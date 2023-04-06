Düsseldorf (ots) -- First-quarter revenues grew organically by 21.0%- Adjusted EBITDA up organically by 24.8%- Gerresheimer confirms guidance for financial year 2023Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drugdelivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, has started the 2023financial year with a strong first quarter. The company recorded double-digitpercentage growth in revenues and Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter andconfirms its guidance for 2023. "The good first quarter confirms how far we havedriven Gerresheimer's transformation over the past four years. Our strategy istaking full effect, we are growing in all divisions and becoming sustainablymore profitable quarter after quarter. Our broad product portfolio and ourquality and innovation leadership enable us to address new trends such as GLP-1obesity and diabetes treatment, and to support our customers with specificsolutions such as autoinjectors and bypass syringes. This offers us excellentgrowth opportunities," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "Our orderbooks are very well filled and we expect continued double-digit growth inrevenues and Adjusted EBITDA with a further year-on-year improvement in margins.We are on track for another record year," he added.The transformation process that we initiated with the start of our formula gstrategy process in 2019 has already significantly changed our company. Thefirst quarter illustrates the successes of the transformation. Gerresheimer isnow a sustainably profitable growth company that operates as an innovationleader and solutions provider. With a strong customer orientation and focus onhighest quality, the company has continuously improved its competitiveness anddemonstrated its resilience. The investments of recent years are paying off, asevidenced by the significantly higher growth rates and double-digit marginincreases in the first quarter.The Gerresheimer Group generated revenues of EUR 457.8m in the first quarter2022, compared to EUR 370.8m in the same quarter in the prior year. On anorganic basis - meaning without exchange rate effects - revenues increased by21.0%. All divisions achieved double-digit growth. Adjusted EBITDA climbed by26.7% to EUR 78.0m, corresponding to an increase of 24.8% on organic basis.Adjusted EPS amounted to EUR 0.71, an increase of 12.7% compared to the samequarter in the prior year. In organic terms Adjusted EPS was up by 13.4%.Revenues in the Plastics & Devices Division in the first quarter of the 2023financial year came to EUR 228.7m, up from EUR 186.0m in the same quarter in theprior year. In organic terms revenues increased by 20.0%. Demand for plasticpackaging, inhalers, and pens contributed in particular to the excellentdevelopment in revenues compared to the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA wasa substantial 17.4% higher year on year, or up by 14.5% on an organic basis.The Primary Packaging Glass Division increased its revenues significantly in thefirst quarter of the financial year by 23.5% to EUR 227.5m. Adjusted forexchange rate effects, revenues were up by 21.6% year on year. Pharma businesswas boosted by the strong performance in both the Moulded Glass and TubularGlass Business Units. Adjusted EBITDA climbed considerably year on year, by34.3% in nominal terms and 34.5% organically. This increase was due to the solidoverall performance by both business units.The Advanced Technologies Division pushes forward with projects and investmentsin its future growth. This included ongoing projects for the development of anew pump for a US biotech customer as well as a micro pump for chronic heartfailure treatment.Guidance for FY 2023 (for group level, FXN):- Organic revenue growth: at least 10%- Organic adjusted EBITDA growth : at least 10%- Adjusted EPS growth : low single-digit percentageMid-term Guidance (for group level, FXN):- Organic revenue growth: at least 10%- Organic adjusted EBITDA: margin of 23-25%- Adjusted EPS growth: at least 10%The Quarterly Statement is available here:https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/reportsContact:Ueli UtzingerGroup Senior Director Marketing & CommunicationT +41 79 400 8640mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Die Gerresheimer Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von +1,03 % und einem Kurs von 93,40EUR gehandelt.