wishing to use this new label from ClimatePartner must make an initialcalculation of their carbon footprint, then recalculate it on a regular basis.Even if companies only plan to use the label for a single product, they must setorganizational reduction targets and demonstrate that they have alreadyimplemented reduction measures. In addition, companies must contribute to globalclimate action by financing climate projects. The new "ClimatePartner certified"label is a confirmation and symbol of a company's climate action commitment. Itrefers via a link or QR code to an individual climate-ID page, through whichconsumers can fully understand the climate action journey of the relevantcompany. At the click of a mouse, it is possible to see, among other things,what reduction measures have already been implemented and what goals the companyis pursuing in order to achieve long-term climate action.Tristan A. Foerster, CEO ClimatePartner USA, explains: "Our new label'ClimatePartner certified' not only places higher demands on climate actioncommitment, but also requires that this is pursued in the long term and becomespart of the corporate strategy. This is a decisive further development, becauseit is no longer about individual climate action efforts, but about continuousreduction in combination with transparency around companies' sustainabilityjourneys."Climate action contribution for individual services, events, and more stillpossibleAs climate projects continue to be an indispensable part of global climateaction, ClimatePartner will also offer other organizations the opportunity tocontribute to climate action. These are usually companies that are still at thebeginning of their climate action journey, or individual projects and one-off