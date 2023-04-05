Mandatory emissions reduction and even greater transparency ClimatePartner introduces new solution for climate action (FOTO)
- ClimatePartner launches new climate action label "ClimatePartner certified",
setting higher requirements for companies including mandatory emissions
reduction targets.
- Individual climate-ID pages show the complete climate action journey of
companies and provide transparency about all measures of their voluntary
climate action commitments.
- Previous "carbon neutral" label to be phased out after transitional phase.
In the fight against climate change, the voluntary commitment of companies
continues to play a central role. At the same time, the regulatory framework is
changing, and existing sustainability standards are being questioned.
ClimatePartner has therefore developed a new solution with "ClimatePartner
certified", which takes into account the increased demands for comprehensive
climate action and in particular the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Companies wishing to use this new label from ClimatePartner must make an initial
calculation of their carbon footprint, then recalculate it on a regular basis.
Even if companies only plan to use the label for a single product, they must set
organizational reduction targets and demonstrate that they have already
implemented reduction measures. In addition, companies must contribute to global
climate action by financing climate projects. The new "ClimatePartner certified"
label is a confirmation and symbol of a company's climate action commitment. It
refers via a link or QR code to an individual climate-ID page, through which
consumers can fully understand the climate action journey of the relevant
company. At the click of a mouse, it is possible to see, among other things,
what reduction measures have already been implemented and what goals the company
is pursuing in order to achieve long-term climate action.
Tristan A. Foerster, CEO ClimatePartner USA, explains: "Our new label
'ClimatePartner certified' not only places higher demands on climate action
commitment, but also requires that this is pursued in the long term and becomes
part of the corporate strategy. This is a decisive further development, because
it is no longer about individual climate action efforts, but about continuous
reduction in combination with transparency around companies' sustainability
journeys."
Climate action contribution for individual services, events, and more still
possible
As climate projects continue to be an indispensable part of global climate
action, ClimatePartner will also offer other organizations the opportunity to
contribute to climate action. These are usually companies that are still at the
beginning of their climate action journey, or individual projects and one-off
