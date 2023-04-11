Hamburg, Germany (ots) -



- Avis-Budget surprisingly terminates licensees

- Station network in 7 of 16 German federal states becomes independent



After 30 years of successful cooperation, Avis-Budget and the German licensee

Wucherpfennig & Krohn will go their separate ways from 31. 12. 2023. The

contract was surprisingly terminated by Avis-Budget Autovermietung GmbH & Co. KG

at the end of 2022. Wucherpfennig & Krohn GmbH and Autohaus Merkur GmbH, which

was terminated by AVIS-Budget at the same time, operate successful and

state-of-the-art stations in 7 out of 16 German states and will operate

independently of AVIS on the market in future. Wucherpfennig & Krohn and

Autohaus Merkur are the two largest Avis-Budget licensed partners in Germany.





What consequences the termination will have for AVIS-Budget's key accountrelationships is still uncertain. As a result of the separation, theinfrastructure for the rental business in a large part of Germany will becomeindependent."The termination came as a great surprise to us. Wucherpfennig & Krohn andAvis-Budget have worked together very successfully and for mutual benefit formore than 30 years. Within the framework of this cooperation, Wucherpfennig &Krohn acted as a licensee under the Avis-Budget flag. The operative rentalbusiness was operated and organised largely autonomously by Wucherpfennig &Krohn and our partner Autohaus Merkur Autovermietung within the framework set bythe licensor. A profitable business for both sides: Avis-Budget was not onlyable to profit from the fees paid in the single-digit millions, but also fromthe high quality of our work at Wucherpfennig & Krohn and a correspondingly highlevel of customer satisfaction, which will have an impact on the image ofAvis-Budget in Germany for a long time to come," says Dr. Lars Wucherpfennig,who manages the car rental business together with Matthias Krohn.For Matthias Krohn, the separation also represents an opportunity: "As Germany'soldest car rental company, we have regularly reinvented ourselves over 125years. Through very prudent planning and high economic stability, we have alwaysinvested in infrastructure, employees and stations and have a very modern andextensive vehicle fleet. Especially in difficult times for the rental industry,we were able to play off these qualities and continue to grow organically. Theseparation enables us to respond even better to customer wishes in the future,and we are no longer bound by Avis budget requirements when choosing locations.We see this as a great advantage," says Matthias Krohn.Avis-Budget has not yet given the regional car rental companies any concretereasons for the termination of the cooperation. The termination will take effectfrom 31 December 2023. Until then, Wucherpfennig & Krohn and Avis-Budget willcontinue to work together as before.About Wucherpfennig & Krohn:As a family business with a history of over 125 years, Wucherpfennig & KrohnGmbH is Germany's oldest vehicle rental company. Originally founded in 1898 byFranz Wucherpfennig as a rental company for carriages and bicycles, today theWucherpfennig & Krohn network owns state-of-the-art rental stations in sixGerman states. The name stands for the two related founding families who mergedin 2010. The merger created a joint rental business that is particularly strongin northern Germany, and since then they have been using all the associatedsynergies to offer a comprehensive range of vehicles and attractive conditions.With the managing directors Dr. Lars Wucherpfennig and Matthias Krohn, the carrental company has remained a successful owner-managed family business that hasbeen able to grow continuously even in challenging times for the industry andhas a state-of-the-art infrastructure and very extensive vehicle fleet.The reasons for this success are largely based on Wucherpfennig's high level ofregional expertise and consistent corporate values such as a strong customerfocus. Added to this is industry know-how that has grown over many decades and aresilient partner network.