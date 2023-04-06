DEKRA expands Board of Management / Petra Finke and Peter Laursen to fill newly created Board of Management positions at DEKRA (FOTO)
Stuttgart, Germany (ots) - - Two new Board Members to join DEKRA SE: Petra Finke
(55) to become Chief Digitalization Officer (CDO) as of July 1, 2023, Peter
Laursen (47) appointed as Chief Operation Officer (COO) with immediate effect.
- They both complete the DEKRA SE Board of Management together with Stan
Zurkiewicz as CEO and Wolfgang Linsenmaier as CFO.
- The recent appointments result from significant changes made by DEKRA in both
its Board of Management composition and organization, as the company seeks to
accelerate its transformation and facilitate the execution of its Focus Strategy
2025.
- The newly created CDO role will focus on enhancing DEKRA's existing service
portfolio and introducing new advanced digital services in the light of the
ongoing digital transformation.
- The newly created COO role is dedicated to strengthening DEKRA's global
position, improving the company's business results, and better serving the needs
of its customers across the globe.
- Stefan Kölbl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DEKRA: "DEKRA's vision is
to become the leading global force in safety, security, and sustainability. The
recent changes in the composition of the Board of Management are designed to
advance our strategic growth plans and accelerate the pace of execution."
DEKRA appointed two new members to its Board of Management today: Petra Finke
(55), currently Global CIO Rhenus Freight Logistics and CEO of Rhenus Freight
Network GmbH, will join the company as Chief Digitalization Officer (CDO) on
July 1, 2023, while Peter Laursen (47) will fill the role of Chief Operation
Officer (COO) with immediate effect.
Stefan Kölbl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DEKRA: "DEKRA's vision is to
become the leading global force in safety, security, and sustainability. The
recent changes in the composition of the Board of Management are designed to
advance our strategic growth plans and accelerate the pace of execution. Petra
Finke and Peter Laursen are the perfect choice for these new roles, and we are
glad to welcome them as our new board members. We are convinced they will do
great in their new responsibility."
Petra Finke (55) has been working with Rhenus Group for over 20 years, most
recently as Global CIO Rhenus Freight Logistics and CEO of Rhenus Freight
Network GmbH. She was responsible for global IT and digitalization, and in this
role successfully managed the transformation of the company's heterogeneous IT
and process landscape into a distributed, cloud-based digital ecosystem.
Furthermore, she established Rhenus Freight Network GmbH as the central IT
