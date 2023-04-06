DEKRA expands Board of Management / Petra Finke and Peter Laursen to fill newly created Board of Management positions at DEKRA (FOTO)

Stuttgart, Germany (ots) - - Two new Board Members to join DEKRA SE: Petra Finke

(55) to become Chief Digitalization Officer (CDO) as of July 1, 2023, Peter

Laursen (47) appointed as Chief Operation Officer (COO) with immediate effect.



- They both complete the DEKRA SE Board of Management together with Stan

Zurkiewicz as CEO and Wolfgang Linsenmaier as CFO.





- The recent appointments result from significant changes made by DEKRA in bothits Board of Management composition and organization, as the company seeks toaccelerate its transformation and facilitate the execution of its Focus Strategy2025.- The newly created CDO role will focus on enhancing DEKRA's existing serviceportfolio and introducing new advanced digital services in the light of theongoing digital transformation.- The newly created COO role is dedicated to strengthening DEKRA's globalposition, improving the company's business results, and better serving the needsof its customers across the globe.- Stefan Kölbl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DEKRA: "DEKRA's vision isto become the leading global force in safety, security, and sustainability. Therecent changes in the composition of the Board of Management are designed toadvance our strategic growth plans and accelerate the pace of execution."DEKRA appointed two new members to its Board of Management today: Petra Finke(55), currently Global CIO Rhenus Freight Logistics and CEO of Rhenus FreightNetwork GmbH, will join the company as Chief Digitalization Officer (CDO) onJuly 1, 2023, while Peter Laursen (47) will fill the role of Chief OperationOfficer (COO) with immediate effect.Stefan Kölbl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DEKRA: "DEKRA's vision is tobecome the leading global force in safety, security, and sustainability. Therecent changes in the composition of the Board of Management are designed toadvance our strategic growth plans and accelerate the pace of execution. PetraFinke and Peter Laursen are the perfect choice for these new roles, and we areglad to welcome them as our new board members. We are convinced they will dogreat in their new responsibility."Petra Finke (55) has been working with Rhenus Group for over 20 years, mostrecently as Global CIO Rhenus Freight Logistics and CEO of Rhenus FreightNetwork GmbH. She was responsible for global IT and digitalization, and in thisrole successfully managed the transformation of the company's heterogeneous ITand process landscape into a distributed, cloud-based digital ecosystem.Furthermore, she established Rhenus Freight Network GmbH as the central IT