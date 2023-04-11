Dissolution of licence agreements in Germany Avis-Budget loses station infrastructure in 7 of 16 German states
- Avis-Budget surprisingly terminates licensees
- Station network in 7 of 16 German federal states becomes independent
After 30 years of successful cooperation, Avis-Budget and the German licensee
Wucherpfennig & Krohn will go their separate ways from 31. 12. 2023. The
contract was surprisingly terminated by Avis-Budget Autovermietung GmbH & Co. KG
at the end of 2022. Wucherpfennig & Krohn GmbH and Autohaus Merkur GmbH, which
was terminated by AVIS-Budget at the same time, operate successful and
state-of-the-art stations in 7 out of 16 German states and will operate
independently of AVIS on the market in future. Wucherpfennig & Krohn and
Autohaus Merkur are the two largest Avis-Budget licensed partners in Germany.
What consequences the termination will have for AVIS-Budget's key account
relationships is still uncertain. As a result of the separation, the
infrastructure for the rental business in a large part of Germany will become
independent.
"The termination came as a great surprise to us. Wucherpfennig & Krohn and
Avis-Budget have worked together very successfully and for mutual benefit for
more than 30 years. Within the framework of this cooperation, Wucherpfennig &
Krohn acted as a licensee under the Avis-Budget flag. The operative rental
business was operated and organised largely autonomously by Wucherpfennig &
Krohn and our partner Autohaus Merkur Autovermietung within the framework set by
the licensor. A profitable business for both sides: Avis-Budget was not only
able to profit from the fees paid in the single-digit millions, but also from
the high quality of our work at Wucherpfennig & Krohn and a correspondingly high
level of customer satisfaction, which will have an impact on the image of
Avis-Budget in Germany for a long time to come," says Dr. Lars Wucherpfennig,
who manages the car rental business together with Matthias Krohn.
For Matthias Krohn, the separation also represents an opportunity: "As Germany's
oldest car rental company, we have regularly reinvented ourselves over 125
years. Through very prudent planning and high economic stability, we have always
invested in infrastructure, employees and stations and have a very modern and
extensive vehicle fleet. Especially in difficult times for the rental industry,
we were able to play off these qualities and continue to grow organically. The
separation enables us to respond even better to customer wishes in the future,
and we are no longer bound by Avis budget requirements when choosing locations.
We see this as a great advantage," says Matthias Krohn.
Avis-Budget has not yet given the regional car rental companies any concrete
reasons for the termination of the cooperation. The termination will take effect
from 31 December 2023. Until then, Wucherpfennig & Krohn and Avis-Budget will
continue to work together as before.
About Wucherpfennig & Krohn:
As a family business with a history of over 125 years, Wucherpfennig & Krohn
GmbH is Germany's oldest vehicle rental company. Originally founded in 1898 by
Franz Wucherpfennig as a rental company for carriages and bicycles, today the
Wucherpfennig & Krohn network owns state-of-the-art rental stations in six
German states. The name stands for the two related founding families who merged
in 2010. The merger created a joint rental business that is particularly strong
in northern Germany, and since then they have been using all the associated
synergies to offer a comprehensive range of vehicles and attractive conditions.
With the managing directors Dr. Lars Wucherpfennig and Matthias Krohn, the car
rental company has remained a successful owner-managed family business that has
been able to grow continuously even in challenging times for the industry and
has a state-of-the-art infrastructure and very extensive vehicle fleet.
The reasons for this success are largely based on Wucherpfennig's high level of
regional expertise and consistent corporate values such as a strong customer
focus. Added to this is industry know-how that has grown over many decades and a
resilient partner network.
Contact:
Wucherpfennig & Krohn
André Schmidt c/o Dederichs Reinecke & Partner
Phone: 040 20 91 98 223
mailto:andre.schmidt@dr-p.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/107383/5483364
OTS: Wucherpfennig & Krohn
