ACCESSWIRE - HotelRunner Introduces 'Elite' An Exclusive Path to Efficiency and Profitability

HotelRunner, the leading hospitality and travel technologies platform, has launched HotelRunner Elite, an exclusive service designed to add exponential value to independent and chain hotels, helping them overcome the challenges of strategic positioning and yield management.

 

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / In a highly competitive landscape, HotelRunner Elite is designed to help accommodation businesses thrive by offering data-driven, innovative, state-of-the-art technology solutions, and dedicated consulting. Analyzing demand, tracking competitors, and charting a roadmap for efficient yield management, Elite allows hospitality professionals to realize a property's true potential and makes sure they are always winning.

 

HotelRunner Introduces 'Elite'

 

In line with its trailblazing persona, the company shifted gears to develop more data-driven and AI-powered platforms like the recently announced Insights and Autopilot. Today, on top of HotelRunner's end-to-end stellar technology, Elite leverages a suite of additional products, including but not limited to Rate Intelligence, Autopilot, and Insights. All these products and the platform feed on HotelRunner's immense data and evolve with the help of AI and machine learning.

 

What makes these benefits truly valuable is encapsulated in three concise yet powerful words: profitability, efficiency, and exclusivity. Members of HotelRunner Elite reap the benefits of cutting-edge technology infrastructure, coupled with the expertise of dedicated revenue managers and hospitality experts who scrutinize vast amounts of data to provide actionable insights and strategic guidance. This exclusive offering provides an unparalleled experience within a select community consisting of a group of best-in-class hospitality professionals.

 

"At HotelRunner, we're dedicated to providing innovative solutions that drive growth for the hospitality industry," said Arden Agopyan, Founder and Managing Partner of HotelRunner. "HotelRunner Elite is a true reflection of our commitment to providing the best service possible by pushing the boundaries. With a suite of data-driven platforms and privileged consultancy, Elite offers a unique value to independent and chain hotels, helping them automate their operations, enhance profitability, and beat the competition. We're excited to see the incredible results it delivers."

 

"HotelRunner has always been a leader in hospitality and travel technologies. Each of the products and features we have recently developed is part of a much larger vision and HotelRunner Elite is an extension of it," said Ali Beklen, Founder and Managing Partner of HotelRunner. "With this launch, we're taking our offerings to the next level as part of our commitment to creating a bigger travel economy. Elite is designed to help accommodation businesses with large revenue volumes with a tailor-made solution, unlike any other. We're confident it will be a game-changer for our partners."

 

As in the past decade, HotelRunner is committed to providing maximum value to its partners. The new service is tailored to the unique requirements of the industry, addressing the definitive demands of large and enterprise hotels. With a singular offering, Elite delivers optimal results with a combination of a powerful technology platform, AI, and human touch.

 

HotelRunner Elite has been in the closed beta program for almost a year and has already been increasing profitability and efficiency of its members. For more information about HotelRunner Elite, visit https://hotelrunner.com/elite

 

Contact Information

 

Suheyla van Taarling

Head of Brand

suheyla@hotelrunner.com

00905314010303

 

SOURCE: HotelRunner

 



