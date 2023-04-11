Tempest Launches Premier Private Search and Browser to Revolutionise the Online Search Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Tempest, an internet privacy company, has announced the public launch of its new search engine and browser. The integrated private search and browser surpasses others in the market through combining unrivalled privacy features with a user-friendly experience - matching that of Google's. This marks the official launch of products Tempest has been building in stealth for over 5 years.

Tempest's product offering is superior to existing private search and browser offerings in the market in three ways:

Matches Google's user experience - Tempest is the only private option which provides search results in a way that is comparable to Google. E.g. searching 'Time in San Francisco and London' will generate an easy time zone slider which is comparable to Google's offering, and which other private search providers simply don't give users.

Only authentically integrated private search and browser - Tempest was conceived as a private search & browser integration, with native browsers purpose built for each platform. Tempest offers multi-language support, device syncing and the use of alternative browser extensions.

Unrivalled privacy features - Tempest is the only private engine and browser to provide a "privacy report card" on the results/links provided on the SERP - providing users with a unique view of how websites are treating an individual's privacy. Tempest also provides ad-blocker and anti-fingerprinting solutions which are superior in efficacy to others in the market.

Unlike traditional search engines and browsers that have normalised the practice of tracking and collecting user data, Tempest's privacy-focused internet products do not collect Personally Identifiable Information (PII), are tracker-free and do not collect your search history. This means your personal information is protected.

All advertising on Tempest will be keyword-based, with advertisers unable to target users based on their browsing history. Private search is default and user data will never be shared with third parties without user action and consent. This means people can search online knowing they are safe from being watched.